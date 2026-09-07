'Low-Light' Rooms Are the Vibe for Homes This Autumn, but What's the Difference Between 'Atmospheric' and Stumbling Around in the Dark?

It's confirmed 'low light' rooms are the vibe for this Autumn. Due to a convergence of various trends, bright lighting has taken a back seat in interiors.

From the 'no big light' rule to the awareness that exposure to artificial blue LED light in the evenings can disrupt our sleep patterns, the latest lighting trends show that we're seeking a softer, warmer shine in our spaces.

Yet our homes still need to function. Style over substance is never a good thing, so how do we find the right balance between atmosphere and accident-zone?

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Lighting designers have the answers. Discover what they say about finding the best levels of luminosity for a low light vibe that's still functional.

Portable lamps can add extra illumination where it's needed (Image credit: Neptune)

The switch from incandescent bulbs to LEDs has led to harsher, artificial lighting and an unwelcome impact on our circadian rhythms. Add to that digital fatigue and recent interior trends in cocooning, dark academia, and modern heritage, and it's clear ambient lighting is in.

"The aim isn’t simply to make a space darker; it is to create atmosphere by controlling where light falls, while still providing enough illumination for everyday tasks," explains Luke Thomas, design director at John Cullen Lighting.

"Every room needs to respond to its architecture, finishes and, most importantly, how it is used. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to creating a successful low-light interior."

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When creating a softer glow throughout your home, the first step is to consider the lighting requirements in each room or area.

1. Living Room: Create Pools of Light Rather Than Flooding the Space

Place floor, table and task lamps in different zones (Image credit: Industville)

Whether you're a fan of the 'no big light' trend or not, there are few who enjoy the harsh glare of overhead LEDs on dark evenings. It's one of the reasons interior designers avoid relying on one central overhead pendant in living rooms and implore us to layer lighting.

"Too much light from above can flatten a room, create harsh shadows and remove the sense of depth that makes an interior feel inviting," explains Luke. "To prevent that, layer several sources. Use targeted architectural lighting to pick out artwork, shelving or textured surfaces, then add table lamps, floor lamps and decorative fittings to create softer pools of light at a lower level.!

"A dedicated reading lamp beside an armchair will give you the functional light you need without having to illuminate the whole room."

Bruce Weil, co-founder of Lighting Design Studio, agrees that the key is that low light doesn’t necessarily mean not enough light. "It is about putting light in the right places," says Bruce. "We have all been in restaurants where the atmosphere looks great, but you need your phone torch to read the menu. At home, the same principle applies: keep the overall ambient level low, but provide focused light for reading or other tasks."

Luke Thomas Social Links Navigation Design director Luke has been in the lighting industry since 2008 and heads up John Cullen Lighting's UK design team. Working collaboratively with top designers, architects, contractors, and clients, Luke has been involved in a wide range of projects offering design-led solutions which improve our experience of spaces, including new build Wentworth mansions to hotel renovations through to Scottish Castles.

Bruce Weil Social Links Navigation Lighting designer Bruce Weil is co-founder and lighting designer at Lighting Design Studio. Founded in 2009, with Luke Locke-Wheaton the studio creates luxury lighting schemes for commercial and residential projects. Founding directors Luke and Bruce are both respected and renowned industry experts.

Shop Reading Lights

Pooky Beamish Reading Lamp £321.50 at Pooky This beautiful brass reading lamp comes equipped with a super-bright 6500K bulb, so you don't have to squint in the dark. Abigail Ahern Alma Table Lamp £84 at abigailahern.com With its speckled finish this, Alma lamp adds a neutral yet interesting colorway to your room and at H48 x D39 cm casts a generous glow. Nordic Nest Precise Table Lamp £156 at nordicnest.com The Precise lamp by House Doctor has a simple design and works equally well as ambient lighting or a practical reading lamp.

2. Kitchen: Keep Task and Atmospheric Lighting Separate

Adjustable wall lamps enable you to direct light exactly where it's required (Image credit: Maxwell Attenborough. Lighting: Pooky.)

A modern kitchen is definitely a room you don't want to be stumbling around in the dark in. With hot pans, sharp knives and potential spillages, good lighting is key. However, many people also dine in their kitchens or have open-plan layouts, which require a softer glow.

"Something we often see is homes with a blanket grid of ceiling downlights," says Bruce. "A much more considered scheme combines ambient, task and accent lighting: table lamps, wall lights, picture lights and focused spotlights all help create depth and make a room feel more comfortable."

