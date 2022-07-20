Grey living room ideas – 30+ ways to use this popular shade in a stylish way

There's a reason grey living rooms are a mainstay. There are few colors as perenially popular as grey in the home, and this versatile shade that has had years in the spotlight. Yet, despite its popularity, there are still ways to make this shade feel unique and interesting used in a living room.

'Try to avoid thinking of grey as grey - the ubiquitous shade of choice over the last few years,' is Farrow & Ball brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell's top tip, 'but instead see it as a neutral and perfect for any living room ideas, whatever your style.

'By redefining grey as a neutral, the color knows no limit and your living room can be transformed, from monochromatic scheme to subtle pops of grey, and there are many colors that will pair nicely with grey,' he adds.

We've asked the experts for the most original ways to use grey in its many shades as part of your living room decor.

How to pick grey living room ideas to elevate your interiors

When considering what grey will work for your room, look to color theory to inform your choice. Grey is often seen as a cool color, but all greys have differing undertones, meaning that in certain lights, your choice of grey could appear red, orange, brown or with tones of green, violet or blue.

As well as the temperature of grey, you’ll need to think about its intensity. For a feeling of light and space, keep it pale, but for coziness and drama, shade down to the darker greys.

Look to the color wheel to determine where your shade of grey sits and what colors it might pair with by looking at opposing colors on the wheel. Read on for our ideas of how best to use this popular color in all its shades.

1. Pair grey with accent pops of lime and yellow

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Grey is the perfect neutral, but often is in need of some cheering up with the simple addition of pops of color. Thankfully, there are plenty of colors that go with grey.

'Paler, brown-tinged greys can feel surprisingly warm and layer effortlessly with many complementary colors from greens, blues and pinks,' says Patrick, so go bold and brave, like this Farrow & Ball scheme which uses lemon yellow and zingy lime green to make the room come to life. Replicate this idea in your living room by using color on soft furnishings, a rug, or a statement light fixture.

2. Use grey to create a cozy nook

(Image credit: Xavier Béjot. Design: David Jimenez)

Use layering tones of grey to create a snug corner of your living room. Grey's dark and moody vibe is the perfect shade to encourage you to cozy up with a good book in a reading corner.

'This bookish corner is proof that small, well considered spaces can provide big style,' explains David Jimenez of David Jimenez Studio (opens in new tab), based on the Ile Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris.

'When I acquired the apartment, I knew the area could also serve as a cozy reading nook and spot for morning coffee or cocktails with friends, attended by a beautiful view of the garden,' David adds. 'I created a custom iron bookshelf (2m40 tall / 8 feet tall), and filled it with my favorite design titles. To create visual interest on shelves, some books rest on their side and others are neatly lined up.'

Layering shades of the same color is a great way to create harmony within a color scheme and formed a mini mood in David's library when decorating the apartment. 'I painted this room Farrow & Ball's Light Gray No. 17, then upholstered the Maison Jansen sofa in a darker shade of gray velvet, then added a light gray pillow, Greek key cashmere throw and a hand knotted rug that complements the palette,' David says. 'The variety in texture, print and tones keeps things from getting bland.'

3. Balance grey with parquet flooring

(Image credit: Eran Turgeman. Design: Ayelet levi adani)

Interior design studio Ayelet Levi Adani (opens in new tab) worked on this project in Tel Aviv, using the cooling tones of grey throughout the home, and particularly in the living room.

'In general, grey in my eyes is a neutral color that blends in with almost any palette of shades,' says the designer.

However, in this scheme, it also acts tin equilibrium with the living room flooring. 'I chose the color grey here in order to balance the warm dominance of the parquet flooring that comes in a large mass and is so prominent due to its distinctive pattern,' Ayelet adds. 'To give the space a fresh and clean look and highlight this flooring, I just had to choose the shade of grey that contrasts with the warm colors, creating a beautiful balance.'

4. Paint your living room ceiling grey

(Image credit: Future)

For a statement painted ceiling idea, why not paint your living room ceiling in a dark shade of grey?

In this example, the cornicing, crown roses and details are emphasized, and guests are encouraged to look up. Painting the ceiling in a stand-out grey tone can also give the illusion of height, and adds real depth to the room in this example.

5. Pair grey with a vibrant orange

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Go bold with a color clash and pair a sultry grey with a vibrant orange, as pictured here. The grey color, Solitude is part of the Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab) Affinity Color Collection, a sophisticated palette of harmonious hues.

