It should come as no surprise that I firmly believe that every garden should feel like a wellness space. My favorite outdoor spaces are those that cocoon you against a lush landscape and dissipate all the stress from your day. And an overdone al fresco zone goes against this enveloping vibe.

So if your backyard feels overwhelming at the moment, it's less about what to bring in and more about what to get rid of first. Consider losing the clutter, clearing out struggling plants, cleaning up paths, managing overgrown shrubs, and letting go of manicured perfection to make your garden feel calming.

And if you're wondering why designers swear by these rules, here's a closer look at the immediate impact it can make.

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1. Lose the Clutter

Cluttered backyard mistakes are the first thing to detract from the beautiful setting of a garden. (Image credit: Lauren Krysti. Design: COOSA)

"Too many small pots, ornaments, or decorative accessories can make a garden feel overly busy rather than relaxing," says Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer at Staghorn Living NYC.

"I usually recommend editing down to a few larger, well-chosen pieces that give the eye somewhere to rest. Think of the Coco Chanel rule — get dressed, then look in the mirror and take one thing off."

Start by making a list of things to throw out of your garden and act on it now. That way you can enjoy your backyard for the rest of the summer and into fall.

Cox & Cox Dalarna Ice Bucket Coffee Table £140 at Cox and Cox Garden storage, like this cool ice bucket coffee table from Cox & Cox, is always a genius addition.

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

2. Clear Out Struggling Plants

Let's be honest, a view of withering plants doesn't necessarily make for a calming experience. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: buck&simple. Landscape: Bates Landscaping)

"I truly understand how tempting it is to hang onto a plant in the hope that it will recover, but tired, diseased, or dead plants tend to draw your attention every time you step outside," says Kat.

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"In fact, it's almost always better to remove them and let the surrounding plants shine. However, if you feel really strongly about nursing something back to health, perhaps dig it up and move it into a pot to be nursed elsewhere, or give yourself a deadline to resolve the issue by."

If you find yourself stuck in the cycle of a withering garden, I recommend rethinking your planting choices. There are some beautiful low-maintenance plants for pots that deliver on style with half the effort.

M&S Bay Tree in Hessian Gift Bag £45 at Marks and Spencer UK If you have a dying plant on its way out, this bay tree from M&S is a dreamy choice for a Mediterranean garden.

3. Clean Up Pathways and Patios

Manicuring your ground cover is a simple yet effective way to make your garden look put together. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Di Bartolo Architects)

Similar to the loss of the clutter note, keeping your pathways and patios clear of debris, weeds, and wayward tools and pots can go a long way towards making a space feel calmer (and also function better!)

H&M Light Greige Large Metal Plant Pot £39.99 at H&M (US) The easiest way to bypass lawn and ground cover management is by switching to a container garden. And when there's stylish planters like this around, why not.

4. Manage Overgrown Plants

Take this as a sign to prune your plants and watch how much it opens up the space. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Angelucci Architects. Styling: Fenton & Fenton)

Kat tells me that she often notices people worry that if they prune their shrubs, they’ll harm their progress, and thus let them grow enormous and overtake a space. "On the contrary, it can be beneficial not only for the shrub, but also for making a space feel a bit calmer and more open," she notes.

"This goes for shrubs blocking windows and obstructing pathways. Also, if it’s just too big for the space, get rid of it and choose something better suited to the area available."

You can also pare back your garden and prioritize functional foliage. Think low-maintenance architectural plants or small privacy trees for a backyard.

Kimura 8" Pro Bypass Garden Secateurs £24.99 at Amazon UK A trusty pair of pruning scissors can make all the difference to your garden care. And this set from Kimura is Amazon's choice.

5. Let Go Of Perfection

Forget chasing the idea of a totally flawless garden and embrace wabi-sabi instead. (Image credit: Mariela Apollonio. Design: Ramón Esteve Estudio)

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is people feeling like every corner of the garden has to be immaculate," says Kat. "And this is simply impossible!"

As living spaces, she finds that gardens are meant to evolve. A few fading blooms or a volunteer seedling aren't flaws or problems that need to be solved," she advises. "Sometimes the most relaxing gardens are the ones that feel just natural enough and 'lived in'."

So the last thing to get rid of when designing a relaxing garden is the ultimate blueprint of a picture-perfect space. A touch of imperfection is the key to a space that lowers your guard and helps you feel comfortable. The overgrown garden trend is my favorite way to embrace this aesthetic in a silently controlled way.

Phaidon The Garden: Elements and Styles Book £34.95 at Anthropologie If you're looking for garden inspiration, this book by Phaidon has more than 200 ideas to borrow.

Now that your garden has a truly unwinding foundation, I recommend building on the ambiance by introducing things in a wellness garden. And it doesn't have to be a major commitment like an outdoor sauna — unless, of course, you've got the room and the budget to match.

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