Experts Say This Bedding Seriously Helps When It's Hot — "It Absorbs 50% More Moisture Than Cotton," and Has a Subtle Sheen That Looks so Luxe
It's actually even better than linen bedding when it's hot
Sleeping in the heat is hard. Fans, of course, help, but a lot of it comes down to the bedding material you choose. And while linen has long been favored thanks to its naturally breathable weave, there's another fabric that experts are increasingly recommending for hot weather: TENCEL™ bedding.
“TENCEL™ is a naturally derived material that really helps regulate your body temperature as you sleep,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom. “It’s sourced from the eucalyptus tree and is made of teeny tiny fibers which absorb 50% more moisture than cotton, keeping your body cooler whilst you sleep.”
The linen bedding alternative is made from sustainable wood pulp that's spun into fiber, yarn, and fabrics. While the brand name TENCEL™ has become widely commonplace, it's made in the same way as modal and lyocell fabrics and is considered very eco-friendly. "It requires less energy and water than cotton and, as a naturally derived fiber, it’s also biodegradable," adds Georgia.
"TENCEL™ sheets are designed to stay cool, being very breathable with a silky touch," she adds. That silkiness shows through in a subtle lustre, giving it a super luxe look, similar to bamboo bedding.
So, if you’re tired of throwing your heavy duvet off the bed during the night, here are nine modal, lyocell, or TENCEL™ bedding buys that will make this summer so much easier to sleep through.
While not the trademarked TENCEL™, this lyocell bedding from M&S does just as well at a lower cost. It comes in 11 different colors, ranging from blush pink to slate blue. It’s great for hot-sleepers and hot weather, with one review noting it's "Cool to the touch and certainly helped during the recent heatwave."
If saying goodbye to linen doesn’t sit well with you, how about a blend of TENCEL™ (60%) and linen (40%) bedding to ease you in? Unlike the typical subtle gloss from fully Tencel sheets, the blend creates a cleaner, matte finish. Plus, it's seriously discounted right now.
For a super affordable option, this Lyocell bedding set from Habitat is worth considering. Reviews say it's "Cool, soft and comfortable," though it's worth noting that a few others mention it crinkles fast and doesn't iron super flat — but for the price, it's to be expected.
This Pottery Barn sheet set is made from 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. You can't beat classic white sheets, but if you want something else, Pottery Barn has other TENCEL™ bedding, too.
Dunelm’s TENCEL™ bedding has a premium feel, according to reviewers, whilst ensuring you stay cool. One says, “It’s like having the fresh cool feeling every time you roll over.” With a 200 thread count and a blend of cotton, it already sounds like you’re in for a sweat-free night. Plus, it comes in a range of colors.
Currently on sale from £169, this bedding is made from 100% Tencel™, giving it a silky sheen. Reminiscent of moody, gray skies, it’s a duvet cover that looks modern, classy, and effortlessly stylish whilst keeping you just as cool.
Made from a blend of 78% Organic Tencel & 22% Luxury BCI Cotton, this bedding is soft and cool to the touch. It has a 4.9/5-star rating after 43 reviews, with customers noting that it provides "cool sleep at 29 degrees," and that the fitted sheet stays in place all night.
Starting at £16, this Cornish blue duvet set is perfect for a budget-friendly transition to summertime sleeping. Its blue color feels fun and fresh, but it also comes in white if you prefer something simpler. Reviewers say it’s “excellent value for money” and “feels amazing in the hot weather”.
Got your bedding sorted and still struggling to drift off? There are a fewother things you can do to help you sleep in the heat, including keeping your room cool during the day, investing in a good fan, and even freezing a hot water bottle to put by your feet.
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Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.