Clever Drawer Features You'll Always See in Expensive Cabinetry That Every Kitchen Deserves

People will happily splash out on a marble worktop, or invest in a state-of-the-art stove, but when it comes to expensive cabinetry, people often feel less inclined to spend the big bucks. But when it comes down to it, your cabinetry is the backbone of your kitchen, and it's well worth spending a little bit extra for the clever functions they can bring into your kitchen.

You may think the standard offerings are good enough for your kitchen drawer planning, and while they will certainly do the job, there's a lot to be said for the convenience, beauty, and ease a custom design can offer. "Most kitchens are based on standard modules, which inevitably creates compromises," explains Søren Lundh Aagaard, who not only owns Danish kitchen brand Garde Hvalsøe, but is a cabinetmaker himself, giving him an in-depth understanding of exactly what a custom cabinet design can do. Instead of forcing your kitchen to fit these standard modules, Søren says, "As cabinetmakers, we can work with the dimensions that are actually there, using the space fully and creating something intended to remain relevant for many years."

From hidden internal drawers to inserts designed specifically for your favorite utensils, there's an endless list of genius, customized features you can integrate into your kitchen drawers when you're willing to spend a little bit more on your cabinetry. And no one knows that better than kitchen designers, which is why I asked them to share their favorite genius drawer features to include in luxury kitchens. So if you're planning a remodel any time soon, you may want to take notes.

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1. Internal Drawers

Internal drawers are a clever way to add more storage to your kitchen while maintaining a seamless finish. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

The best thing about custom cabinetry is that a drawer never has to be just a drawer, despite how it may look at first glance. Just take internal drawers as an example. Though they may look like your standard, deep drawer from the exterior, once you open it up, you'll be met with layers of smart, organized kitchen storage.

It's a technique you'll often find popping up in luxury, modern kitchens, and is a favorite of Rachel Davis-Zavala, who frequently includes them in her designs at Harvey Jones Islington. As she explains, "Internal drawers can make particularly good use of a deep cabinet because they retain a simple exterior while creating several very practical layers of storage inside."

They can help simplify the way you organize your kitchen drawers. You could combine a deep lower drawer for chinaware with a hidden internal drawer above for cutlery, or a deep pan drawer with space for utensils to be stored above.

It's these kinds of details you can discuss in depth when working with a bespoke cabinetmaker. “These are details we spend a lot of time exploring with clients in our showrooms because opening a drawer and seeing how the internal storage works is very different from looking at it on a drawing."

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2. Clever Customizations

Custom drawer inserts make organizing your utensils easier than ever and are one of the top things to include in your kitchen drawers for better organization. (Image credit: Michael Rygaard. Design: Garde Hvalsoe)

The benefits of custom-made kitchen cabinetry go far beyond looks, and oftentimes, the smartest features are the ones you don't even notice at first.

For Søren, the marker of a truly exceptional drawer is in how it reflects the clients it's made for. Or, more specifically, "It is when a drawer has been designed around the person using it," he says.

The design of your drawers should be catered specifically to you and your unique needs, reflecting how you cook and use your space. "This might mean a drawer made to the exact dimensions of your favorite kitchen utensils, integrated knife storage, or simply using a few extra centimeters that would otherwise have been lost." It can look different for everyone, and therein lies the beauty.

As Søren so aptly puts it, "True luxury, to us, is when something feels completely natural to use because it has been made specifically for you."

3. Pan Drawers

Pull-out compartments make corner cabinets more functional, especially for pan storage. (Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

"Good drawer design removes lots of tiny frustrations from everyday life," says Rachel, and there is no kitchen issue quite as frustrating as figuring out how to store your pans.

In small kitchens and large ones alike, the one consistent thing seems to be the lack of logical spots to keep your pots and pans, and no matter what, you're left with a precarious tower of cookware, constantly one gust of wind away from clattering to the ground.

Which is exactly why, in her custom designs, Rachel always specifies deep drawers for storing pans. This simple inclusion can completely transform how you use your space, making cooking enjoyable rather than stressful. "Instead of stacking pans at the back of a cupboard or searching through utensils, everything comes towards you and has a logical home," she says.

As well as deeper dimensions, Rachel also often recommends opting for full-extension drawers, which she says "are particularly useful because you can see and reach everything inside," and also save you from awkwardly shimmying your favorite frying pan out from the back of a cupboard.

4. Habit Drawers

The dream for every hot drink lover, this tea drawer elevates your favorite daily ritual. (Image credit: Makers Kitchen)

One of the best things about investing in custom cabinetry is that you can shape it to support your unique habits and patterns, whether that be tea drawers or a built-in coffee nook; these specialist additions are the little things that make your kitchen feel uniquely your own.

This is one of the features Rachel loves adding to her designs, saying, "I also love bespoke drawers designed around a particular ritual, whether that’s a perfectly organised tea and coffee drawer beneath a breakfast station or spices positioned exactly where you prepare and cook food." With this feature, the more personal it is, the better. It's an opportunity to do something that feels truly reflective of your lifestyle.

No matter what form it takes, the hope is that it helps to make your life easier, removing some of the friction from your day-to-day. As Rachel puts it, "The real luxury is having storage created to suit how you genuinely use the kitchen rather than expecting you to adapt to it.”

Custom-Vibe Kitchen Buys

Not ready for a full kitchen refurb? These helpful buys can help you bring a bit of that luxury feel to your home for less.

Smuxee Acacia Wood Kitchen Silverware Drawer Organizer £36.99 at Amazon UK Made out of acacia wood, this drawer organizer has a far smarter look than the average, and the adjustable design means you can tweak it to fit your needs exactly. Utoplike Bamboo Drawer Knife Block for 12 Knives Storage £24.70 at Amazon UK Every chef knows that a good kitchen knife is the most important tool you can have in your arsenal, and a good set of knives deserves to be stored appropriately. This bamboo knife block ensures your knives stay nice and sharp, while keeping your kitchen drawers free of sharp edges. XEMQENER Kitchen Blind Corner Pull-Out Shelving Unit £139.99 at Amazon UK A lifesaver for any kitchen with a pesky corner cabinet, this genius 'magic corner' pulls out to reveal two layers of hidden storage, perfect for storing pots and pans or any other kitchen extras.

While the experts certainly make a strong case for bespoke cabinetry, we know that it's not always a feasible option for all. But there are still plenty of budget-friendly, rental-safe ways to bring a little more structure and order into your kitchen storage. And this tiered cutlery organizer is one of them.

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