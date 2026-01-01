I Wasn't Sure About Muslin Bedding, but This Dreamy DUSK Duvet Cover Set Has Me Converted

What is muslin bedding? Did you know that cotton bedding actually comes in a range of different weaves and finishes, from crisp and cool percale to smooth and silky sateen and, yes, textured muslin.

After years of being strictly reserved for baby swaddles and cloths, thanks to its innate softness, lately, muslin duvet covers and pillowcases seem to be everywhere — and it might just be the best bedding material yet.

As for my first encounter with muslin bedding? I was invited to preview DUSK's new season back in October, and I happened to touch what might have been the softest duvet cover I've ever felt: the gorgeous Santorini Muslin Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set. I genuinely haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since…

DUSK Santorini Muslin Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set in Mocha From £45 at DUSK Combining softness and comfort with brilliant breathability, it’s no surprise that this cotton muslin bedding set is a DUSK bestseller. In terms of colors, choose from neutral oat, dusky blush pink, deep navy, or — my personal favorite — cozy mocha. Each set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and is available in double, king, and super king sizes.





Muslin bedding is a natural cotton fabric made with a loose plain-weave. It's seriously soft and snuggly to the touch, while still being lightweight and breathable enough to still be comfortable for hot sleepers. Generally boasting a gauzy and subtly crinkled texture, with a puffy and cloud-like drape, muslin bedding has an effortlessly inviting vibe.

But while DUSK may have introduced me to the wonderful world of muslin bedding, it's certainly not the only brand serving up duvet cover sets in this seriously soft and sumptuous fabric (I told you, it's everywhere). So, here are a few alternative options to shop.

Muslin bedding is soft, snuggly, and has a lovely laidback look. That said, it might not be the style for everyone, especially if you like a more classic, crisp look.

If you lean more 'hotel-style' when it comes to your bedding, you might want to consider the piped bedding trend instead. This style is typically made from crisp cotton percale or silky cotton sateen, and looks ever so sophisticated.