'Grey harmonises well with almost every other color, making it a most adaptable neutral and giving good reason for its popularity,' explains Helen Shaw of Benjamin Moore. 'The most popular greys are not simply gradients of black and white, instead they are comprised of other pigments that add to their complexity and appeal. For instance, warm greys often have a slight red or yellow undertone as opposed to cooler greys that have a blue undertone.'

Grey is a perfect color that goes with orange. Orange uplifts grey, while grey tones down orange, making for an overall more palatable scheme.

6. Contrast cool grey with earthy shades

(Image credit: PR/Derek Swalwell)

Grey can also work well as part of a neutral color scheme, used in the right balance. 'A recent renovation of my own home, which was built in the 1970s, allowed me the opportunity to reconsider the color scheme,' says stylist and interior designer Simone Haag (opens in new tab). 'The formerly white wood-paneled walls were repainted in a blue-grey tone to create a foil for the wealth of warm, textural elements I introduced in the living space – such as the bespoke joinery with its cane paneling and marble plinths, and the caramel-hued leather sofa.'

'There’s a pleasing tension between grey and beige, which will play out well in almost any property but also feels particularly at home in a mid-century abode,' Simone says. 'In addition, this soft grey shade is a great backdrop for displaying art and objects, while maintaining a serene, light-filled aesthetic.'

7. Add texture with natural wall coverings

(Image credit: Turner Pocock/Alex James)

'We love to use grasscloth and natural wall coverings and have done for many years," says Bunny Turner of the interior design agency Turner Pocock (opens in new tab). "The textural element gives great depth to the walls, which then have a completely different look and feel in various lights."

Bunny's partner Emma Pocock adds: 'The textured surface of these wall covering works particularly well in northern Europe’s cool grey light, making rooms feel cozy no matter what color you choose. The mid-grey shade used in this small grey living room provides a neutral backdrop for the colorful and patterned fabrics used, but (aided by the pale curtains) still helps to reflect natural light around the room.'

8. Be brave with deepest, darkest grey living room ideas

(Image credit: PR/Anna Stathaki)

'I love working with dark colors, particularly in rooms that don’t get much natural light," says Julia Thompson of Frank Interiors (opens in new tab). 'I’m a big advocate of being brave and painting everything, including the ceiling and floor, for a seamless backdrop.'

'One of my favorite grey living room ideas is to use ‘Madison Grey’ by Abigail Ahern (opens in new tab). It is a very dark grey, it has brown undertones that make it a beautiful match for dark wooden furniture, like this vintage haberdashery chest. Combine with bronze and gold accessories, and lots of greenery to make the wall color even more impactful. The result will be veritable feast for the eyes.'

9. Use muted greys to tone down a bold pattern

(Image credit: Helen Cathcart)

'The wallpaper shown here is in fact a bespoke mural from De Gournay," says Tom Parker of the design agency Fettle Design (opens in new tab). "Offsetting a complex, large-scale print such as this with a muted palette means you can get away with choosing an extremely ornate design, with layers upon layers of detail, without it being too busy or intense to live with day to day. The colors used also allow for bolder, more experimental furniture choices, which can stand up to the backdrop without completing with the design.'

10. Create depth with natural clay

(Image credit: PR/Clayworks)

'The vast kitchen-living area of this Georgian home is bathed in natural daylight," says Laragh Bohn of Trinity Interior Design (opens in new tab). "Clayworks sustainable natural clay was the perfect render for the walls as it provides subtle tonal and textural variation throughout the day. We went through a lot of samples to find the perfect warm grey color, which tones perfectly with the parquet floor.'

'It’s always so important when decorating with greys to look at the samples throughout the day and to try them our where the light will hit the color at different angles, as a color can look completely different from morning to night.'

11. Choose a green-grey hue for timeless elegance

(Image credit: Fiona Duke/Anna Stathaki)

'Our aim was to create a warm, light backdrop for the reception rooms in this Victorian terrace home, so we chose ‘Herbal Escape’ for the walls and ‘Willow Creek’ for the woodwork (both by Benjamin Moore)," says interior designer Fiona Duke (opens in new tab).

"Herbal Escape is a rich green-grey hue which has a timeless, elegant feel and this wonderful soft palette was the perfect base layer to showcase a few antique pieces and delicate artwork on a gallery wall. This warm green-grey color palette allowed us to introduce other green elements into the design such as the beautiful chenille velvet ‘Farquhar Feathers’ fabric by Iona Crawford.'

