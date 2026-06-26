In the age of decorating our outdoor spaces with the same stylish gusto as our interiors, it's easy to get caught up in the fun of finding fabulous pieces and forget why the functional staples still matter. What am I talking about? Well, in my hunt for stylish garden lighting ideas, I realized I was completely overlooking the subtle genius that is the outdoor sconce light.

Often seen as a subtler, more functional piece, "Outdoor sconces are actually the perfect indirect light source for adding character to an outdoor space," says Tatjana Köbler, Westwing's creative director of interior design. "They instantly make an area feel more inviting by creating soft light and adding subtle accents to walls and architectural details." Outdoor sconce lights are a much-needed part of a layered outdoor lighting scheme.

So while floor lamps or design-y solar lights may turn more heads, outdoor sconce lights have a specific and irreplaceable purpose. Whether it's a classic, creative, vintage, or functional style, here's everything you need to incorporate an outdoor sconce light in your garden. Plus, a few shoppable favorites, of course!

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When, Where, and How to Use Outdoor Scone Lights

While these outdoor sconce lights definitely serve the purpose of lighting the doorway, they still play into the design of the space beautifully. (Image credit: Nordlux via Westwing)

I always imagine outdoor sconce lights framing a front door or illuminating a dark exterior wall, and while these are classic spots for the style, the nuance of a sconce light lies in how you pair it with material, color, and space.

For instance, don't go solely for function — a random, boring sconce mounted on the wall is the kind of outdoor lighting that will make your garden look cheap rather than elevated. There is room to be as creative and intentional with your sconces as you would with, say, an outdoor table lamp.

Tatjana Köbler recommends a statement sconce light with a sculptural shape or striking light effect, while keeping the surroundings simple. "Let the light itself work its magic!" she says. Not only will the fixture itself make a blank wall look more interesting, but the light it casts will bring a garden to life in the evening.

For this reason, "Outdoor sconce lights work especially well on textured surfaces such as stone, concrete, brick, or timber," Tatjana adds — exterior surfaces where the light has room to roam.

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This statement outdoor sconce light blends in with the natural surroundings and the design scheme of the garden, while still feeling like a decorative touch. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

As for placement, Tatjana recommends hanging them at around 1.7 — 1.9 meters high, depending on the fixture. The key is making sure they never create glare. So, look out for windows and other materials that might cause this outdoor lighting mistake.

And, "Avoid placing them too close together, otherwise the effect gets lost," Tatjana adds. "On a smaller balcony, one statement light is enough; in larger spaces, place them roughly every 1.6 meters, ideally centred between windows or doors."

You need to decide whether you want larger, more decorative sconces or sconces that act as ambient light within a larger scheme. Decorative fixtures shine as the statement piece, while more minimalist lighting can easily be layered in.

Ultimately, a garden without a few good sconce lights is a garden that hasn't reached its full potential. And there is no shortage of stylish options across all the best garden lighting brands. Below are a few of my favorites, in an assortment of styles, shapes, and budgets.

Don't mind me, just adding outdoor sconce lighting to my list of favorite garden lighting trends. It's an addition that's as timeless as it is interesting.

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