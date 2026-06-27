Japanese-Inspired Gardens Are Having a Moment — These Are the 20 Pieces to Add to Outdoor Spaces to Get the Look
I've always been drawn to Japanese-inspired gardens for their quiet restraint. They show that the most beautiful spaces know when to stop.
Many of us approach gardens by asking what else we can add, when often the most beautiful outdoor spaces are the ones that know when to stop. Japanese-inspired gardens capture that feeling so well. They are calm, effortlessly edited and really connected to nature without ever feeling empty.
What I’ve always loved about Japanese garden ideas is how much they rely on restraint. The Japanese concept of ma, or the mindful use of empty space, is a reminder that not every corner needs to be filled. Sometimes the most calming spaces are the ones that allow room to breathe.
Experiencing the gardens of Japan firsthand is still firmly on my bucket list. Until then, I’m quite happy to borrow some of the same principles at home through natural materials, simple silhouettes, bird baths, low seating and lanterns that create a soft glow as the evening settles in.
If there’s a corner of your garden you want to turn into a quiet sanctuary, start there. These 24 Japanese-inspired furniture and décor pieces capture that sense of simplicity and connection to nature.
Japanese-inspired gardens are exactly the approach I'd recommend if you're hoping to create a calmer and more connected space. They remind us that you don't need to overfill a garden to make it feel beautiful. In fact, some of the most restorative outdoor living spaces are often the most mindfully edited.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.