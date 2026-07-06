This Sheet-Washing Mistake Is Making Your Bedding Hotter, 'Less Breathable', and Causing Serious Sweat Problems in Summer
Spoiler alert — it has to do with including fabric softener in your laundry routine
The big rule I learned about doing laundry was that fabric softener is worth avoiding. However, against my better judgment, I once decided to use some delicious-smelling softener on a sheet set and, over time, felt a real drop in the quality of fabric feel.
It's one of those bed linen care mistakes that many experts swear against. And instead of learning the hard way, like me, I recommend listening to the professionals and dropping it out of your laundry routine — especially in the summer.
So, here's a look at why using fabric softener is a laundry red flag and what to do instead.
Why Does Fabric Softener Make Bedding Less Breathable?
Laundry expert Linley McConell tells me that fabric softener works by coating fibers with a waxy, lubricating layer. "That's what gives you the soft, static-free feel. But that same coating clogs the tiny air pockets in cotton and linen that let heat and moisture escape," she explains.
"In summer, that means sheets trap warmth and sweat against your skin instead of letting it evaporate, so you end up hot and clammy exactly when you want the opposite. It also eliminates the fabric's ability to wick away moisture."
So, if you're a hot sleeper, you'll want to avoid washing your bedding with fabric softener at all costs. If not, even the airiest sheets will make your sleep feel clammy and uncomfortable.
Linley McConnell is a national TV laundry expert and the fourth-generation vice president of Gibson's Cleaners, her family's 90-year-old dry cleaning business based in Toronto. She's a go-to garment care and stain removal expert for Canadian television, with appearances on The Social, Mary Berg, CTV's Your Morning, Breakfast Television, and CP24, among others. Linley is also a regular columnist for Fabricare Canada and has been featured in The Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, The Daily Hive, and The Peak. Through her platform Laundry with Linley, she shares practical, expert-backed advice on stain removal, garment care, and the business of running a legacy family company.
What Should You Use Instead of Fabric Softener?
"I recommend skipping the fabric softener, especially on cotton, linen, or bamboo bedding. It's important to let the natural fibers breathe. You can also use a lower heat setting when washing your bed linen, as high heat can break down fibers over time and make fabric feel heavier and less crisp," she says.
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"I find that adding a splash of white vinegar to the rinse cycle is a natural alternative that softens the fabric without leaving residue. And, to properly care for your bedding, I suggest line drying or using dryer balls instead of dryer sheets, which have the same coating issue as liquid softener."
These Homecourt x Revolve Wool Dryer Balls from Courteney Cox's laundry line are a great way to care for your bedding while it's in the dryer. And you can pair it with this Cece Laundry Concentrate for your fabrics to come out smelling expensive. But if it's sold out, here are some other design detergents I recommend.
Designer Laundry Detergents
For your delicate bedlinen, this laundry detergent is a great choice. And if you're a fan of the brand, this Lite Travel Steamer from STEAMERY should be on your radar, too.
If Your Summer Bedding is Beyond Saving
This combination of dusty blue and light beige stripes feels so perfect for summer bedscapes that cater to good sleep.
Rise & Fall's Crisp & Cool Sheets are my bed dressing of choice right now. And this stunning 'Clay' shade is even more beautiful in person.
FAQs
Does Washing Sheets Without Fabric Softener Make Them Rough?
Not by a long shot. Provided you're dressing your bed in high-quality bedding made from soft materials like silk, cotton, or bamboo and you follow a disciplined washing routine that's compatible with each fabric, removing softener from your routine should not make your sheets rough.
How Often Should You Wash Bedding in Summer?
How often you wash your bed sheets usually depends on the materials and even the temperature of your room. However, as a good rule of thumb, it's best to wash your bedding once a week in the summer. "This is important since sweat and humidity build up faster, and residue from body oils also reduces breathability in your sheets," says Linley. And if you tend to be a hot sleeper, then it's best to wash your sheets and pillows every four days.
To better prepare your bedroom for the season, I recommend learning about the hot sleeping myths that could be disrupting your rest. And for more tips to dress your home for the season, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.