12. Layer tone on tone for a harmonious grey living room idea

(Image credit: Brady Williams/Julian Abrams)

'This modern apartment features dark grey Crittall windows, which pick up on the colors of the city views outside, so we wanted the window seat and cushions to add another layer to this calm and cohesive reading corner,' says Emma Williams of the design agency Brady Williams (opens in new tab).

'We chose a soft grey fabric with a linen composition for a relaxed, comfortable feel. When choosing your window seat fabric, it’s always wise to opt for a weave as it is more practical and easier to keep clean. Over-sized cushions also help to support your back on a bench seat such as this – here they measure 60 by 60 centimeters.'

13. Harness the rugged beauty of concrete

(Image credit: Workroom/Derek Swalwell)

'We use concrete a lot in our projects,' says John Bornas of Workroom (opens in new tab). 'While some might find it cold, we see a lot of depth and texture in it, which carries a warmth and adds another dimension to both interior and exterior spaces. The concrete shown on the interior walls of this house was poured in situ and is part of the structure of the building. However, a similar result could be achieved using a concrete render. This can be applied over existing surfaces or new lightweight walls to create a raw and textural aesthetic.'

14. Let nature inspire your palette

(Image credit: Tollgard/Richard Gooding)

'We couldn’t live without grey because of the way it offers a canvas on which to let other pieces either blend together or stand out and sing,' says Staffan Tollgard of Tollgard Design Group (opens in new tab).

'For this project on a Danish island, we mixed different shades of grey to echo palettes found in nature and bring the outside in. We layered various textures to provide visual richness and interest, such as the stone-like floor, woven rugs and upholstery in a rough linen mix. In nature, a grey season is so often followed by bursts of color and the invigorating zing of new life. We mimicked this with accent colors, which add vibrance to the subtle, comfortable richness that grey can bring.'

15. Add lustre with lime wash paint

(Image credit: PR/Covet & Noir)

'Limewash paint is something we've been using more and more in our projects, particularly in grey and ivory tones,' says Adele Lonergan of Covet & Noir (opens in new tab).

'Compared to traditional matt emulsion paint, it has a beautiful textured, chalky finish that we love. To achieve the feathered stroke look, step away from the roller and apply the paint in several thin layers using a long-haired brush. It’s a really great option to add character to a more modern interior design. Equally, it looks beautiful against plaster moldings in traditional homes. We find it creates a really relaxed yet considered backdrop for styling, and adds a warmth that can’t be achieved with traditional paint.'

16. Paint two tone walls

(Image credit: Sarah Hogan)

Griege (a mix of grey and beige) has had a revival in recent years and works perfectly to warm up cooler tones greys. So if you want a soft look, pair this warmer neutral with a mid-grey. See how in this space the lower part of the wall is kept very cool and matches the grey of the sofa and rug, but then the rest of the wall is more of a subtle stone shade.

Pink and grey living rooms are very liveable. The room still has an overall grey scheme but feels softer and warmer – it's given a fresh modern twist with the clean whites of the ceiling and woodwork and pops of neon pink.

17. Make bold colors pop against dark walls

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Deep charcoals make bold colors pop even more than white would so pair dark living room walls with bright hues that will really stand out and lift those moody shades. A single piece of artwork, a colorful gallery wall, or statement furniture would all be the perfect addition to a dark grey living room.

18. Go for the classic combo of pink and grey

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Pink and grey are a classic combination – pink tones warm up the coolest of grey shades, while grey gives pink a more grown-up and sophisticated edge. The key is to get the balance right, rather than go for a 50/50 split, use grey as the overarching color, and then bring in accents of pink with your decor and furnishings to punctuated the cool tones.

This grey living room gets it to spot on with a chic mid-grey monochrome space, broken up with just a few pops of bright blush pink.

19. Layer up the grey tones

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

For a timeless look that always going to be in style, choose a monochrome grey scheme for a living room. Layer up a few different grey shades to create a soft and inviting neutral living room. A grey sofa is always a good base - you'll find some great options in our shopping guide to the best sofas - then add in plenty of different textures to bring interest to the minimal color palette – cushions and throws in grey shades, natural materials like wood and rattan, and prints and artwork with a grey color palette too. Just be sure when layering shades to make sure they have similar undertones and won't clash when sat together.

20. Paint the living room floors grey

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

If you have been blessed with wooden floorboards, use those as the starting point for a grey living room scheme. Far more interesting than a feature wall, opting for deep grey floor paint will add depth without absorbing any light as dark grey walls often doo. Instead, keep the walls a bright, clean white to create a nice contrast and bring in lighter greys elsewhere in the room to create that lovely layering of grey shades we just mentioned.

