Once treated as a purely functional feature, the kitchen island has evolved into one of the most expressive elements in the room.

As we've seen in the latest kitchen island design trends, increasingly, designers are treating islands less like an extension of the cabinetry and more like a freestanding piece of furniture; a focal point that can introduce kitchen color trends, character, and a sense of individuality into a scheme.

Whether it's a rich teal, an earthy brown, or a sophisticated burgundy, the right shade can help anchor a kitchen while reflecting the mood you want to create. These are the kitchen island color trends designers are embracing right now — hues that feel fresh and current, but with the timeless appeal needed for a space you'll love for years to come.

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1. Take it up a Notch with Teal

A rich teal is an interesting update on navy, and can instantly add warmth and elevate a space. (Image credit: Prospect Refuge Studio)

If navy has long been the safe choice for adding color to a kitchen, teal feels like its more expressive successor.

Sitting somewhere between blue and green, it brings depth and richness while feeling softer and more organic than traditional navy.

On a kitchen island, teal creates a striking focal point that still behaves almost like a neutral, pairing effortlessly with everything from warm oak and walnut to brass, marble, and natural stone.

It also taps into the growing appetite for nature-inspired shades, offering a fresh, contemporary alternative to darker blues without sacrificing their timeless appeal.

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In spaces flooded with natural light, teal can feel vibrant and uplifting, while in moodier schemes it takes on a sophisticated, jewel-like quality that instantly elevates the room.

Try leaning into peacock or petrol-toned teals that feel moodier yet warming, as seen in the beautiful kitchen by Prospect Refuge Studio above.

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2. Bet on Burgundy for a Rich, Warm Focal Point

Boozy burgundy and rich oxblood hues are moody yet inviting, and work to anchor the kitchen without overwhelming it. (Image credit: deVOL)

There's been a wider move towards richer reds, wine tones and aubergines in interior design — and the kitchen island is definitely a great place to add the hue.

The shade feels directional yet inviting, and looks especially good paired with brushed steel, chrome, or dramatic marble.

Burgundy introduces warmth but can also create a luxurious “cocktail bar” mood and works surprisingly well as an island because the central placement stops it from feeling too oppressive.

"The kitchen island is the ideal opportunity to get creative with color," comments Al Bruce of Olive & Barr. "Consider contrasting colors. Why not opt for an island in a bold, nature-inspired shade and choose softer tones for the rest of your kitchen cabinets?

"Deep reds such as wine and oxblood are making a bold return, especially on statement islands."

They look great paired with butter yellows, as seen above, or dusky pink. Play with texture too, by adding wooden shelving in dark oak or walnut and a contrasting work surface.

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3. Bring a Joyful Feel With Creamy Butter Yellow

A fresh, creamy butter yellow is joyful yet, when paired with the right finishes, is also modern and interesting. (Image credit: FROPT)

"The island is the heart of the kitchen, and using a soft, buttery yellow turns it into a welcoming focal point," says Aga Węgrzyn of FRØPT.

"It adds character and a "pop" of personality without overwhelming the entire room, making it the perfect piece to experiment with color."

Butter yellow has quietly become a go-to hue for many designers, thanks to its subtly optimistic ambiance. It's also surprisingly timeless when muted and earthy, ideal for making an island feel like a true centerpiece.

Aga adds: "It pairs beautifully with natural oak or walnut wood tones, which ground the lightness of the color with warmth. If you prefer a cooler look, white or cream marble countertops (with subtle gray or gold veining) provide an elegant, high-end finish."

4. Try a Shot of Espresso Brown

Traditional yet on-trend, a rich, deep brown is grounding yet dramatic. (Image credit: deVOL)

Brown is definitely having a resurgence, but the key to nailing it this time around is richness and warmth rather than flat chocolate tones.

A deep, charcoal brown adds drama more softly than black and feels enveloping and architectural at the same time.

It works beautifully with brushed nickel, aged brass, walnut tones, and travertine, and gives large islands more presence and weight.

"Dark browns and butter yellow make for a very traditional look or pair with a soft pale blush for a very feminine and gentle look," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL.

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Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Helen became Creative Director of deVOL in 2011 and has helped make the brand a household name. Its easy, cool and understated style is Helen's inspiration and her original approach to our look is quite unique.

5. Choose Chalky Powder Blue for a Bright, Light Vibe

A bright powder blue adds effortless European elegance to a kitchen. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Imperfect Interiors)

A softer, slightly nostalgic counterpoint to all the earthy tones currently favored, a chalky powder blue brings lightness without defaulting to white.

It works particularly well in kitchens with natural oak, European-inspired kitchens, or spaces with lots of natural light.

"We used a cheery blue on the kitchen and kitchen island in this London project," says Beth Dadwell, of Imperfect Interiors. "The house was gloomy when the owners bought it, and it already had the dark gray floor tiles.

"As we weren’t replacing the kitchen, we had to find a color that would work with the existing materials and blue range cooker, and Farrow & Ball Selvedge gave it the feeling of being on holiday."

When it came to the hardware and other materials? "We added brass handles, a warm white worktop and a Moroccan Zellige tiled splashback to add some contrast and texture to the dark floor and the floaty sheer curtains, which also added to the bright and breezy feeling of summer."

Beth Dadswell Founder, Imperfect Interiors Beth Dadswell is known for creating comfortable interiors that radiate an effortless elegance. Deftly mixing high with low, contemporary with antiques, she designs stylish and atmospheric homes.

While kitchen trends may come and go, the most successful island colors strike a balance between personality and longevity.

Whether you're drawn to earthy greens, rich teals, or warm, grounding neutrals, choosing a contrasting shade for your island is a simple way to add character without committing to an entire room of color.

As the heart of the kitchen continues to evolve into a space for gathering, entertaining, and everyday living, a thoughtfully chosen island hue can help ensure it feels every bit as beautiful as it is functional.

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