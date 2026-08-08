Colors make interiors sing. You don't have to be a maximalist or drench your home in a bright yellow, but a touch of tasteful and deliberate color brings immeasurable character to a space. And the success of a color scheme lies in the right pairings. Thankfully, 2026 is bringing a little edge — color is getting cooler, meaning shaking up your duos can lead to a more interesting space. So, please let me introduce you to my new favorite color combination.

I'll start by acknowledging that deep, chocolate brown and light blue were the hottest color combination last year. And while it perfectly accentuates what it means to dabble in color pairing experimentation (high contrast but with contemporary character), I think there's something even more exciting on the horizon: burgundy and light blue. "Burgundy and light blue work so beautifully together because even though they are both big color trends, they aren't often paired, so it feels like a welcome surprise," explains interior designer Rachel Chudley, who just launched her own paint brand.

There's something timeless about the palette too; it's the kind of pairing you'd have seen in the 50s and 70s. And as we know, the best of design always reinvents itself. So if you've always liked the idea of brown and light blue, but are a little tired of seeing it everywhere, swap the browns for a deep and moody burgundy. "It feels fresh precisely because it hasn't been overdone, giving it real impact in a room," says Rachel.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Why Burgundy and Light Blue Work Together

The burgundy brings out the purple accents of light blue, while the blue gives the burgundy color even more depth. (Image credit: @alphamay @themalin. Design: Roisin Lafferty)

At the most basic level, burgundy and light blue are just red and blue, two-thirds of the primary triad — it's a simple lesson in color wheel dynamics. Yet as always, there's nuance. "Light blue inherently reads as cool, airy, and expansive," explains interior designer Anastasia Lewis, "and burgundy brings heat, weight, and depth. When you pair them, you get a dynamic contrast rather than just two colors that happen to look nice next to each other."

Together, the combination creates a space that feels very calm but with a little bit of spice. Plus, as Rachel adds, "These colors are also found together in nature, which indicates they'll work harmoniously in an interior." But why does a combination like this feel so fresh in contemporary interiors?

"It all comes down to desaturation and (most importantly) selected finishes attached to it," says Anastasia. What keeps this pairing sophisticated and elevated is pushing the hues through tactile finishes.

For instance, instead of standard paint finishes, "leaning into textured plaster for the blue gives the walls in one of our projects movement and depth," says Anastasia. "Then pairing that with the strategic deep saturated moment of a burgundy velvet that accentuates the seating area (for example), and it makes a classic color combo into something bespoke."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So not only is burgundy and light blue a refreshing play on classic contemporary colors, but it can (and should) be used in creative ways.

Layered X Teklan Frame Wool Rug £1,395 at Anthropologie

SnooksStudios Burgundy and Pastel Blue Scribble Expressionist Abstract Art £21 at Etsy

How to Style This Combination in an Interior

Here you can see how the different textures and materials bring the color combination to life. (Image credit: Dwello Design)

The darkness of the burgundy and the softness of light blue mean this pairing creates a beautiful chromatic tension in a space — which is the relationship you should play off of when decorating with light blue and burgundy. Start by choosing which color will be your base and go from there.

Rachel says, "I'd color-drench the space in burgundy and use the light blue to highlight architectural details or key features." For example, you could take the burgundy up to a dado or picture rail and switch to light blue above it, or play with the balance the other way. Color-blocking in this modern way can feel very chic.

Or, "if you want to be a little more daring, try a burgundy ceiling with light blue walls," says Rachel. You can work the combination in many ways, all depending on how bold you want to be.

Burgundy will definitely create a moodier and warmer space when used as the main color, but light blue brings the serenity. To that, Anastasia says, "I always look at the feeling we want to evoke before deciding on the ratio. If the goal is an airy, calming environment with a bit of an edge, blue does the heavy lifting."

Flipping and reversing it for increased warmth and drama does just as great of a job, especially for smaller spaces. But, "No matter the ratio, texture matters just as much as the hue," adds Anastasia.

Even styling these colors between rooms can create a beautiful color relationship. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

And once you have this pairing in place, the room often needs the last missing puzzle of the iconic trio. "Once you bring in a warm neutral like cream, tan or even brown, you've quietly reconstructed the whole primary triad: red, yellow and blue, but in muted, livable form," says Anastasia. And the variations you can build inside that triad are genuinely endless. Introducing elements like a travertine coffee table, aged brass, or touches of wood completes the vibrancy of the blue and burgundy.

"If I were to add one," Rachel says, "I'd go for a gold or mustard hue, which brings real depth and richness and ties in with that vintage feel."

Don't mind me, I'll just be dreaming up rooms with this ultra-chic variation of red and blue together for the foreseeable future. You too? Well, for more inspiration on all things color and decorating, don't forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.