"A kitchen still needs excellent practical lighting, even when you want a softer atmosphere in the evening," says Luke. "Worktops, islands, sinks and cooking areas should have dedicated task lighting positioned exactly where it is needed, rather than trying to light everything equally from the ceiling."

Luke suggests putting task, architectural and decorative lighting onto separate circuits wherever possible.

"This allows brighter working light while cooking, then lets you dim it back once you sit down to eat, perhaps leaving a pendant over the dining table as the focus."

3. Bedroom: Choose Warmth as Well as Brightness

Light bulbs with a warm color temperature create a relaxing vibe in bedrooms (Image credit: Billy Bolton, Design: Jolie)

Bedrooms require careful consideration to strike the right balance between brightness and ambience. They need to be sufficiently lit, when you're getting ready on dark mornings or to go out in the evening. Yet, soft enough to wind down when it's time for rest or romance.

Dimmer switches and different circuits for overhead and bedside lamps are your friends here, as well as your choice of light bulbs.

"The color of the light is just as important as its intensity," says Luke. "Cold, blue-toned LEDs can make an interior feel clinical and unflattering, particularly at night. For bedrooms and living spaces, warm-white LEDs around 2700K create a much softer atmosphere. In particularly intimate areas, such as a reading corner or bedroom accent, warmer light around 2200K can give an almost candlelit quality."

"Dim-to-warm fittings are also extremely effective, becoming warmer as their output is reduced and allowing the room to transition naturally from day to evening."

This Tala Engine dim-to-warm LED bulb from Holloways of Ludlow is a dimmable option that can be lowered from a bright 3000K to a warm 2000K to create an inviting ambience.

Bruce is also a fan of dim-to-warm fittings. "As the light is dimmed, it becomes warmer in color as well as less bright, which creates a much more natural transition from daytime lighting into a relaxed evening atmosphere," he says.

4. Hallway: Introduce Lower-Level Lighting

Layered lighting on the landing is more restful in the evening (Image credit: Anna Stathaki; Design: Souq.Studio)

In addition to ceiling pendants on the landing and for hallway lighting, it is worth installing wall lamps, picture lights or low-level sensors on a separate circuit. These are useful whether you are a night owl or up late tending to little ones and don't want to wake everyone else up.

"You rarely need full illumination when moving through the house at night," says Luke. "Motion sensors can activate discreet lighting along a staircase, at skirting level or beneath joinery, providing enough light to navigate safely without switching on a bright ceiling fitting."

5. Bathroom: Combine Direct and Diffused Light

Choosing lamps with fabric shades is another way to soften light in the bathroom (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

Modern bathrooms have become sanctuaries; they are where we retreat from the household hubbub. Yet, they need to serve a practical purpose too. Here a combination of overhead light on one circuit, and lower level accent lighting with a softer glow on another, provides enough illumination for applying make-up or shaving when it's dark outside and a softer glow, when you want to soak in the tub.

"In bathrooms, concealed low-level lighting beneath a vanity can work in the same way as sensor lights in a hallway, giving sufficient nighttime illumination while maintaining a calmer atmosphere," says Luke.

"Across every room, glare is one of the quickest ways to undermine a low-light scheme. Exposed bare bulbs may look decorative, but they can be uncomfortable to look at directly. Diffused fittings, shaded lamps and carefully concealed light sources will create a much softer result."

Shop Wall Lamps

Holloways of Ludlow Anglepoise Type 75 Mini Wall Light £75 at Holloways of Ludlow This Anglepoise Type 75 mini wall light Margaret Howell Edition brings together form and function in perfect harmony. Pooky Crick Single Spotlight £68 at Pooky Available in black, white or antiqued brass, this Crick cone-shaped wall lamp is fully directional for versatility. Neptune Brompton Small Nickel Wall Light £95 at Neptune Drawing on classic task lighting from the early 20th century, Brompton features a domed shade and adjustable arm.

As outlined above, low light is more about strategically placed light, rather than harsh flooding from above or darkness for darkness's sake. If you can't put lighting on different circuits, portable lamps can also offer a softer, more subdued solution.

"Ultimately, great atmospheric lighting is about quality, contrast and control," says Luke. "Layering different sources, using dimmers and separate circuits, choosing warmer color temperatures and directing light only where it has a purpose creates a home that feels softly illuminated rather than simply dark."

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