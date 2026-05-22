The best part of having an outdoor space is using it. And by that I mean, truly enjoying it to the fullest extent for as long as possible. No matter the size, shape, or style you have, good design makes life sweeter, morning, noon, and night. For that, you need good garden lighting ideas, though. And if you think plugs are holding you back, the solution is solar outdoor lighting.

Portable lighting has come a long way. No longer simply about function and a lack of cords, most designs are ones you'd happily display anywhere in your home, but especially outside. Solar-powered lighting takes it one step further; there's no need to charge the battery, the sun will do it for you. (That said, most still come with a USB port for reliable charging.)

Admittedly, when I first imagined solar-powered lamps, my mind immediately went to ugly black panels, but after some serious research, I'm happy to stand corrected; you can find some incredibly design-forward styles, sans cord. Below are 24 of the most design-y sun-powered garden lighting buys to keep the party going long after the sun goes down.

These solar-powered lights will make your outdoor space look expensive, increase flexibility in your design, and keep your garden well-lit into the evening. It's the cherry on top of a well-designed outdoor space. Have you sorted your lighting ahead of the summer season?

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