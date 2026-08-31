This Is the Rug-to-Coffee Table Ratio You'll Always Subconsciously Notice in the Most Expensive-Looking Homes

The reason some living rooms feel instantly elevated and expensive-looking is not usually because of the wall color or expensive furniture, but often because of their layout, specifically with a well-considered rug-to-coffee table ratio.

According to designers, the right rug-to-coffee table ratio brings balance and an intentional look to living rooms, whereas the wrong one can quickly make the whole space feel disjointed and awkward.

But what is the optimum ratio? Read on to hear from designers on the most stylish coffee table and rug placements so that they work with each other, not against.

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The Designer-Approved Rug-to-Coffee Table Ratio

Rugs that are large enough to comfortably group the coffee table and seating tend to feel more elevated. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Studio Raymond)

Just like any interior design rule, there isn't a one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to choosing a rug-to-coffee table ratio. That said, the designers I spoke to all agree with a general rule: go for the largest rug you can and always leave enough room around a coffee table. The result? A space that doesn't feel cramped but allows for natural flow around the room.

"I find it is always better to be more generous with the rug sizing, with the rug extending underneath the seating as well as the coffee table," says interior designer Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond. "If the rug stops short of the seating, it can look a little mean and make the room feel disjointed."

"One of the most common mistakes is choosing a rug that is too small for the space," agrees Zara Bolingbroke-Kent, the founder of rug brand Bombay Sprout. "Ideally, the coffee table should sit comfortably on the rug, with a generous amount of rug extending beyond it and underneath the surrounding furniture. This creates a much more cohesive and considered feel."

"The dreaded tiny rug and giant coffee table combination can throw off an entire living room," adds designer Lauren Saab. "When the coffee table nearly fills the rug, both pieces start to look undersized, and the seating feels disconnected. When in doubt, go bigger on the rug, not smaller on the coffee table."

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LAYERED Chess Wool Rug From £595 at Anthropologie This checkered rug is fun but still timeless and is available in three different sizes to best fit your space.

Carina Raymond Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Studio Raymond is a London-based interior design studio founded by Carina Raymond, known for creating layered, characterful interiors that balance color, texture, and architectural detail. With a focus on thoughtful spatial design and materiality, the studio delivers refined, liveable spaces that feel both timeless and quietly distinctive.

How to Get the Rug-to-Coffee Table Ratio Right

The large rug anchors this living space and makes the seating area feel intentional. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Liddicoat & Goldhill / Hector Interiors)

While the golden rule is to pick a living room rug that's large enough to sit beneath your furniture while leaving plenty of space around the coffee table, specific measurements can be more helpful to ensure you get it right.

"When choosing the two together, I think about scale first: the coffee table should be roughly a third to half the width of the rug," says designer Sophie Goldhill, co-founder at Liddicoat & Goldhill and Hector Interiors. "My main rule of thumb is to leave at least 15cm [6 inches] of rug beyond the table's edge — more is generally better than less."

It's important to consider your seating, too. "Keep roughly 14 to 18 inches between the coffee table and surrounding seating," advises Lauren. "Then consider visual weight. A solid, substantial table needs more breathing room, while glass tables with open bases and lighter silhouettes can take up more space without overpowering the rug."

Sophie Goldhill Social Links Navigation Interior Designer In 2010, Sophie co-founded Liddicoat & Goldhill with her husband, David Liddicoat, an architectural design studio known for creating tactile and atmospheric spaces, with a specialism in new-build homes and hotels alongside sensitive restorations of historic structures. Sophie also co-founded Hector Interiors, the interiors arm of Liddicoat & Goldhill, bringing the same crafted approach to bespoke interiors.

Think about the design of your rug too — patterned rugs may look better with a slightly smaller coffee table. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Jenny Luck Interiors)

Another key thing to consider is the design of the rug itself. The difference between patterned rugs and plain rugs can help dictate how large or small the coffee table should be. "If I’m going for a bold statement, I think about how much of the statement I would like to see and proportionally how much of it would feel balanced with a coffee table on top," explains designer Jenny Luck.

"If going for a plainer finish on the rug, I would go for as large a coffee table as possible, to really fill the space and layer up with decorative objects on top," she adds.

"There is no point having a strong central motif on a rug if it is going to be completely hidden by the coffee table, so it is important to think about negative space and where you will actually see the design," adds Carina.

H&M Coffee Table £249.99 at H&M (US) Paired with a large rug underneath, this wood coffee table would bring a modern feel to living rooms.

Mistakes to Avoid

If in doubt, always go larger when choosing rug and coffee table sizes. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Studio Duggan)

Designers agree that going for rugs and coffee tables that are too small is often a red flag in interior design. "A rug that is undersized for the seating area can make the whole room feel disconnected, while a coffee table that is too small can look lost within the space," says Zara. "You want both pieces to have enough presence to hold their own within the room."

"I would also avoid choosing the rug and coffee table without considering the rest of the furniture," she adds. "Everything needs to relate — the proportions of the sofa, the size of the rug, the scale of the coffee table, and even the amount of space you need to move comfortably around it."

Habitat Distress Natural Jute Rug £85.50 at Habitat UK Plain rugs work well with more interesting coffee tables, and the jute texture of this one stops it from feeling flat.

Rugs are often a bit of an investment, so make sure you're clued up on how to choose a rug, which will anchor not just your coffee table but your living room seating, too.