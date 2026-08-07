It’s not surprising that checkerboard rugs have become one of 2026’s defining design movements. The pattern has always had staying power, from the bold tiled kitchens of the 1950s to the softer, more relaxed interiors we’re seeing now. What’s changed is the way we’re using it. Today’s checkerboard rugs feel far more design-led. The softened palettes and imperfect grids create rhythm without dominating the room, while the texture makes them easy to layer with contemporary furniture.

The pattern brings just enough order to anchor your furniture or carve out a little hangout zone in an open-plan space. If you have a quiet corner that needs a nudge of energy, a checkerboard rug can do exactly that. We're seeing a similar evolution with the plaid rug trend, where classic grids are being reimagined with softer lines, natural fibres and tactile weaves that feel more organic.

If you’re thinking about bringing one home, my tip is to let the rug lead the way. Meaning, pull a couple of its colors into your cushions or artwork, then keep everything else simple enough for the pattern to shine without shouting. Scale matters too. Larger checks feel casual and contemporary, while a tighter grid creates a more tailored look. Knowing where to buy rugs is a great place to start, but I’ve pulled together this edit to show just how many ways you can make the look your own.

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

Also, maybe that’s why we keep coming back to checks. There’s something playful about them, but underneath, they also bring a whole room together and make everything else feel more intentional. Checkerboard rugs can be a bold move, but with the right balance, they’re also one of the easiest places to start when styling a space.

If a checkerboard rug has sparked the direction but you’re not quite sure how to pull the rest of the room together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab by Livingetc. We’ll begin with a one-to-one call to talk through your space, then I’ll create a full moodboard with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction built around the look you want to achieve.

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