I'm one of those people who has to have a cover on me in bed at night, no matter how hot it is — it feels wrong to me not having one — but when the weather is as hot as it has been lately, I realized that I needed to explore alternative options to my climate control duvet which simply isn't cutting the mustard for sleeping in the heat right now, even with a fan blasting over me, too. What I need is a cover that actually cools my body down, and for that, I've found Elegear's Cooling Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket on Amazon.

This cooling blanket, which I'll start by saying is more stylish than any others I've seen, is made of the latest, upgraded Japanese Arc-Chill 3.0 cool technology fabric, which is specifically designed for hot sleepers, night-sweat sufferers, and general hot-weather times. Said to reduce skin temperature by 2 to 5°C by absorbing body heat, you can sleep comfortably on those super warm nights, without running up the electric bill, either.

What makes this blanket particularly special is that the fabric features proprietary jade stone particles, known for their naturally cooling qualities, which also happen to make the blanket softer and smoother, too — and, in my opinion, far more interesting. It's not hard to see why it has a 4.3-star rating after 23,500 reviews.

Elegear Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats - 150 x 200 cm £39.99 at Amazon UK Available in a range of colors and sizes, this cooling blanket is a best-seller for good reason. Using upgraded Japanese Arc-Chill fabric with added Jade nano-particles, it's designed for night sweats and purported to cool 1.8 times faster than regular cooling blankets. I also love its double-sided design, so you can choose between a summer cooling blanket and a spring/autumn blanket, meaning you don't have to stuff it away in your cupboard once the warmer nights have passed. (The cooling side is made of 80% mica nylon and 20% PE cool fabric, while the back is made of 100% breathable cotton.) Lightweight and machine-washable, this cooling blanket is the ideal bedding accessory for helping you to sleep in the heat.

"Genuinely one of the best things I've ever bought," shares one reviewer. "I've tested it out for a while before writing a review, to be sure it actually works. Well, it actually works, and I love it so much!"

Japanese cooling techniques are designed to cool down the body itself as opposed to the air or space around them, and this is what makes the Japanese Arc-Chill fabric superior compared to regular cooling blanket fabrics, as it feels instantly cool to the touch. Measured by a Q-Max value that calculates how quickly heat is transferred away from the body, it actually feels cold, rather than simply keeping you from overheating, as regular cooling blankets do.

"I struggle with overheating in bed, especially in the summer, so I bought this just before the current heatwave," explains another reviewer. "It seems to have brought my overnight body temperature down to a perfectly manageable level with the result that I’ve slept fairly well despite the high nighttime temperatures I get in my top-floor flat."

Some reviews note that heat can build up inside the blanket, but when it does, all that's required is a bit of a waft, and it will instantly cool again. For under £40, that's money well spent in my books.

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Worthy Alternatives

For the rest of your bedding, you could consider one of these linen bedding alternatives that the experts love using, especially for hot weather.

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