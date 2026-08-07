Checkerboard Rugs Are More Nuanced and Interesting in 2026 — These Are the Ones to Buy That Feel Super Modern
Once reserved for retro interiors, checkerboard has become one of the easiest ways to bring rhythm and structure into a contemporary room
It’s not surprising that checkerboard rugs have become one of 2026’s defining design movements. The pattern has always had staying power, from the bold tiled kitchens of the 1950s to the softer, more relaxed interiors we’re seeing now. What’s changed is the way we’re using it. Today’s checkerboard rugs feel far more design-led. The softened palettes and imperfect grids create rhythm without dominating the room, while the texture makes them easy to layer with contemporary furniture.
The pattern brings just enough order to anchor your furniture or carve out a little hangout zone in an open-plan space. If you have a quiet corner that needs a nudge of energy, a checkerboard rug can do exactly that. We're seeing a similar evolution with the plaid rug trend, where classic grids are being reimagined with softer lines, natural fibres and tactile weaves that feel more organic.
If you’re thinking about bringing one home, my tip is to let the rug lead the way. Meaning, pull a couple of its colors into your cushions or artwork, then keep everything else simple enough for the pattern to shine without shouting. Scale matters too. Larger checks feel casual and contemporary, while a tighter grid creates a more tailored look. Knowing where to buy rugs is a great place to start, but I’ve pulled together this edit to show just how many ways you can make the look your own.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
Also, maybe that’s why we keep coming back to checks. There’s something playful about them, but underneath, they also bring a whole room together and make everything else feel more intentional. Checkerboard rugs can be a bold move, but with the right balance, they’re also one of the easiest places to start when styling a space.
If a checkerboard rug has sparked the direction but you’re not quite sure how to pull the rest of the room together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab by Livingetc. We’ll begin with a one-to-one call to talk through your space, then I’ll create a full moodboard with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction built around the look you want to achieve.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.