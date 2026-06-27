What I love about lighting — both indoors and out — is how one piece can make such a big difference to an entire space; how it looks, how it feels, not to mention its practical benefits. When it comes to outdoor spaces, finding pieces that don't just light up your garden but also add ambience and decorative flair is key to creating a lived-in feel that makes it a true extension of your home, which is what we’re seeing more and more of in outdoor spaces in 2026.

A piece that does this very well is IKEA's SOLVINDEN LED Outdoor Table Lamp. Its modern silhouette is a design statement in its own right, and the on-trend green hue is just the right amount of color to be interesting without being overbearing. The open-stripe style casts a wonderfully magical glow into your space that will make you want to stay out in your garden long into the early hours.

What makes this particular outdoor lantern a great choice, for both small and large gardens alike, is its ease of use and versatility — powered by solar, not only is it a more eco-friendly lighting option, but there's also no need to fuss with wires and outlets, while its handle lets you carry it with you wherever you need it — you could even hang it if you wish. So if you're looking to buy garden lighting that's as multifunctional as it is elegant, at a very affordable price point, then this lantern is one of the pieces to have on your radar.

IKEA Solvinden Led Decorative Table Lamp - Solar-Powered Stripe/Outdoor Light Green $17.99 at IKEA Part of IKEA's popular SOLVINDEN outdoor lighting collection — which also happens to be my favorite of IKEA’s lighting ranges — this decorative lantern is a modern take on a classic design. With built-in smart solar panels, it’s a stylish and flexible addition to your outdoor space — or, indeed, your indoor space — that won’t rack up the energy bills. It charges during the day, and automatically turns on come nightfall to fill your garden with a delicate glow, so there’s no rush to head inside once it starts to get dark. Either place it on your outdoor coffee table, on the floor by your garden sofa, or even hang it on a tree or lamp stand to add instant elegance and ambience to your space. However you choose to style it, it's sure to be a conversation starter.

Just bright enough to add delicate warmth — no stark white here to kill the mood. (Image credit: IKEA)

With a 4.4-star rating, reviewers share they are particularly impressed by its aesthetics, quality, and ease of use — and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a statement-making piece that’s as stylish as it is functional and one customer notes that it still works well even when wet, while another adds, "Despite its low price, the light has a very high-quality appearance. A beautiful blend of minimalism and retro. Makes a beautiful light."

This modern retro lantern will suit any style of outdoor space, making it feel softer, warmer, and more inviting. One of 2026's biggest outdoor lighting trends is gentle layering, and this piece is a great way to tap into the motion. With the myriad of solar lighting options available on the market — and there really are a lot; I see countless flood my inbox every day — the styles that tap into the latest trends while having timeless appeal, all while being pleasantly affordable and versatile are a big win in my book.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're interested in exploring more solar lighting options, IKEA's SOLVINDEN solar-powered outdoor pendant lanterns are just as magical, and can be hung anywhere in your garden.

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