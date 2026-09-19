Japanese Tsuboniwa Are Tiny Courtyards that Bring Light and Air Into the Middle of a House — And They're Small Home Friendly

I've been dreaming of courtyards all summer. It's a common architectural element in many traditional Asian homes, but it takes on a different style depending on where it lands on the map. And tsuboniwa is the Japanese iteration of this grounding design moment.

Essentially, it gifts the middle of your home the warmth of light, breathes fresh air into the space, and offers a view that begs a pause. The best part of this Japanese design idea? It does not unfairly discriminate on the basis of square footage.

In fact, interior designer Yoko Kloeden reveals that a recent project measured in a tsuboniwa at around four meters. So, let's talk about what a tsuboniwa is and its ability to improve a living space.

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What Is a Tsuboniwa?

Picture a small lush space connecting the centre of your home to the outdoors. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall. Styling: Emily Farbrother)

"A tsuboniwa (坪庭) is a courtyard garden of only a few square meters, set at the heart of a building rather than at its edge. The name is literal, where tsubo is an old unit of area, roughly 3.3 square metres, and niwa means garden," says interior designer Yoko Kloeden.

"The idea is more than a thousand years old, but became essential in the Edo period, from the seventeenth century, when Kyoto’s density forced townhouses wall to wall with no access to open ground.

"Walk through one of those houses, and the effect is striking. The building is narrow — sometimes barely four metres wide — and deep; the rooms dim. Then, halfway back, the walls fall away to a pocket of sky, a stone, a single tree. It was never decorative. It was a device."

Yoko Kloeden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yoko Kloeden Design is a London-based architecture and interior design studio, founded by Yoko Kloeden in 2016. Located in West London, the studio specializes in crafting mood-enhancing sanctuaries, seamlessly blending Japanese aesthetics with natural, serene elements. Each project aims to create spaces that feel both harmonious and deeply restorative, reflecting Yoko’s commitment to calm, balanced interiors. The studio provides a full range of architecture and interior design services for private and commercial clients, carefully crafting every space to bring balance, beauty, and well-being to those who inhabit it.

What's the Purpose of a Tsuboniwa?

If you're into biophilic design, this is a small addition to your home that'll have resounding impact. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall. Styling: Emily Farbrother)

Yoko tells me that a tsuboniwa serves three purposes at once, which is how it earns its footprint. First, she considers it a light well that brings daylight to the middle of a deep plan, reaching rooms a rear window cannot serve.

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"Secondly, it acts as a ventilation shaft by driving the stack effect. Shaded ground and planting stay cool, warm air in surrounding rooms rises and escapes through the opening, and fresh air is drawn in behind. A continuous draught with no mechanical system and no running cost," she notes.

"This matters more each year. The UK passed 40°C for the first time in 2022, and summer 2026 brought three more widespread heatwaves in what was provisionally the hottest UK summer on record. Period houses built to hold warmth now trap it."

And aside from it being a clever design trick to cool homes in hot countries, she commends its ability to channel a view. "It gives an enclosed room a borrowed horizon," she adds. "Even a metre and a half of planting changes how a room reads: the eye travels past the wall and registers weather, depth and movement."

Does It Work in a Small House?

It's all about moving past the hurdle of viewing a tsuboniwa as lost space. (Image credit: Gustavo Quiroz. Design: HW Studio)

If you live in a small home, then you might have begrudgingly ruled out the possibility of a quaint courtyard, but Yoko explains that a tsuboniwa might still be in the cards for you.

"This style of courtyard in a recent project measures 2.5 by 1.6 meters — four square meters — and serves three rooms. Namely, a door from the second reception room, a bathroom window beside it, and a picture window from the new dining area. It sits where a side return extension would normally begin: the building pauses, then resumes two and a half metres beyond the original rear wall," she explains.

"The obstacle is rarely space. It is the willingness to leave part of the footprint unbuilt when every instinct says to fill it. One objection to our planning application called the courtyard alien to the area. The council’s approval noted that it allows for improved light penetration and reduces the perceived sense of enclosure to the adjoining property. Four square metres left open, giving three rooms light, air and a view — and improving the house next door."

The key is to avoid looking at this small garden as lost space. Instead, treat it like a visual pause gained. Once you have a tsuboniwa, you'll wonder how your home ever lived without it.

Courtyard Decor to Shop

If you're taking in the end of the outdoorsy weather, then tsukimi, the Japanese moon-viewing festival, is a beautiful opportunity to bring meaning to this turn of the season. And it'll further inspire you to design a tsuboniwa.

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