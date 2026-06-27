IKEA's Modern Solar Lantern Will Add Instant Elegance to Your Garden — It's Versatile, Affordable, and Gives Off the Most Magical Glow
This highly rated indoor-outdoor decorative solar lantern will add both style and ambience to your space that you can carry with you wherever you need it
What I love about lighting — both indoors and out — is how one piece can make such a big difference to an entire space; how it looks, how it feels, not to mention its practical benefits. When it comes to outdoor spaces, finding pieces that don't just light up your garden but also add ambience and decorative flair is key to creating a lived-in feel that makes it a true extension of your home, which is what we’re seeing more and more of in outdoor spaces in 2026.
A piece that does this very well is IKEA's SOLVINDEN LED Outdoor Table Lamp. Its modern silhouette is a design statement in its own right, and the on-trend green hue is just the right amount of color to be interesting without being overbearing. The open-stripe style casts a wonderfully magical glow into your space that will make you want to stay out in your garden long into the early hours.
What makes this particular outdoor lantern a great choice, for both small and large gardens alike, is its ease of use and versatility — powered by solar, not only is it a more eco-friendly lighting option, but there's also no need to fuss with wires and outlets, while its handle lets you carry it with you wherever you need it — you could even hang it if you wish. So if you're looking to buy garden lighting that's as multifunctional as it is elegant, at a very affordable price point, then this lantern is one of the pieces to have on your radar.
Part of IKEA's popular SOLVINDEN outdoor lighting collection — which also happens to be my favorite of IKEA’s lighting ranges — this decorative lantern is a modern take on a classic design. With built-in smart solar panels, it’s a stylish and flexible addition to your outdoor space — or, indeed, your indoor space — that won’t rack up the energy bills. It charges during the day, and automatically turns on come nightfall to fill your garden with a delicate glow, so there’s no rush to head inside once it starts to get dark. Either place it on your outdoor coffee table, on the floor by your garden sofa, or even hang it on a tree or lamp stand to add instant elegance and ambience to your space. However you choose to style it, it's sure to be a conversation starter.
With a 4.4-star rating, reviewers share they are particularly impressed by its aesthetics, quality, and ease of use — and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a statement-making piece that’s as stylish as it is functional and one customer notes that it still works well even when wet, while another adds, "Despite its low price, the light has a very high-quality appearance. A beautiful blend of minimalism and retro. Makes a beautiful light."
This modern retro lantern will suit any style of outdoor space, making it feel softer, warmer, and more inviting. One of 2026's biggest outdoor lighting trends is gentle layering, and this piece is a great way to tap into the motion. With the myriad of solar lighting options available on the market — and there really are a lot; I see countless flood my inbox every day — the styles that tap into the latest trends while having timeless appeal, all while being pleasantly affordable and versatile are a big win in my book.
Stylish Alternatives
If you want to add a Japanese vibe to your outdoor space, this Japanese-style lantern is a great place to start. Crafted from metal encased with bamboo strips it makes for an elegant design that will elevate any space. The handle also makes it super easy to transport it around your garden wherever you need a cozy glow.
Whether used as a table lamp, floor lamp, or hanging lantern, this solar style is a great addition to any modern patio or terrace. It also has a Japanese feel to it, and the slatted design produces a delicate ambient glow while also being crafted to withstand the elements.
Crafted from wicker, this lantern's solar panel powers an LED candle, making it the perfect addition to your outdoor dining setup. Place it on your table to add ambience and delicate candlelight that won’t blow out if the wind picks up. The lantern also has a timer to ensure you don't waste energy when you don't need it, too.
Available in multiple colorways, this mesh design is undeniably chic. Also complete with a handy carry handle for ease of use and placement, this statement piece will add an instant pop of color to your modern garden. It’s also an easy way to embrace the chainmail decor trend that designers having been loving, too.
Providing up to six hours of cozy glow, this lantern's ribbed, weather-resistant wicker is designed to last, elevating your outdoor living room late into the night — whether that be a cozy balcony or sprawling garden. I like the idea of these hanging from a tree for some ethereal ambience.
Although not a solar-powered lantern, this battery-powered design features a TruGlow® Candle that also comes with a remote control and built-in timer function for ease and to reduce wasted energy when it’s not needed. Pair the large and small sizes together on the floor for a little lighting arrangement or use a combination on side tables and/or hanging too for a considered and cohesive scheme.
If you're interested in exploring more solar lighting options, IKEA's SOLVINDEN solar-powered outdoor pendant lanterns are just as magical, and can be hung anywhere in your garden.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!