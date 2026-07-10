The problem with decorating a room solely according to the latest trends or relying on popular colors is that not all shades age so well. Trend-led hues may feel fresh for a short while, but the last thing you want to do is dive headfirst into a palette of of-the-moment shades, only to find yourself dreaming up a whole new palette six months later.

Many of the most popular color trends, especially the saturated shades making a comeback right now, are no doubt fun, but they're often better suited as a smaller pop of color rather than the backdrop to all four walls.

By choosing more timeless paint shades, tried and tested and known to withstand the test of time, you're less likely to make costly decorating mistakes. So, what should you avoid painting your walls, even if you really, really want to? I asked designers which popular colors people fall out of love with fast, and these are the ones they said to think twice about before using.

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1. Bright White

DO INSTEAD: Ditch the bright white paint and add more warmth to your walls with a soft and soothing light green. (Image credit: Rachel Manning. Design: Nicole Zarr)

White paints are among the most popular, but they can be tricky to get right. All too often, they read as stark and clinical. "White has been a go-to 'safe' choice for ages, but bright, stark white walls can feel cold and tend to show every scuff," says the Texas-based designer Nicole Zarr.

Instead, soft green paints can add more depth and personality, while still offering a light and airy look. "This color feels both crisp and rejuvenating," says Nicole, who points to Sherwin-Williams' Gratifying Green as a favorite. "It's soothing without being dull and feels fresh."

When using a light green on the walls, the key to a stylish look is in the details. "I suggest pairing it with warm natural materials like aged brass, and coordinating floral fabric," says Nicole. "Don't be afraid to use it not only on walls, but on cabinetry too. The result is more custom and interesting."

If you're looking for a similar delicate green paint in the UK, try Farrow & Ball's Palm.

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Nicole Zarr Social Links Navigation Interior Designer With an innate instinct for scale and color, Nicole blends antiques with transitional pieces, modern details with storied finds, and refinement with a touch of the unexpected. Nicole Zarr Design has been featured in national publications and had its recent debut at Kips Bay, cementing its place among the design world’s most notable talents.

2. Saturated Red

DO INSTEAD: Dusky pinks can be just as warming as bright red, but are generally more livable and don't date so quickly. (Image credit: Rachel Alyse. Design: Lindsey Herod Interiors)

In the last couple of years, red has been making a comeback in our homes — a much-needed rebrand from the terracotta-reds used as accent walls in the 90s. And while there's no denying the charm of a pop of red, saturated tones used to coat a room can be jarring. "Red is one of those colors that sounds exciting but can be overwhelming," agrees designer Lindsey Herod.

"Instead, I'm drawn to dusty, dirtier pinks that have real mood to them," she adds. A favorite shade for Lindsey is Gracious Rose by Sherwin-Williams, which she used in the dressing room pictured above. "It sits in the sweet spot between a blush and a dusty rose, leaning moodier and deepening in character as the light drops. It brings a bold statement without being sweet."

To keep things modern, lean into color-drenching with dusky pink paints. "I always tell clients not to be timid with it — commit to the full room, bring in warm metals like aged bronze or unlacquered brass, and ground it with natural textures," the designer adds. "The result feels layered and considered in a way that a bold red doesn't quite manage."

Little Greene's Blush is a similar muted pink paint that's available in the UK.

3. Cool Gray

DO INSTEAD: The difference between flat, cool grays and subtly warming earth tones can totally transform a room. These natural tones offer a pared-back scheme without feeling drab. (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Firefinish Interiors)

It's widely known that too much gray can feel flat and distant, but it's still a color used time after time in hopes of achieving a modern scheme. While really warm neutrals can feel out of sync with some styles, there's a whole world of earthy neutrals to explore that offer far more nuance, depth, and softness than gray, and they still feel modern.

"I’d steer homeowners away from flat, builder-grade grays," suggests designer Rayana Schmitz of Florida-based Firefinish Interiors. "It really comes down to how they feel. Bedrooms and living spaces should feel warm and inviting, but cooler grays can read as sterile and impersonal, making them a trend that lacks the longevity people are looking for."

Soft mineral tones, warm neutrals, and muted earthy hues are Rayana's favorite swaps. "They’re timeless because they aren’t trend-driven, and they feel just as relevant for 2026 because they bring depth, comfort, and a more personal feel to a home," she says.

Look to paint shades like Lick's Greige 01. Not too warm or too cool, it feels balanced and modern without falling flat.

Rayana Schmitz Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Firefinish Interiors is a South Florida–based full-service interior design studio led by Brazilian-born founder and principal designer Rayana Schmitz. Known for a signature blend of elevated ease, sculptural form, and richly layered organic textures, Rayana and her studio create environments that feel both artful and effortlessly livable. From full home renovations to bespoke furnishings and landscape-driven outdoor retreats, Firefinish is celebrated for spaces that feel collected, calm, and boldly understated.

4. Muddy Brown

DO INSTEAD: Warm sand tones feel more timeless than anything too dark or muddy. In this bedroom, Bauwerk Colour's limewash paint was used in the shade 'Sandstone'. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London)

Brown made its way back into interiors in 2026 along with other dark paint colors, and while it no doubt adds drama to a room, the wrong shade can feel overbearing, especially those with cool undertones.

"A muddy base palette makes it harder to build an inviting scheme around," says Gemma Luteijn, interior designer at Project London. "Timbers are often warm and therefore feel too contrasting with overly dark and cool tones. Similarly, antique brass and bronzes are complemented by warmer colors."

Instead, go for something lighter and warmer for a fresh, modern scheme. "A warm neutral that offers a versatile and harmonious base will always be a solid starting point," says Gemma, who points towards Little Greene's Rolling Fog color family. "It's composed of a light, pale, mid and dark tone that work seamlessly together, allowing you to differentiate between walls, woodwork, ceiling and so on — all within the same warm neutral palette."

Little Greene Rolling Fog – Pale 158 £5.75/Sample at Little Greene

5. Bold Yellow

DO INSTEAD: Dial down the saturation of yellow with soft, buttery shades, such as Paint & Paper Library's Sand III, which was used here. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Jenny Luck Interiors)

There's no denying the fun that bright yellow can bring to a room, but going all out with these saturated tones can lack longevity in years to come. For a more timeless approach, designers turn to soft, butter yellow paint colors that still bring warmth and optimism, but in a more livable way.

"I'm gravitating towards a pared-back palette with warm undertones, rather than strong saturated colors," says the London-based designer Jenny Luck. The use of butter yellow has proven more versatile than anything too bright, allowing her to "layer a huge variety of colors on furnishings and fabrics whilst accentuating many pieces of artwork," she says.

What's more, soft yellows can feel more harmonious alongside natural materials. "I find these soft, subtle tones create an incredibly timeless base layer across the home which really enhances more natural materials such as natural stones and timber floors," says Jenny.

6. Black

DO INSTEAD: You can still lean into a dark, moody color scheme, but rich greens such as Farrow & Ball's Dibber tend to feel more warm and welcoming than black. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

There are few ways as effective at adding drama to a room as decorating with black. But while this statement color adds impact, you may find yourself tiring of it quickly since it can be harsh on the eye, especially when it's contrasted with white. "Charcoal black instantly adds drama, but it's one of those colors people often fall out of love with because it can make a room feel heavy over time," says designer Lauren Saab.

Instead, go for a dark olive green paint, she suggests. "Deep olive green brings the same richness while feeling warmer and much easier to live with," Lauren adds. This color tends to feel more timeless than black and goes with lots of styles, too. "It pairs beautifully with everything from antiques to contemporary furniture, so it won't lock you into one particular style," says Lauren.