While the trend for immersing a room in one particular shade (ceiling, trim, and all) and treating accent walls as a bold canvas continues, interior designers are embracing a more layered look. It might not seem like it quite yet, but the ‘all-or-nothing’ approach to decorating with color is slowly shifting.

Away from accent walls and color drenching, ‘soft contrast’ (as we’re dubbing the trend) favors nuance over making a statement. It embraces different shades, yes, but sits firmly on the side of tonal (versus high contrast) palettes. In fact, this look has as much to do with material and texture as it does color.

“This is about interiors that become more interesting the longer you spend inside them,” explains designer Rhian Barker. So, what is soft contrast — and why is it quietly taking over?

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What Is the Soft Contrast Trend?

“Contrast doesn’t have to come from obvious statements,” says interior designer Laura Stephens. (Image credit: Will Slater, Design: Laura Stephens)

Soft contrast is all about creating depth through tonal variation and layering, rather than relying only on soft colors. As opposed to decorating with the same shade all over (à la color drenching), the trend weaves related hues as well as a mix of materials together.

“Rather than asking one element in your space to do the heavy lifting, this allows every surface to contribute to the overall atmosphere,” says Rebecca Hughes. In her projects, the London-based interior designer regularly combines distinct colors that sit closely together. “Think of dusty blue and silvery gray, sage green beside olive, warm oatmeal paired with mushroom. These shades all speak the same visual language, allowing you to notice subtle differences in color, texture, and light.”

As you might expect, success lies in this subtlety. “The approach focuses on colors with a similar softness or depth, even if they’re quite different shades,” explains Laura Stephens. “This shared quality allows them to work together naturally, creating a balanced scheme with enough variation to look and feel rich.”

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Why Does Soft Contrast Feel Calm but rich?

“I think there is a place for bold and vibrant shades, but the colors I actually want to live with are layered within the natural environment,” says designer Lauren Egan. (Image credit: Glenn Hester, Design: Lauren Egan)

From almost-neutral rose pink to deep ruby red, color has the power to inspire, uplift, and energize. Soft contrast allows different shades to work together by introducing visual midpoints, or ‘bridges’, in the form of complementary tones, natural textures, and tactile materials.

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“The differences become more subtle, and that variation makes a scheme feel layered rather than flat,” says Accouter’s Rhian Barker. “Ultimately, this trend creates an interior that feels more livable.”

Rhian Barker Social Links Navigation Group Design Director, Accouter Group From her London office, Rhian leads the development of luxury interior design projects for Accouter globally. Drawing inspiration from palettes, patterns, and silhouettes in fashion photography and film, she creates layered interiors with a refined approach.

Combining related shades with a variety of textures brings visual breathing space, especially compared to individual bursts of color that might overwhelm the senses. “Soft contrast makes a home easy, casual, and calm,” agrees Erica Vassalotti, co-founder of Bergman Vass. “Layering different tones and mixing materiality creates a deep sense of comfort, while giving your eyes different places to rest. Nothing has to compete for attention.”

In a soft contrast scheme, architectural elements, cabinetry, and hard fixtures feel like part of the overall palette rather than exceptions within it. (Image credit: Chris Snook, Design: Sarah Brown Interiors)

Calm is the common thread, and perhaps the primary appeal, of soft contrast schemes. “At the moment, we’re gravitating towards interiors that feel more restorative,” believes interior designer Laura Stephens. “These color and material palettes offer depth and character without taking over a space. Architectural details, furniture, and textiles get to stand out but in a gentle way, encouraging a whole room to feel more connected.”

How Designers Make Soft Contrast Work

The trend works just as well in neutral spaces. “Layer in unexpected tones like silver and brown-gray for a Monet-esque layer of color,” says Erica Vassalotti. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel, Design: Bergman Vass)

Layering is key to the soft contrast trend, so it’s important to consider as many paint, fabric, and material options as possible. “Start with a color that inspires you, then pull together cool and warm tones in paints, fabrics, and finishes,” suggests Erica Vassalotti.

“Then, try out lots of different combinations, layering in colors and materials," she adds. "Linen, silk, wool, and velvet all bring beautiful texture and patina. Spread all your swatches out on a surface, pin them up, and don’t be afraid to immerse yourself in creativity.”

Erica Vassalotti Social Links Navigation Creative Partner, Bergman Vass Based in Philadelphia, Erica has a background in styling and buying. Now at the helm of a studio with Dana Bergman Falcione, the pair blend classical design principles with contemporary living in high-end residential projects.

Of course, it might seem instinctive to start with your paint and work outward — don’t. “A fabric or wallpaper is a better starting point than paint, as anything patterned naturally introduces a palette of complementary tones,” explains interior designer Melissa Hutley, co-founder of Hutley & Humm.

“From there, repeating those tones in different finishes helps to create a scheme that feels harmonious without becoming predictable," she adds. Need some inspiration? Check out this year’s wallpaper trends and our pick of the best fabric brands.

In soft contrast schemes, materials and patterns become just as important as colors. (Image credit: Ben Anders, Design: Designed by Woulfe)

Textures play an important role when using tones from a similar color family. “Let your materials establish the palette,” advises Rhian Barker. In her residential projects, the interior designer employs a tried-and-tested rule of thumb to ensure any contrast works.

“One of my favorite principles is the rule of three, so use three colors, three materials, and three textures,” she explains. “If colors side-by-side are very similar, change the texture. If the textures are similar, change the finish. If the finish is close, then introduce a slightly different undertone.”



While the art of soft contrast works beautifully well in neutral spaces, it really comes into its own in colorful ones. Blending different tones in a measured way and connecting them with subtle bridges creates a sophisticated look that is rich but inherently calm.

If you prefer to keep things pared-back, the hidden hue rule might interest you — not every neutral, it turns out, is created equally. And for even more inspiration, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.