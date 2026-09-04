As someone who lives in a flat with limited kitchen counter space, I don't have many options as to where to store (or style) my espresso machine. In fact, almost every inch of my counter space has floating cabinetry above it. So it got me thinking: how bad is it to place your coffee maker under kitchen cabinets, really? And if, like me, this is your only option, what's the fix?

Espresso machines and coffee makers are inherently on the larger side of countertop kitchen appliances. The water tank, birr grinders, and steaming wands all add bulk to the machines and therefore take up more space. And as convenient as it is to tuck a coffee maker neatly under your floating cabinetry, it can actually damage your kitchen over time. Not only that, but it's a more aesthetically pleasing spot than a functional one (filling the tank and grinder isn't easy when the clearance is low). Damage and impracticality? Now those are not things we want included in our caffeine station.

But don't worry, there are some pretty easy fixes to this. Rolling trays and clever coffee nook design help you make the most of whatever counter space you have, while still proudly displaying your espresso machine. Here's everything you need to know about coffee machine placement and the easiest ways to maximize your space.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Why Is Keeping a Coffee Machine Under Cabinets Bad?

My coffee machine lives under my cabinetry, but I typically slide it out when in use, especially during the milk steaming process. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

First of all, don't worry; arranging your home coffee bar and storing your coffee machine under your kitchen cabinetry isn't a completely terrible thing to do. This is often the most practical place for many of us — you can neatly tuck your machine away from the main counter space, and the cabinetry overhead is perfect for storing coffee machine accessories, mugs, and more.

However, if this is the best position for your machine, there are a few considerations to be wary of. First and foremost is the steam. Not only is a large amount of water vapor released when practicing milk frothing techniques, but steam is also produced with every espresso shot. It's an unavoidable part of the coffee-making process. Steam can damage cabinetry — moisture warps wood, peels laminate, and can ruin particle board. And if you are reading Livingetc, I'm sure you've put some thought into your kitchen design, and I'd hate to see it ruined.

In terms of convenience, a coffee machine under cabinetry will make daily use more difficult. Whether you have a semi-automatic machine or a manual espresso maker (like the Flair 58 Plus 2), access to the different parts of the machine is essential. For one, with any home barista or bean-to-cup machine, you frequently need to refill the water tank and the burr grinder, and on manual makers, lifting a tall lever is an essential step. Basically, overhead room is often required for a smooth coffee-making operation, and cabinetry in the way can quickly become a nuisance.

Ways to Make This Coffee Machine Spot More Functional

A quality home coffee corner requires proper planning and clever styling. (Image credit: Armelle Habib. Design: Kate Walker Design)

Finding a solution for an under-cabinet espresso machine is simply a matter of planning what your coffee nook needs. And the absolute easiest way to solve this placement problem is to invest in a sliding appliance tray.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A sliding tray for your coffee machine allows you to move the appliance back and forth — slide it out when you are ready to brew, back under the cabinets when it's not in use. Some coffee stands even come with storage drawers underneath so you can hide away gadgets like the portafilter and tamp when not in use. It's all about finding what works for your space and your routine.

Plus, you can find these gadgets in a range of different sizes and styles. Some have a slim design that fits smaller machines (like the De'Longhi Dedica Duo or even a coffee pod machine), and you can choose between rustic wooden designs and sleek black-and-chrome options. Again, it's about finding the piece that will elevate your kitchen and streamline your morning routine.

Below are a few of my favorite pieces to help bust the coffee machine under-cabinetry issue.

Planning your shelving and storage with enough room to have a smooth routine. (Image credit: Erin Konrath)

Planning where your espresso machine will live is, of course, about creating a stylish coffee nook, but the right spot can also lead to a coffee machine that functions better. It takes little effort to elevate your caffeination station from novice to true home barista!

For more inspiration on the best appliances, accessories, and endless ways to style, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.