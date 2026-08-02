Bold, saturated colors have had a moment lately, but that's not to say they're always the best choice for living room walls. Sure, they bring energy and make a statement, but if you want your space to feel calm at the end of a long day, you might want to go for something more hushed.

We're calling them 'quiet' colors — those that don't command attention but work to create a soft backdrop that allows your decor to do the talking. They're also arguably a lot more timeless than anything loud, allowing you to evolve the look over time with different accents.

Here, designers talk through five of the best quiet paint colors for living rooms that not only invite calm and clarity, but also feel in sync with current color trends.

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1. Leather III, Paint & Paper Library

"Interiors are moving away from stark, cooler neutrals towards more nuanced, cocooning colors that offer comfort, individuality and longevity," says Tola. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Tola Ojuolape Studio)

Paint & Paper Library's Leather III is a delicate, warm neutral paint that brings subtle color and depth to a room, while maintaining a pared-back feel. "This soft clay-toned neutral was chosen because it creates a warm, gentle backdrop that feels calm and understated," says interior designer Tola Ojuolape.

"Rather than competing with the furnishings, artwork, and layered textures within the scheme, it allows them to take center stage while still bringing a subtle sense of warmth and character to the room," she adds. "It softens the light beautifully, adds depth without feeling heavy, and creates an inviting atmosphere that is both restful and sophisticated."

Using this neutral paint on its own to color-drench a room would enhance its soft feel, but if you want to add a bit more interest, take inspiration from this living room and pair it with Paint & Paper Library's Constantia Blue. "Together, the warm peach walls and the enveloping blue ceiling create a palette that feels especially relevant for 2026."

Tola Ojuolape Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Tola Ojuolape is the founder and creative director of Tola Ojuolape Studio, a London-based multidisciplinary practice creating emotionally rich, human-centred interiors, objects, and experiences. Her work blends heritage and contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from art, culture, materiality, and craft to create spaces that are tactile, immersive, and enduring.

2. Silent White – Mid, Little Greene

Silent White – Mid doesn't command attention but adds soft warmth to the walls and allows interest to be added through colorful accents. (Image credit: Will Slater. Design: Laura Stephens Interior Design)

Warm white paints are a wonderful choice for living room walls if you want the space to feel light and airy while still providing comfort. "Silent White – Mid is an understated off-white with just enough warmth to stop it feeling clinical," says designer Laura Stephens, who used it in the space above.

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This paint color is especially effective in living rooms that have interesting architectural features, says Laura. "In a space with beautiful period features, it allows the architectural detailing to take centre stage while creating a calm backdrop for the furniture, artwork, and books."

"It's a color that doesn't compete for attention; instead, it brings balance to the room and lets every carefully chosen piece tell its own story," she says. "As palettes continue to move towards warmer, more natural tones, colors like Silent White – Mid offer a timeless foundation that always feels relaxed, elegant and effortless."

3. Cotton II, Paint & Paper Library

If you're looking for a neutral paint that's not too warm, Cotton II is a timeless choice. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London)

Pale neutrals work well to set a balanced, calm backdrop that allows the softness to be added through decor. In this living room, Paint & Paper Library’s Cotton II coats the walls, which works well as an alternative to gray living room ideas.

"Cotton II acts as a quiet canvas that wraps the Victorian wall paneling and original plaster cornicing without feeling heavy," explains designer Marcelina Janiszewska. "What makes it particularly effective is its incredible versatility — it bridges cool tones (like the deep blues in the artwork and deep plum velvet cushions) just as effortlessly as warm tones, like the low curved sofa, greens and peaches in the artwork, and patinated antique brass wall lights."

And while this light, quiet paint is timeless, it feels aligned with current interior trends that favor lived-in warmth. "In 2026, it’s all about creating balance when mixing different furniture styles and layered soft furnishings," she adds. "A shade like Cotton II gives you that middle ground — it brings subtle depth without taking over, acting as the ideal backdrop for special artwork pieces and architectural details to be the true heroes of the space."