I Wasn't Sure About Muslin Bedding, but This Dreamy DUSK Duvet Cover Set Has Me Converted

This cotton fabric makes for seriously soft and plush bedding — that also happens to be really breathable

By
published
in Features
brown muslin bedding set in neutral bedroom with fluted timber side table with lamp, candle, and book
(Image credit: DUSK)

What is muslin bedding? Did you know that cotton bedding actually comes in a range of different weaves and finishes, from crisp and cool percale to smooth and silky sateen and, yes, textured muslin.

After years of being strictly reserved for baby swaddles and cloths, thanks to its innate softness, lately, muslin duvet covers and pillowcases seem to be everywhere — and it might just be the best bedding material yet.

As for my first encounter with muslin bedding? I was invited to preview DUSK's new season back in October, and I happened to touch what might have been the softest duvet cover I've ever felt: the gorgeous Santorini Muslin Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set. I genuinely haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since…

Muslin bedding is a natural cotton fabric made with a loose plain-weave. It's seriously soft and snuggly to the touch, while still being lightweight and breathable enough to still be comfortable for hot sleepers. Generally boasting a gauzy and subtly crinkled texture, with a puffy and cloud-like drape, muslin bedding has an effortlessly inviting vibe.

But while DUSK may have introduced me to the wonderful world of muslin bedding, it's certainly not the only brand serving up duvet cover sets in this seriously soft and sumptuous fabric (I told you, it's everywhere). So, here are a few alternative options to shop.

Muslin bedding is soft, snuggly, and has a lovely laidback look. That said, it might not be the style for everyone, especially if you like a more classic, crisp look.

If you lean more 'hotel-style' when it comes to your bedding, you might want to consider the piped bedding trend instead. This style is typically made from crisp cotton percale or silky cotton sateen, and looks ever so sophisticated.

TOPICS
Georgia Lockstone
Contributing Writer

Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.