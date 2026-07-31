A few years on from the trend's conception, our obsession with the quiet luxury aesthetic is yet to die down. Elegant but not showy, welcoming while still elevated, it's everything we hope to emulate in our interiors, especially in the kitchen. But it seems the designers are one step ahead of us: while we've all been focusing on the best materials and color palettes, the experts have found a whole new wave of quiet luxury in the kitchen, and this time, it's all about your appliances.

The quiet luxury kitchen is all about the intersection between chic and discreet, and that applies to appliances just as much as the design. You could have the most luxurious marble counters and the most spotless tiled floors, and it would all mean nothing if your appliances aren't up to scratch.

These appliances aren't just about elegant, seamless design though; they're also about premium performance. And the top designers have shared the appliances they're seeing in every quiet luxury kitchen at the moment.

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1. Extra Width Fridges

A two-door, concealed fridge is the ultimate flex in quiet luxury kitchen design. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Sometimes, bigger is better. Or, at least, it is when it comes to your fridge.

A step up from the average refrigerator, nowadays, kitchen designers are noticing a growing desire for extra-wide fridges in luxury homes.

Explaining the shift driving this kitchen appliance trend, Richard Moore, creative director of luxury kitchen design brand Martin Moore, shares, "We have seen a marked increase in our clients entertaining at home and multi-generational cooking, often inspired by gap-year travels. As a result, we often specify capacious 1200-wide fridges to store a multitude of specialist, fresh ingredients."

These extra-wide designs, often described as 'American-style fridges', don't just offer a larger capacity; they often boast various other features, too, like integrated ice-dispensers and even wifi connectivity, if you opt for a smart kitchen tech design.

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Post-pandemic, hosting has become more central to the way we design our kitchens than ever before, and these extra-large fridges are a testament to that fact. Plus, as fresh ingredients become more of a commodity, this too is being reflected in the world of luxury kitchen design.

Richard Moore Creative Director at Martin Moore Established back in 1975 by husband-and-wife duo, Barbara and Martin Moore, the eponymous kitchen brand has a rich history of luxurious, British kitchen design. Over 50 years on, it remains a family business, with Richard and Mike Moore running the show.

Haier Freestanding 60/40 American Fridge Freezer £649 at John Lewis An affordable choice compared to most American-style refrigerators, this design provides plenty of space, with an impressive 520L capacity, and looks just as smart and sleek as any other more costly alternative. LG InstaviewFreestanding 60/40 Non-Plumbed American Fridge Freezer £1,599 at John Lewis One of the most luxe fridges on the market, the LG Instaview offers smartphone compatibility, super generous proportions, and, thanks to the Instaview feature, you can see inside your fridge without even opening the door. Samsung Series 7 Freestanding 70/30 American Smart Fridge Freezer With Spacemax £2,099 at John Lewis If maximum capacity is your biggest concern, this Samsung fridge could be the one for you. The SpaceMax design uses thinner walls to allow for increased food storage. Plus, the dual ice maker keeps you stocked with two different types of ice at all times.

2. Integrated Tech

Smooth, seamless cabinetry with a concealed fridge helps create a more elegant finish. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio.)

So much of what makes the quiet luxury aesthetic is the understated elegance of it all. Nothing is too obvious or too showy. It's all about discretion. And nothing epitomizes that quite like an integrated appliance.

When comparing freestanding vs built-in kitchen appliances, built-in designs will always create a sleeker, minimalist kitchen feel, with the opportunity to design uninterrupted runs of kitchen cabinetry.

As Bronwen Lee, designer at Harvey Jones, explains, "Integrated designs help maintain a calm, uncluttered aesthetic, allowing the architecture of the space to take center stage."

Integrated appliances seamlessly blend in with their surroundings, their functionality hidden behind a pristine cover. This has become particularly popular with the rise of open-plan living, with people increasingly driven to create kitchens that don't necessarily look like kitchens.

“There's a growing appreciation for appliances that blend seamlessly into the wider design, reflecting a broader move towards refined interiors that are designed around how people live rather than how a room should be used," explains Bronwen.

This is being reflected in the launches from top kitchen appliance brands, too. Just take Miele's stunning Beige Pearl oven as an example; with its lovely soft neutral finish and sleek design, it's a clear expression of the market demand for more seamless, elegant-looking appliances.