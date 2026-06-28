Taking care of houseplants in the summer can be a real task. And in the middle of this heatwave, it's only become tougher. But you really have the odds stacked against you if you've fallen for some of these hot-weather houseplant myths.

Letting your houseplants soak up sun on the windowsill, taking tropical plants out onto your patio, denying your drought-tolerant plants a drink, and using air conditioning and pebble trays to keep your indoor garden cool are some of the most common myths letting your foliage down. Instead, here's what you can actually do to help your houseplants survive a heatwave.

These subtle changes to the way you care for your indoor garden will make all the difference in this sultry summer weather.

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1. Houseplants Love Windowsills in the Summer

DO INSTEAD: Relocate your houseplants to a space with indirect sunlight. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"Direct sunlight through glass in summer is far more intense than most houseplants can handle. You'll notice the damage quickly in the form of scorched patches, bleached leaves, and crisping edges," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

"Most indoor gardens want bright indirect light, not a front-row seat to the midday sun. So, I recommend styling them a metre back from a south-facing window. This is often the sweet spot."

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a six-foot Monstera home on public transport. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

2. Tropical Plants Deserve Time Outside

DO INSTEAD: Avoid taking your houseplants outdoors for extended periods of time in hot weather. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"A warm day feels like a treat for your houseplants. And for some, it genuinely is. Spider plants, yuccas, and hardier cacti can enjoy a spell outdoors in summer," says Jo.

"But tropical plants like calatheas and ferns are used to dappled shade and humidity, not direct British sunshine and drying winds. If you do take them outside, give them shade and bring them in before the temperature drops in the evening."

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3. Air Conditioning Comforts Houseplants

DO INSTEAD: Use a humidifier (like this Quiet Cool Humidifier from DREO on Amazon) or mist your houseplants to restore lost humidity. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

According to Jo, a common houseplant heatwave myth is that air conditioning is the ultimate cure to sunshine blues. However, she explains that this isn't the golden rule to helping your houseplants through the summer. "The real problem isn't the temperature, it's the dry air," she notes.

"Air conditioning strips humidity from the room just as efficiently as a radiator does in the winter. So, I suggest keeping humidity-loving plants well away from the unit's airflow, and mist them more frequently through summer to compensate."

4. Drought-Tolerant Plants Don't Need Watering

DO INSTEAD: Continue to water your less needy houseplants when the soil is dry to the touch. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"Indoor succulents and cacti are famously forgiving. And yes, they can handle long dry spells far better than most. But 'drought-tolerant' doesn't mean no water," Jo explains.

"In the growing season, even low-maintenance plants like a snake plant or ZZ plant benefit from proper watering every couple of weeks," she says. "The key is to let the compost dry out completely between waterings, rather than giving small amounts regularly. Deep and infrequent is the rule."

5. Pebble Trays Significantly Reduce Temperatures

DO INSTEAD: Style your houseplants in indirect sunlight and cool shaded spaces with good ventilation. (Image credit: Bergs Potter)

A popular houseplant humidity myth that's also mistaken as a hot weather helper involves pebble trays. While many of us believe that introducing pebble trays to houseplants in the summer is a great way to reduce temperature, it's not as helpful as it seems.

While it can provide a slight increase in humidity, it doesn't do anything for the actual temperature around your houseplants. Instead, focus on watering your indoor garden, shifting plants out of direct heat, and improving ventilation around the space.

Heatwave Houseplant Care Accessories

I recommend going the extra mile for your houseplants by experimenting with soil cover and slow-watering systems — especially if you're going away on holiday. And for more tips to style and serve your garden, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.