21. Pair greige with rich timber to add warmth

(Image credit: Patrick Williamson)

Look towards greige tones to create warmth, and enhance that by pairing it with rich, dark timber for added texture and character.

'Greiges are very good neutrals that create warmth in a room but allow you to layer and contrast in front with color and tone. Try and avoid colors that wash into each other,' says Camilla Clarke, Creative Director at Albion Nord (opens in new tab).

'In our project at 80 Holland Park (above), we used 'greige' colors paired with rich brown timber chairs, which helped soften the tones of the room without the contrast being too stark.'

22. Introduce height with tongue and groove cladding

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Not only is wood paneling a lovely modern rustic living room idea, it also works to add texture, height and depth when finished in a warm mid-grey.

It's a clever and easy way to make a small grey living room appear larger. Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab)Brand Ambassador, explains: 'A mid-grey, such as Purbeck Stone, used on vertical tongue and groove is a great trick for smaller rooms or those with restricted height to create the illusion of more space.'

23. Make grey the perfect backdrop for colorful artwork

(Image credit: Alexander James)

'Pale greys act as a great counterfoil to textural layers of art and furniture when simply a white won’t do,' says Farrow & Ball's Patrick O'Donnell.

The super-stylish living room idea by HAM Interiors above shows how curated pieces of colorful art can make a grey living room pop.

Tom Cox, of HÁM interiors (opens in new tab), comments: 'The trend for grey is fast moving away from charcoal, replaced by tones with more colour and warmth.

'We are always drawn to green hues that read as grey depending on the light. They have a tranquility to them and make good backdrops to layer color, art and pattern against.'

24. Keep the walls, skirting and joinery in a single tone for dramatic effect

(Image credit: Little Greene)

A simple way to add drama to a grey living room is to paint everything in the same shade.

'We like to create mood by painting the joinery, skirting, walls and ceiling in a single tone, which works especially well with darker shades,' says Tom Cox, of HÁM interiors. 'It has a calming effect as it reduces obvious contrasts and can play a visual trick, drawing the eye up to create the illusion of space.'

25. Paint the ceiling a contrasting color

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

Don't forget about the 'fifth wall' when decorating your grey living room; it's the perfect place to add a splash of color while also creating a warm ambience.

With the rising trend for homes becoming a cocooning sanctuary and a tranquil place to relax, painting the ceiling is the ideal cozy living room idea, and a dash of mustard is the perfect accompaniment to grey.

'In most rooms, the ceiling is a surface that is often overlooked, but when highlighted with wallpaper or paint, the eye is drawn upward, unlocking the full potential of the room and adding a cozy factor,' says Paula Taylor, Head Stylist and Trend Specialist at Graham & Brown (opens in new tab).

26. Hang tonal wallpaper for visual interest

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

There's a misconception that grey can't be pretty. A great way to add a feminine touch to a grey living room is to hang a floral wallpaper in the same color family.

'You should never feel that using neutrals, whites and greys is unadventurous,' says Andy Greenall Head of Design at Paint & Paper Library (opens in new tab). 'In fact, working with the architectural ‘families’ and their subtle color variations can create a clever and sophisticated scheme.

'This architectural palette is incredibly versatile producing subtle variations as well as dramatic contrasts. Use softer neutrals and grey in isolation to create an elegant, calming interior, or use alongside a tonal wallpaper to provide contrast and design interest.'

27. Mix grey with metallics

(Image credit: Arteriors London)

Take the rough with the smooth and team rustic concretes with glamorous metallics.

'When working with grey interiors, we like to integrate varied textures into the scheme to substitute colour – a texture as colour approach,' says Helen Pett, Design Ambassador at Arteriors London (opens in new tab).

'A grey space can come alive when interesting surfaces and tones of grey are in the mix. You can get creative with rustic, unpolished finishes of concrete for example, or polished and slightly texturally etched feature walls.

'It’s also a beautiful thing being able to use neutrals paired with metals and brass-like materials to create something unique and eye-catching.'

28. Invest in a jewel-toned sofa

(Image credit: Sims Hilditch)

Rich color-saturated emerald and sapphire shades pair perfectly with grey walls.

'Grey can be surprisingly versatile for a living room and will happily layer with many colours such as inky blues, greens, pinks and amber,' says Farrow & Ball's Patrick O'Donnell.

