I know, I know, choosing the right rug is already a hard decision. Do you want a flatweave or a soft, high-pile floor covering? Do you want a bold color or a timeless neutral? There is a lot to consider, and not to muddy the water any further, but have you ever considered whether a rug should be lighter or darker than your floors?

In all honesty, whether your rug should be lighter or darker than your floors is pretty dependent on the mood you are going for and the color scheme you are working with. As interior designer Vanessa Alexander of Alexander Design says, "I wouldn't get too caught up in whether the rug 'should' be lighter or darker than the floor. There really isn't one right answer." It's more important to consider the overall balance of the room and, again, the mood you're trying to create. "Sometimes the rug should quietly blend in and create continuity. Other times, it can be the element that grounds the entire space," adds Vanessa.

Ultimately, it's about listening to what the room is calling for. So before you throw your favorite rug trends out the window in efforts to follow the 'right' decorating rules, here's how designers decipher whether a light or dark rug is better for your space. By narrowing down the factors that do or don't work for your room, choosing the best rug becomes easier.

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When to Use a Rug That's Darker Than the Floors

A dark rug makes a very bright space feel more grounded and warmer. (Image credit: D Mitchell. Design: Nina Farmer)

Again, when it comes to the light versus dark debate, there really isn't a hard-and-fast rule for how to choose a living room rug, bedroom rug, or dining room rug.

That said, generally, a darker rug can really help make a space feel more intimate and grounded. "I tend to gravitate toward darker rugs in spaces where we want a little more intimacy and depth," says Vanessa Alexander.

For example, living rooms and dining rooms would look stunning with a darker rug covering the floor. Not only are these spaces typically hosts to conversation and a cozy atmosphere, but they are high-traffic. Dark rugs in high-traffic rooms will hide dirt and daily wear-and-tear better.

Vanessa Alexander Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Vanessa Alexander is a California-based interior designer and the founder of Alexander Design — a Los Angeles- and New York-based interior design firm specializing in residential, retail, and hospitality environments. Working from the West Coast to the East Coast as well as internationally, Vanessa values a lasting impact over trends. Their signature aesthetic blends global influences with California living, contemporary lines with earthy textures, resulting in a layered look that's completely livable.

There is also a sense of richness that a dark rug can provide. Tapping into the moody oxblood or chocolate brown color trend with your choice of rug will instantly cocoon a room in warmth and style — especially if you want to balance out an otherwise light room.

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"A dark rug gives the furniture something to sit against visually," adds Venetia Rudebeck, London-based interior designer and co-founder of Studio Vero. "It's about looking at the balance of the entire space rather than the floor in isolation."

Venetia Rudebeck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer As co-founder of Studio Vero, Venetia brings a considered yet instinctive approach to interiors. She curates projects with character and meaning, layering past and present through art, antiques, and personal collections. Her work is never about following trends but about creating welcoming rooms that are built to evolve with their owners over time. Known for her discerning eye and talent for pairing unexpected pieces, she balances creative vision with a deep understanding of how a home should feel: calm, cohesive, and effortlessly elegant.

When to Use a Rug That's Lighter Than the Floors

A light rug can still feel really cozy when styled with the right decor. (Image credit: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe. Designer: Vanessa Alexander)

A common misconception about a rug that's lighter than the flooring is that it won't be as cozy or grounding. In reality, adding any rug to a space will bring an elevated comfort — nothing beats a soft place for your feet to land.

But from a design standpoint, "a lighter rug can help a room feel more open and airy," says Vanessa. Say you want a cozy living room, but you don't necessarily want to weigh down the palette with a dark tone. A light-colored rug would be a perfect addition — especially in a short-shag pile. Plus, "If a room already has lots of darker, heavier furniture or receives less natural light, a lighter rug can bring some lift and softness," adds Venetia.

Lighter rugs can also be fabulous bedroom rug ideas, as they keep that sense of breezy serenity. "It's all about what the room is asking for, the feeling you want the space to have, and how the rug works within the larger composition and overall mood," says Vanessa.

And 'light' doesn't have to mean white. A rug that's lighter than the flooring can still be something like a beautiful light blue or soft yellow. Never be afraid to introduce color. Or, for that matter, texture.

"A light jute rug is a brilliant opportunity to introduce another layer to a space, so rather than simply asking whether it should be lighter or darker than the flooring, we look at what might be missing from the room as a whole," Venetia says. And usually it's another layer of tactile material.

Whether you choose a rug that's lighter or darker than your floors is really about balancing everything — the furniture, fabrics, materials, flooring, paint, and, of course, the light. "Ultimately, I wouldn’t start with the rule 'lighter or darker than the floor'. I'd ask: What does this room need? Does it need warmth, softness, texture, contrast, or something to ground it? The rug should answer that question," says Venetia.

The most timeless rug choice will be the one that speaks to the design of the room as a whole. And for more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.