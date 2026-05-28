3 Things to Change Today That Will Make a Living Room Feel 'Summer-Ready' — And the Pieces That Make Them Work
Summer styling isn't necessarily about changing everything. Sometimes it is simply about lightening the flow, softening the glow, or choosing pieces that make the room feel easier to live in
In summer, we naturally live a little differently. Windows stay open longer, the light shifts throughout the day, and the living room starts to feel less like a place you retreat into and more like a space you move through, host in, or linger in after being outside.
So, I’m not suggesting you restyle your whole living room every time the season changes. That’s not realistic, and honestly, that’s not how good rooms are built. But as a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I do think there’s something to be said for lightening the weight of a room when the way you use it starts to shift.
That could be as simple as swapping heavier velvet or faux-fur cushion covers for linen or cotton textures that feel more breathable. It might mean adding a portable lamp to shift the room from bright daytime energy to something softer in the evening, or bringing in a glass vase for garden cuttings and stems from outside.
The best summer styling pieces aren’t the ones you pack away when the season ends. They’re the small, useful shifts that make a room feel more flexible and in tune with how you actually want to live in it.
Lighten Textures
This is usually where I would start. You do not need to strip the room back, but swapping heavier fabrics for linen, cotton, woven textures, or softer weaves can instantly make the space feel easier. It is less about making the room look “summery” and more about giving it a little more breath.
Create One Easy Focal Point
When you lighten a room, you still need something that gives it focus. That doesn't have to be a huge statement piece. It could be a collection of sculptural vases, a glass bowl, a patterned cushions, or a side table that adds just enough colour, irregular shape perhaps, or textures to make the room feel intentional.
Layer the Light Differently
Summer light changes the way a room feels throughout the day, so I like to bring in lighting that can move with it. A portable lamp or perhaps swapping your current lamp shade to a softer fabric. Even a small accent light can help shift the room from bright daytime energy to something calmer in the evening.
Product ideas: portable lamp, paper shade lamp, glass table lamp, ceramic lamp, candleholder, lantern, small accent lamp, reflective tray.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
That is where strategic spending becomes useful. It is not about choosing the most expensive version of everything, but knowing which pieces will genuinely change how the room feels and functions.
If you need help working out what your space is missing, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a free product sourcing service called Find. Send us your brief, and we will curate a shoppable edit tailored to your style and what you are looking for.
And for more inspiration for your living room, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter?
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.