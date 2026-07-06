The big rule I learned about doing laundry was that fabric softener is worth avoiding. However, against my better judgment, I once decided to use some delicious-smelling softener on a sheet set and, over time, felt a real drop in the quality of fabric feel.

It's one of those bed linen care mistakes that many experts swear against. And instead of learning the hard way, like me, I recommend listening to the professionals and dropping it out of your laundry routine — especially in the summer.

So, here's a look at why using fabric softener is a laundry red flag and what to do instead.

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Why Does Fabric Softener Make Bedding Less Breathable?

Taking care of your bedding is essential to making your room look beautiful and your sleep feel cozy. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

Laundry expert Linley McConell tells me that fabric softener works by coating fibers with a waxy, lubricating layer. "That's what gives you the soft, static-free feel. But that same coating clogs the tiny air pockets in cotton and linen that let heat and moisture escape," she explains.

"In summer, that means sheets trap warmth and sweat against your skin instead of letting it evaporate, so you end up hot and clammy exactly when you want the opposite. It also eliminates the fabric's ability to wick away moisture."

So, if you're a hot sleeper, you'll want to avoid washing your bedding with fabric softener at all costs. If not, even the airiest sheets will make your sleep feel clammy and uncomfortable.

Linley McConnell Social Links Navigation Laundry Expert Linley McConnell is a national TV laundry expert and the fourth-generation vice president of Gibson's Cleaners, her family's 90-year-old dry cleaning business based in Toronto. She's a go-to garment care and stain removal expert for Canadian television, with appearances on The Social, Mary Berg, CTV's Your Morning, Breakfast Television, and CP24, among others. Linley is also a regular columnist for Fabricare Canada and has been featured in The Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, The Daily Hive, and The Peak. Through her platform Laundry with Linley, she shares practical, expert-backed advice on stain removal, garment care, and the business of running a legacy family company.

What Should You Use Instead of Fabric Softener?

Keeping your laundry routine simple is the best way to go. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

"I recommend skipping the fabric softener, especially on cotton, linen, or bamboo bedding. It's important to let the natural fibers breathe. You can also use a lower heat setting when washing your bed linen, as high heat can break down fibers over time and make fabric feel heavier and less crisp," she says.

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"I find that adding a splash of white vinegar to the rinse cycle is a natural alternative that softens the fabric without leaving residue. And, to properly care for your bedding, I suggest line drying or using dryer balls instead of dryer sheets, which have the same coating issue as liquid softener."

These Homecourt x Revolve Wool Dryer Balls from Courteney Cox's laundry line are a great way to care for your bedding while it's in the dryer. And you can pair it with this Cece Laundry Concentrate for your fabrics to come out smelling expensive. But if it's sold out, here are some other design detergents I recommend.

Designer Laundry Detergents

DedCool Dedtergent Mochi Milk £34 at REVOLVE One word: yum! DedCool's Dedtergent will scent your bedding with notes of marshmallow, sweet rice milk, and vanilla bean, while getting rid of touch stains. STEAMERY Delicate Laundry Detergent £20 at Selfridges For your delicate bedlinen, this laundry detergent is a great choice. And if you're a fan of the brand, this Lite Travel Steamer from STEAMERY should be on your radar, too. Ashley & Co Everyday Launder Laundry Wash £30 at Wolf & Badger I am not exaggerating when I say the main thing that excites me about doing laundry is this detergent from Ashley & Co. It smells good and looks so stylish in a utility room.

If Your Summer Bedding is Beyond Saving

FAQs

Does Washing Sheets Without Fabric Softener Make Them Rough?

Not by a long shot. Provided you're dressing your bed in high-quality bedding made from soft materials like silk, cotton, or bamboo and you follow a disciplined washing routine that's compatible with each fabric, removing softener from your routine should not make your sheets rough.

How Often Should You Wash Bedding in Summer?

How often you wash your bed sheets usually depends on the materials and even the temperature of your room. However, as a good rule of thumb, it's best to wash your bedding once a week in the summer. "This is important since sweat and humidity build up faster, and residue from body oils also reduces breathability in your sheets," says Linley. And if you tend to be a hot sleeper, then it's best to wash your sheets and pillows every four days.

To better prepare your bedroom for the season, I recommend learning about the hot sleeping myths that could be disrupting your rest. And for more tips to dress your home for the season, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.