The chic room above by Sims Hilditch (opens in new tab) shows how grey and blue are an interiors match made in heaven.

'Blue and grey are endlessly workable,' says Mindy O'Connor, Principal Designer and Architect at Melinda Kelson O'Connor Design. 'Punch up the shades of blue from aqua to deep marine against light or medium greys, then add earthy rusty tones or brass to finish the space.'

29. Construct wood paneling for a refined aesthetic

(Image credit: sofa.com)

Paneled walls will work to create a cool gentleman's club vibe, and are also a refined aesthetic that won't date.

Layer your space with accessories in different shades of grey or complementary hues like sage green.

Mindy O'Connor, of Melinda Kelson O'Connor Design, says: 'Grey sofas are grounding and act as a great base for more popping colors like pink, or for dramatic blacks, or subtle shades of blue and green. Play with upholstered patterns of gray on white to add subtle interest.'

30. Channel a soft industrial look

(Image credit: Sims Hilditch)

'A key advantage of using grey as the paint color for a living room, is that it not only provides a quiet and calming backdrop for stronger, bolder colours but similarly, allows unique architectural features and statement furniture and joinery to shine,' says Clara Ewart, Head of Design, Kitesgrove (opens in new tab).

'While a client’s taste may change and develop over time, grey is often a safe option for a paint color, meaning updates can be made in accessories and upholstery.'

In the sleek room above by Sims Hilditch, a soft grey on the walls is contrasted with dramatic, dark grey shelving unit and contemporary dark Crittall-style door frames. Color, pattern and softness is added through fabric wall lights and soft furnishings.

31. Layer up tones and textures for a cocooning look

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

'There is something so timeless and elevated about designing a living room with shades of grey -- I especially love layering different tones and textures to create contrast in the room. Basing your design off a key piece of furniture is a great place to start when determining how other elements can best complement the space.' says designer Kathy Kuo (opens in new tab).

'Having a grey sofa or patterned area rug can quickly create a focal point in the room and adding in accent pieces with the same kind of material - such as a natural wood or metal - can help ground the design, making it cohesive throughout.'

'If you want to incorporate an accent color, I love mixing blues and greys. Adding rich luxe blue velvets helps to amplify a polished feel and is perfect if you’re designing for a more formal living room. Whether it be through side chairs, throw pillows or drapery -- there is something so crisp yet bold about the combination of the two colors.'

How can I add color to my grey living room?

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

The easiest way to add color to your grey living room is through soft furnishings, furniture, and artwork.

Dominic Myland, CEO, Mylands (opens in new tab), says: 'Grey is often a popular choice for living room color as it is easy to work with and goes with so many other colors. 'A grey living room doesn’t have to be one dimensional though; one trick is to keep the walls and woodwork grey, then introduce color through artwork, or even upholstery and curtains which will give an overall colorful feel.'

Lauren Harmon, Interior Designer, ASID Allied at JL Design, agrees grey is a brilliant 'blank canvas', saying: 'The easiest way to add color to your gray living room would be with art or textiles. Gray is a neutral pallet, just as white. It’s a blank canvas just begging to have color added in unique ways. A large format, colorful piece of art or some funky patterned draperies would definitely pop on your gray walls.'

(Image credit: Alexander James/Styling: Ali Heath)

And Kim Armstrong, Owner and Principal Designer of Kim Armstrong Interior Design, advises: 'If you have an all-grey living room, there are four major areas you can focus on to add color: 1) Colorful area rug (we love the example above by HAM Interiors); 2) Colorful pillows; 3) Colorful window treatments; 4) Colorful art. 'Of course there are other great ways to add some fun color. I love adding large colorful prints on chairs, and layering a sofa with some great pillows. The window treatments will make a huge impact, and so will a large area rug. Both of these items will envelop the grey room with color and coziness. Adding those layers to a basic grey box, is how you create coziness in a plain grey room.

'You can also add a pop of color by painting your mantel if you have a fireplace. So instead of just a basic off white that matches your trim, look at the colors that you have in your four main items, pick one of those and add a splash of paint to your mantel. The nice thing about a grey room is that it is pretty neutral, so whatever color or colors you love, don’t be afraid to just go for it. Your color selections on the items you bring into the room can be bold and dramatic, or they can be more pastel and subdued. If you have a plain grey room the sky's the limit on your options for decorating.'

Looking for something a little different? Dominic Myland adds: 'For a really modern look, you could also try painting woodwork such as skirting and window frames a bold contrasting colour.'

How do you make a grey room cozy?

