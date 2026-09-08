Japanese Minimalism Proves That Pared-Back Interiors Don't Have to Feel Cold — Here's How It Embraces Warmth Instead

At some point, minimalism caught the reputation of white walls, beige furniture, cream rugs, and a lack of dynamism overall. But it's always been more than that. And Japanese minimalism reveals just how nuanced this seemingly simplified style of design can be.

It restores warmth to austere rooms and offers pockets of inviting comfort. A handful of common Japanese design principles weave together to contribute to this aesthetic, including ma and wabi-sabi.

But before we get into how to design Japanese minimalism into your home, let's talk about what it is and how it differs from the likes of mainstream minimalist interior design and Japandi design.

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What Is Japanese Minimalism?

Note how the space is full of character yet invitingly calming, that's the balance Japanese minimalism has mastered. (Image credit: Yoko Kloeden Design)

"I hear the same sentence from clients almost every week: I want it to feel serene, but not bland — considered, but not cold," says interior designer Yoko Kloeden. "Behind it sits a persistent idea that calm requires a room to be pale, neutral and sparse.

"Some of what circulates as Japandi design has earned that reputation. "A palette of blond wood and off-white, and very little else. But traditional interiors are not white." She explains they hold dark timber, clay-plastered walls, indigo textiles, Japanese materials like the soft green of igusa rush in a tatami floor, and a great deal of shadow.

"The confusion worth clearing up is between restraint, which is a question of how many things are in a room, and coldness, which is a question of what those things are made of," she notes. "They are not the same decision."

Japanese minimalism is not about stripping a room of color and designing for absolute cohesion. Here are five ways to let this style influence your home's design story.

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Yoko Kloeden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yoko Kloeden Design is a London-based architecture and interior design studio, founded by Yoko Kloeden in 2016. Located in West London, the studio specializes in crafting mood-enhancing sanctuaries, seamlessly blending Japanese aesthetics with natural, serene elements. Each project aims to create spaces that feel both harmonious and deeply restorative, reflecting Yoko’s commitment to calm, balanced interiors. The studio provides a full range of architecture and interior design services for private and commercial clients, carefully crafting every space to bring balance, beauty, and well-being to those who inhabit it.

1. Embrace Negative Space with 'Ma'

Negative space is just as important as decorated vignettes. (Image credit: Riley Snelling. Design: LN Studio. Builder: Agrigento Luxury Homes)

One of my favorite concepts of design has to be ma, and it plays an integral role in Japanese minimalism. It hinges on harnessing negative space in interior design to make it part of the visual story.

It teaches us to let empty space exist without feeling the need to dress it with decor, whether it's a shelf in a display case, the corner of your room, or even a spot on the floor. Ma will set the tone for your home's new take on minimalism.

2. Inject Interest Through Textures

Playing with texture, even across a single material, can introduce personality. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall. Styling: Emily Farbrother)

"Warmth is not something you add by putting more into a space. In a room holding few objects, every surface carries more, so texture has to do the work that quantity usually does," says Yoko.

"A recent project made this concrete. The clients were drawn to timber and also frightened of it — convinced that a wood-drenched interior would end up feeling like a ski chalet. Rather than reduce the timber, we multiplied its textures in the form of vintage oak underfoot, oak ply, fluted oak cladding, oak furniture."

She reveals that these four readings of a single material exemplified cohesion rather than pallor. "The room is warm precisely because the oak is never twice the same, where one flat expanse of it would have felt like a sauna."

H&M Light Beige Large Hexagonal Table Lamp £34 at H&M

3. Consider Strong Color Palettes

Don't be afraid of coloring your space outside swatches of white, beige, and greige. (Image credit: Yoko Kloeden Design)

"Strong color is often an easier route to calm than neutrals are. One living room we wrapped in a terracotta lime wash, and the effect is enveloping rather than loud — closer to stepping into a shell at the end of the day," says Yoko.

"In another house the main living space is deliberately two-tone. Think light and open at the front, darker and more sheltered through the middle, anchored by a yellow sofa, with a blue zellige fireplace supplying a quiet pulse of texture."

Although neither of those rooms is quiet in color, both are restful. "The test is not saturation. It is whether the color has a reason behind it," she says. "It should be a landscape you yearn to return to, rather than a swatch that looked appealing on the day."

Warm minimalist colors or palettes that make your home feel fresh are always a reliable choice.

4. Allow Room for Wabi-Sabi

A little patina, an imperfect limewash, and unpolished surfaces are always welcome. (Image credit: James Han. Design: BLA Design Group. Styling: Jesse Basran)

In traditional minimalism, it might feel like there's no room for a home to organically develop character over time. And it's this sense of absolute perfection that keeps you from feeling truly comfortable in your space.

This is where the concept of wabi-sabi enters and drops your guard. Embracing the imperfection of your home over time is a simple way to embody Japanese minimalism. And it can be easily achieved by thoughtfully curating wabi-sabi living room decor.

West Elm Small Colin King Washed Ficonstone Planter in Sand £79 at West Elm UK

5. Prioritize Function in Furniture

Let your furniture lead the way your room gathers and entertains. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: SFN Build. Construction: Cosmo Farinola. Styling: Claire Delmar)

While colors fill the space and textures offer tactility, Japanese minimalism calls for your furniture to sit back and focus on maximizing the functionality of your living space. Instead of statement chairs and eye-catching silhouettes, relax the room with simple, enduring style.

Think minimalist living room decor that serves a purpose. And if you want a touch of interest, even in your furniture, then play with scale. Long and low furniture, for instance, preserves minimalism without falling flat.

Westwing Lena Bouclé Modular Sofa (2-seater) with Ottoman £1,749 at Westwing

Another thoughtful way to naturally bring character to your home is through the Japanese concept of nagame. For more insight into this corner of global design, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.