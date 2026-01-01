I Wasn't Sure About Muslin Bedding, but This Dreamy DUSK Duvet Cover Set Has Me Converted
This cotton fabric makes for seriously soft and plush bedding — that also happens to be really breathable
What is muslin bedding? Did you know that cotton bedding actually comes in a range of different weaves and finishes, from crisp and cool percale to smooth and silky sateen and, yes, textured muslin.
After years of being strictly reserved for baby swaddles and cloths, thanks to its innate softness, lately, muslin duvet covers and pillowcases seem to be everywhere — and it might just be the best bedding material yet.
As for my first encounter with muslin bedding? I was invited to preview DUSK's new season back in October, and I happened to touch what might have been the softest duvet cover I've ever felt: the gorgeous Santorini Muslin Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set. I genuinely haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since…
Combining softness and comfort with brilliant breathability, it’s no surprise that this cotton muslin bedding set is a DUSK bestseller. In terms of colors, choose from neutral oat, dusky blush pink, deep navy, or — my personal favorite — cozy mocha. Each set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and is available in double, king, and super king sizes.
Muslin bedding is a natural cotton fabric made with a loose plain-weave. It's seriously soft and snuggly to the touch, while still being lightweight and breathable enough to still be comfortable for hot sleepers. Generally boasting a gauzy and subtly crinkled texture, with a puffy and cloud-like drape, muslin bedding has an effortlessly inviting vibe.
But while DUSK may have introduced me to the wonderful world of muslin bedding, it's certainly not the only brand serving up duvet cover sets in this seriously soft and sumptuous fabric (I told you, it's everywhere). So, here are a few alternative options to shop.
H&M is one of my favorite places to shop for bedding. Part of their best-selling muslin range (which includes pillows, throw pillows, and sheets), this duvet cover set comes in eleven different colors — from light dusty beige, green, and blue, to dark green, brown, and pink — and all with a thread count of 250, which is pretty great for the price.
A considerably more relaxed and cozy take on classic white bedsheets, this musilin duvet cover set is beautifully soft and will go with any style of bedroom. Just accessorize with throw cushions and a statement throw for a pop of color. It has a 200 thread count and comes in double, king, and super king.
Crafted from a high-quality cotton muslin fabric with a thread count of 270, this duvet cover set is unbelievably soft and smooth to sleep on, and drapes really effortlessly. Best of all, the mini floral design is embroidered rather than printed — which just makes the whole set feel even more luxurious. It's reduced to clear, and comes in single, double, king, and super king sizes.
This affordable muslin bedding set boasts a reasonable thread count of 200, and comes in seven different serene shades — including blush, mauve, soft olive, white, and this caramel color. It's part of a wider muslin bedding collection, with matching throw blankets, curtains, frilled cushion covers, and valances also available.
This double-layer muslin duvet cover set has a relaxed crinkly texture, and it comes in four seriously calming, muted natural tones — natural, pink clay, white, and eucalyptus green. It's available in single, double, and king sizes, and there's also a dark blue muslin throw cushion that'd look great layered on the bed as the finishing touch.
If you're someone who prefers patterned bedding, this muslin set might be more for you. It's available in three different sizes and also in a green stripe with a natural cotton on the reverse. Reviews say it "feels quite luxurious and looks stunning," and "Seems to have washed well (the fabric feels quite delicate). Very happy so far."
Muslin bedding is soft, snuggly, and has a lovely laidback look. That said, it might not be the style for everyone, especially if you like a more classic, crisp look.
If you lean more 'hotel-style' when it comes to your bedding, you might want to consider the piped bedding trend instead. This style is typically made from crisp cotton percale or silky cotton sateen, and looks ever so sophisticated.
