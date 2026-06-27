Sleeping in the heat is hard. Fans, of course, help, but a lot of it comes down to the bedding material you choose. And while linen has long been favored thanks to its naturally breathable weave, there's another fabric that experts are increasingly recommending for hot weather: TENCEL™ bedding.

“TENCEL™ is a naturally derived material that really helps regulate your body temperature as you sleep,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom. “It’s sourced from the eucalyptus tree and is made of teeny tiny fibers which absorb 50% more moisture than cotton, keeping your body cooler whilst you sleep.”

The linen bedding alternative is made from sustainable wood pulp that's spun into fiber, yarn, and fabrics. While the brand name TENCEL™ has become widely commonplace, it's made in the same way as modal and lyocell fabrics and is considered very eco-friendly. "It requires less energy and water than cotton and, as a naturally derived fiber, it’s also biodegradable," adds Georgia.

"TENCEL™ sheets are designed to stay cool, being very breathable with a silky touch," she adds. That silkiness shows through in a subtle lustre, giving it a super luxe look, similar to bamboo bedding.

So, if you’re tired of throwing your heavy duvet off the bed during the night, here are nine modal, lyocell, or TENCEL™ bedding buys that will make this summer so much easier to sleep through.

Got your bedding sorted and still struggling to drift off? There are a fewother things you can do to help you sleep in the heat, including keeping your room cool during the day, investing in a good fan, and even freezing a hot water bottle to put by your feet.

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