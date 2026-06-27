Many of us approach gardens by asking what else we can add, when often the most beautiful outdoor spaces are the ones that know when to stop. Japanese-inspired gardens capture that feeling so well. They are calm, effortlessly edited and really connected to nature without ever feeling empty.

What I’ve always loved about Japanese garden ideas is how much they rely on restraint. The Japanese concept of ma, or the mindful use of empty space, is a reminder that not every corner needs to be filled. Sometimes the most calming spaces are the ones that allow room to breathe.

Experiencing the gardens of Japan firsthand is still firmly on my bucket list. Until then, I’m quite happy to borrow some of the same principles at home through natural materials, simple silhouettes, bird baths, low seating and lanterns that create a soft glow as the evening settles in.

If there’s a corner of your garden you want to turn into a quiet sanctuary, start there. These 24 Japanese-inspired furniture and décor pieces capture that sense of simplicity and connection to nature.

Japanese-inspired gardens are exactly the approach I'd recommend if you're hoping to create a calmer and more connected space. They remind us that you don't need to overfill a garden to make it feel beautiful. In fact, some of the most restorative outdoor living spaces are often the most mindfully edited.



For more product recommendations, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors