Should I Air My Bedding Every Morning? Yes, You Should — And Here's Why

Your bed is meant to be a living zone of respite. Curling up in freshly cleaned bedding wafting that crisp laundry smell evokes a warming sense of tranquility. So it's only right you show your bedding the care it needs.

Bedding advice typically speaks to styling and visual allure, but there's so much more to a comforting bedscape. And bedding hygiene is one of the most important aspects to consider.

Pairing your chic bedding textiles with proper maintenance etiquette is the key to creating a zen environment that prioritises holistic rest — this includes airing duvets. Thanks to the expert advice that's to come, you can master the art of sanitary bedding habits and improve your sleep game for the better.

Should You Air Your Bedding Every Morning?

"Absolutely, yes," affirms cleaning expert Muffetta Krueger. She tells us that airing your bedding every morning is a simple yet highly beneficial practice.

"It helps to release moisture and humidity that accumulate overnight from sweat and respiration," she explains. "This moisture can create a breeding ground for dust mites, mold, and bacteria, leading to potential health issues and unpleasant odors."

So if you're wondering how to make your bed more comfortable and have been neglecting your bedding for a while now, give it a good wash and start airing your bedding on a daily basis.

How to Air Out Your Bedding

In conversation with Eliana Coca, founder of E.C. House Cleaning, she tells us that airing your bedding every morning plays an essential role in maintaining hygiene, eliminating moisture, and ensuring a comfortable sleeping environment.

There are plenty of types of bedding, but the sanitary habits when it comes to airing them out are pretty much the same. Here's Eliana's step-by-step guide to assist your everyday bedding practice.

Step 1: After waking up, she recommends folding back your duvet and blankets, allowing the mattress and sheets to be exposed to the air.

Step 2: Next, she encourages letting fresh air circulate in your bedroom. She explains that this helps reduce moisture build-up, and fresh air promotes a clean sleeping environment.

Step 3: "Then, gently shake your duvet, sheets, and pillows," she advises. "This will help to remove dust and fluff them up."

Step 4: Finally, once your bed is sufficiently aired, Eliana tells us that the last step is to smooth out the bedding, set up your pillows, and put your duvet back into place.

What Are the Consequences of Not Airing Your Bedding?

Even the best bedding materials need airing out every now and then. If not, there are a couple of consequences that your bedroom might endure over time.

Dust Mite Infestation: Eliana points out that dust mites thrive in warm, humid environments. She tells us that not airing your bedding creates an ideal breeding ground for these microscopic creatures, which can trigger allergies and asthma.

Mold and Mildew Growth: According to her, trapped moisture can lead to the growth of mold and mildew, which can cause respiratory problems and damage your bedding.



Unpleasant Odors: "A musty smell is a tell-tale sign of a bed that needs airing," she adds. "Bacteria trapped in the bedding can create unpleasant odors that linger even after washing."

Instead of leaving your bedding to develop any of these after-effects of poor ventilation, simply let your bed breathe for a bit. Aside from the sanitary downside that comes with a lack of oxygenated bedding, it could also lead to quicker wear and tear.

So take this as one of the top bed-making mistakes to avoid and savor your favorite bedding for longer.

Adding simple practices like ventilating your bedding, to your daily routine is a great way to enhance your quality of sleep. And with time, you'll notice a visible difference in the comfort and sterility of your bedscape.

"Remember, airing your bedding is a simple yet effective way to improve your sleep hygiene and create a healthier living environment," says Muffetta. "It's a small step that can make a big difference in your overall well-being."

FAQs

How Often Should Your Air Out Your Duvets?

Alessandro Gazzo, cleaning expert at Emily's Maids, tells us that ideally, airing your duvet out once a month is enough. "I understand that, because it’s heavier and harder to handle, you won’t have the same consistency as you would have with bed sheets," he says. "Just keep in mind that you only need a dry, sunny day to do so."

If you don't feel like airing them out, he recommends placing them on your bed so that it dries in natural sunlight every morning.

How Long Should You Leave a Bed Unmade?

Muffetta tells us that leaving your bed unmade for as little as 30 minutes to an hour each morning is sufficient. "This allows ample time for moisture to evaporate," she explains. "And it helps keep your bedding fresh and hygienic."

So from now on, when you get out of bed, simply leave your bed tussled from the night before and go about your regular morning routine. Once you're done with your morning tasks and are preparing to step out, you can come back and do your bed as normal - except now, your bedding will have had enough time to breathe.