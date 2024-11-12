5 Laundry Lessons I've Learned That Stopped Me From Ruining My Bed Linen Forever
Take note of these tips to keep your bed sheets looking as good as new
I firmly believe that everyone has one household chore they feel put off by for one reason or another. Mine is laundry, specifically cleaning bed linens. From cotton to silk and maybe even wool, there is a whole realm of bed sheets to discover.
For years, I've been trying to figure out the perfect way to wash bed linen, fearing that if I do it wrong, I'll ruin my linens forever. Maybe a color will run, or perhaps the temperature will be wrong and, therefore, damage my linens. Worst of all, maybe the item shouldn't go into a washing machine at all — all the variables would concern me.
Without further ado, these are the top tips and lessons I've learned over the years as I've gradually stepped up my laundry game, enhancing the life of my bed linens and making them look presentable.
1. Taking my bed linen out of the laundry basket sooner
If you're wondering how often you should wash bed sheets, well, people tend to wash clothing more than they wash their bed linen, and I am no exception. Laundry goes to and from my laundry basket every couple of days, but my weekly linen wash is more of a weekend task.
This can result in my bed linen sitting at the bottom of my laundry basket during the week if it isn't immediately going into the washing machine. Some material blends, such as synthetics, are better able to withstand this, but I quickly learned that others, satin and linen, won't be as forgiving.
Going forward, I have a rule that when my bed linen needs washing, it doesn't go into my laundry basket or onto the laundry chair; rather, it goes straight into the machine. It's honestly been a game changer in helping my bed linen last longer.
Alternatively, you could invest in a split laundry bin similar to the double laundry hamper with a lid from Amazon, designating one side of the hamper for clothing and the other for bedding and delicates. This way, you'll always be able to easily find your bed linen among the rest of your laundry.
2. Purchasing bedding that is easy to wash
I've always done my best to sort dark colors from light in my laundry. But it's admittedly been something that has tested my confidence for years. Items with stripes are a particular culprit that always trips me up.
When it comes to bed linen, if I have any doubts about it, I won't purchase it. Likewise, if a piece of bed linen is luxuriously lovely but can only be hand-washed, I stop to ask myself whether I want to do that frequently and if I could find something similar to enjoy that requires less maintenance.
If you're dealing with high-maintenance bed linen, there's a likely chance you might just go wrong with its care needs. I personally opt to make it as easy for myself as possible by choosing pieces that bring both comfort and joy, minus long lists of care instructions.
The best bedding sets do not have to be fancy, or expensive. In fact, affordable bedding can be just as good if you know where to look. The Heavyweight Linen Blend Quilt from Target is much-loved and comes in a variety of stunning colors. The Uhsupris duvet cover from Amazon is also very popular and made of microfiber, which isn't difficult to launder.
3. Using the right amount of softener
Whether it's bamboo or cotton sheets, more isn't more when it comes down to fabric softener.
And well, let's hope you haven't had to learn this the hard way. As much as we'd all love soft bedding, using too much softener can gradually destroy the fibers of your bed linen, resulting in a less comfortable piece of bedding over time.
I always make sure to read the care instructions of my bedding before purchase and what my softener bottle recommends for each kind of laundry load. Trust me, these aren't just recommendations — they have merit and can help with the longevity of your bed linen.
4. Paying close attention to how different bed linen drys
Different fabrics favor different methods of drying, so it's important to consider your relationship with drying items before buying bed linen.
For instance, as a student, I would often air my bedding on an indoor clothes drying rack, similar to this clothes drying rack from Walmart. My old synthetic sheets were more than happy with this, losing their last remaining dampness the following day from the breeze, but air drying a fabric such as linen from wet will likely lead to wrinkles.
So, make sure to consider your lifestyle and desire to keep up with the maintenance of each bed linen material before purchase. Otherwise, you could unintentionally ruin your bed linen forever.
5. Not stacking my bedlinen away too tightly
You can imagine how disheartening it was for me after finally feeling like I had mastered washing my bed linen just to find it all creased from storage. And this is where those linen storage ideas come into good use.
Folding your bed linen into stacks may seem like a great way to store it. However, the harsh lines created from folding, combined with the pressure applied to those lower in the stack, can result in your bed linen becoming creased.
Now, I roll up my bed linen instead of folding it to avoid those stubborn crease lines. I then neatly stack them in my linen cupboard no more than two high. This ensures that I can easily find everything in my home and that the pieces at the bottom of the stack aren't getting too crumpled.
I generally aim to store sets together, for example, rolled-up green bed sheets with accompanying botanical pillow covers and so forth. Then, when it comes time to change my bedding, I just have to pick up one neat roll with everything I need inside.
FAQs
I asked Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach and a certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis, two of the most frequently asked questions about bed linen care.
When should I wash bed linen?
"It’s recommended to wash your bed linen every 1-2 weeks, but washing more frequently may be needed if you sweat a lot, have allergies, or sleep with pets," says Carlie. "Some signs it's time to wash your bed linen include noticing odors, stains, or a buildup of dust and allergens, which can trigger respiratory issues or skin irritation. If you’ve been sick, it’s a good idea to wash your bedding right after you recover to prevent any lingering germs as well."
What bed linen materials are the easiest to wash?
"Cotton and microfiber are the easiest to wash because they are durable, machine-washable, and resistant to shrinking or wrinkling," says Carlie. "Cotton, especially percale or sateen, holds up well with hot water cycles that kill bacteria. Microfiber dries quickly and is wrinkle-resistant, making it low-maintenance. I recommend avoiding delicate fabrics like silk or linen if you prefer easy laundering.”
If you're looking for bedding recommendations, we've compiled a guide on the best bedding brands this year, with styles sure to improve your slumber. A good night's sleep is only moments away.
