This Chic Amazon Clothes Drying Rack Proves Even the Most Practical Things in Your Life Can be Pretty (and It's on Sale)

I have lived in rental apartments for the past five years, and I have found that one of the hardest parts of living in a small space is that you'll most likely be without a clothes dryer. Hanging all of your clothes on a rack in the living room is not an ideal setup aesthetically. And if you have more than one load to do, your damp clothes can intrude on the living space for days on end. In my hunt for a way to solve this issue, I think I may have come across a clothes drying rack on Amazon that scores big points for both its functionality and aesthetics.

Know how to dry laundry indoors really depends on your apartment, but most of the time, there is no way around hanging your clothes up. That does not, however, mean you can't find a relatively aesthetic way of doing it. This chic, wooden drying rack from Amazon can hold up to 45-pound garments and the collapsible arms allow you to expand the number of arms you need depending on your space and personal usage needs.

For anyone tired of looking at their laundry while they sit and watch TV, this clever item makes the process a touch more stylish. I added this laundry rack to my shopping cart as soon as I saw it. So, if you are a small-space dweller like me, or maybe just need the extra arms for drying clothes indoors, then this is an Amazon buy you do not want to miss. Here's why.

When space is at a premium, how to make the most of your small laundry room is not an easy task. In my apartment, the "laundry room" is a washing machine installed in the kitchen cabinets, so the drying has to be done in another room of the house.

As shown in the Instagram video shared by @herzenstimme, the rack's arms fold into the barrel base to become about a two-foot cylinder that can be tucked away into most any drawer or cabinet when not in use. The legs fold out into a tripod to give the rack more height when drying your clothes.

"Probably the most beautiful drying rack and the most practical," she shares in the comments. "Absolutely cool, fits in a drawer, and can be cleaned up quickly. Practical for small rooms, but indispensable for me to dry find laundry on the hangers too."

Any home or laundry room organization that is not plastic or metal is a style-win in my book. The wooden material of this drying rack adds a warmth to the space when open that you just cannot replicate with the typical metal options.

As for practicality, a round shape will do wonders for your clothes drying time. When you hang your wet garments up on a tiered rack, it can take longer for the things on the bottom half to dry — especially in homes that retain a lot of moisture. Opting for a clothes rack that is round, gives each item of clothes its own space to dry. Or even hang hangers off of the arms to accommodate larger loads.

Washing your clothes is a mundane, but unavoidable part of caring for the home. The more stylish your laundry room ideas, the more exciting these chores can be. Just because drying your clothes may be boring, does not mean it has to be an eye-sore.

