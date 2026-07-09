One of my favorite things in my flat is a chocolate brown wool throw blanket with tassels. I have it folded over the back of my living room sofa, and it just ties the whole room together. However, during summer's 30-degree days with no AC, that wool throw is constantly stripped from its spot — after all, there's nothing worse than leaning against itchy wool when you're overheating.

My wool blanket made me realize how important it is to switch fabrics seasonally throughout the home. What may be a favorite in the winter quickly becomes a nuisance in hot weather when you want to cool down a room. And while switching a heavy duvet or bedding is more obvious, other changes like throws, curtains, and rugs are just as important when adapting your living space for summer's heat. And knowing what fabrics to avoid when it's hot is key.

Heavy or synthetic materials can quickly trap heat and moisture. And, since I assume no one wants an uncomfortable home, I've identified three fabrics that are the biggest offenders. If you are looking to swap that itchy wool for a lighter fabric in your home this season, here are the fabrics to avoid and what to choose instead.

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1. Velvet

Image 1 of 2 INSTEAD: Linen adds texture while maintaining a lightweight, airy feel. This flax linen loose sofa cover from Rowen & Wren is cozy and lived-in yet light. (Image credit: Rowen & Wren) Well-draped linen can actually have the same visual effect as velvet, just without the heavy weight. (Image credit: Curtains 2go)

Velvet as a fabric for curtains and sofas makes a room feel cozy, but it doesn't always work year-round. "In the heat, we especially like to avoid dense fabrics like leathers or velvets for seating," adds Elizabeth Andrews from Australian-based Walter G at The Fabric Collective

You're probably choosing velvet for its texture and visual weight, and while the summer season definitely calls for a lighter-weight alternative, it doesn't mean you have to ditch that tactility altogether. Opting for linen can introduce the same essence, without the heaviness.

So, if you're tossing up between a velvet or a linen sofa, you might want to go for the latter. Linen will be easier to style and live with throughout the seasons, as you can always drape a velvet or wool throw on top.

2. Synthetic Fabrics

INSTEAD: Opt for a more breathable fabric choice like cotton or linen — especially when it comes to bedding. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

Next up, Elizabeth says to stay away from "synthetic fibers, especially those with a tight, dense weave." Often chosen for their more affordable price tag and lightweightness, synthetic fabrics are an easy trap to fall into. It seems like a good deal, but when it comes to making your home more comfortable, materials like polyester and nylon can actually trap heat and moisture. "They tend to lack the breathability which is key to summer comfort," adds Elizabeth.

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Instead, try a breathable, natural material, like cotton. Especially if you're looking for the best bedding for hot weather. Cotton allows air to pass through easily and dries quickly, making it ideal for staying cool. Natural materials also reflect the ease of summer living. "In Australia, we are lucky enough to experience warm weather for much of the year; as a result, we tend to favor natural fibers all year round," says Elizabeth.

If you want a crisp, luxurious night's sleep, The White Company's Savoy bedding range will elevate your sleeping space. Muslin bedding, on the other hand, provides texture and a cozier, lived-in aesthetic and feel. There are lots of different ways you can go with cotton fabrics and upholstery, which is part of the beauty of this warm-weather swap.

3. Wool and Flannel

INSTEAD: A woven jute rug feels a bit lighter underfoot in the summertime over wool. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Clo Studios)

So we've finally made our way to wool. Obviously, I can attest to why you should swap out your wool in the winter, but wool is also a famously warming material used universally in the cold winter months. Automatically, those wool pillows, blankets, and fleece sheets won't be as comfortable as they were back in January.

Now that doesn't mean you have to (or should) dump your wool rug or sofa for something more warm-weather-friendly — those are big-ticket items! It more so means two things: that your environment should be a factor when making those initial home purchases, and that it's smart to have a summer swap for smaller decor. For example, if you love the idea of a soft, thick wool rug underfoot, place it in a cool room meant for max comfort, and perhaps opt for a jute rug in high-traffic, sunny spaces.

As Elizabeth says, "I would be hesitant to incorporate rugs with longer fibers in the summertime. Opting for denser weaves in woven rugs feels lighter underfoot."

I find that the main appeal of wool (beyond warmth) is texture. So look for fabrics that bring that same sense of texture, but without the wintry feel. Jute, woven cotton, linen — these are all great fabric alternatives for summer.