(Image credit: Mylands)

The first step to making your grey living room cozy, is to ascertain whether you have a north or south-facing room, and make sure to buy the right type of grey paint.

Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball Brand Ambassador, suggests: 'When using grey think about the natural light, and the time of day you would use the space - this will determine whether you err towards warmer greys (brown-based) or cooler greys (black/ blue-based). If the light is an issue (such as north-facing), embrace this limitation by venturing towards the dark end of greys and create an atmospheric space using a warmer shade such as Mole’s Breath.'

Dominic Myland adds: 'A southern-facing room can get away with both types of grey, however if you’re in a north facing room with cool light it is often best to choose a grey with a hint of warmth to add coziness.'

After your choice of paint, it's up to your soft furnishings, layers, textures and patterns to add that cozy, ambient feeling.

'Making a grey room cosy is much easier than people think,' says Louise Wicksteed, design director at Sims Hilditch. 'Grey is only the background colour to build on. We suggest using warm tones such as tawny, taupes and red to emulate a coziness to the room and encourage people to relax. In addition, use the walls as a canvas and hang selected pieces of artwork together to create a more homely aesthetic.'

And Janelle Burns, Lead Interior Designer at Maestri Studio, comments: 'Pay attention to textures to ensure the room doesn't fall flat or feel cold. The best way to make monochromatic spaces cozy is to pay attention to the textures in the space - drapery, rugs, upholstery and pillow textiles offer opportunities to bring in textures and sheens that make a monochromatic palette cozy and more dynamic.'

What is the on-trend grey for living rooms?

With the current color trend for earthy palettes, nurturing greys are enjoying a heyday. 'We’re seeing a shift towards greys with warm undertones such as Barbican and Moleskin.' says Andy Greenall, head of design at Paint & Paper Library (opens in new tab).

Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene (opens in new tab) agrees. 'Our warm stone-toned greys, like Dolphin, Limestone and Rubine Ashes, are proving popular as they offer a sense of comfort and coziness.'

Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab) notes that the use of deep, cocooning greys is also on the rise. “We are seeing customers becoming more confident by embracing darker tones like Worsted, which offers warmth and depth.”

(Image credit: Kate Martin)

How to pair grey with white in a living room

Few shades are easier to implement (and combine with other colors) than this, and grey living rooms always look good with a dash of white. Slubby grey upholstery, for example, will instantly up the comfort factor in a white living room, while a grey-walled room can easily be lifted by picking out white accents in white, such as woodwork, cornicing and shelving. And, for an effortlessly impactful window treatment, try layering white and grey linen panels on a double curtain rail.

Find more colors to pair with grey in our guide.

(Image credit: Paul Craig)

How to choose the best grey paint for a living room

The most important consideration when choosing the best grey paint is how the shade behaves as the light changes throughout the day. Try painting large pieces of card in various tones and moving them around the room as the light changes, so you can see how the paint color will react in the lightest and darkest corners of the space. If the room doesn’t receive much natural light, either go with a pale shade to lift the scheme, or embrace it and choose a dark hue to create a cozy cocoon.

(Image credit: Rei Moon)

Which gray paints are best for South-facing living rooms?

All grays work here so it comes down to taste. 'Cooler toned grays can read more neutral here, whilst warmer tones may appear too dense in this light.' advises Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene (opens in new tab). S

he suggests their Urbane Grey 225, Shallows 223 and Serpentine 233. Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab) recommends keeping the look simple with clean greys such as Blackened or Pavilion Gray. Paint & Paper Library (opens in new tab) suggests Tallanstown Grey, Blanket and Salt V. Fired Earth recommends Plumbago and Antimony. At Mylands (opens in new tab) look at Walpole No. 42, Islington No. 23 and Mid Wedgwood No. 113. Pale grays like Earthborn (opens in new tab)’s Tick-Tock feel fresh or try Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab)’s warm-toned Balboa Mist 1549.

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Which grey paints are best for North-facing living rooms?

Here it’s best to stay warm-toned or go bold. Consider the rich, earthy notes of Farrow & Ball’s Mole’s Breath or the drama of Down Pipe. Good choices in Little Greene’s range include French Grey-Mid 162, Lead Colour 117 and Cool Arbour 232. Paint & Paper Library suggests Tarlatan, Barbican and Lusi while Mylands recommends Ludgate Circus No. 89, Shoreditch No. 15 and Crace No. 16. Also look at Earthborn’s Cat’s Cradle and Hidey-Hole or Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal HC-166.