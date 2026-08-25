Our homes are reflections of ourselves — an expression of not just our style, but our priorities, routines, and desires. And no place is this clearer than in the kitchen.

It would only make sense, then, that every kitchen would look a little different, shaped by the person living within it. However, within the current trend economy, we've become so used to seeing recycled versions of the same design over and over again. It's as if there's only one way to design a modern kitchen nowadays, leaving no room for individuality. We're so used to seeing a certain vision of what a kitchen should look like that it's become difficult to distinguish what you actually like and what you're just used to seeing.

Not everyone is plagued by this issue, though. No, for designers who spend every day carefully crafting kitchens that perfectly reflect their clients' needs, adjusting the designs to meet their unique preferences, it becomes a lot easier to pick out the features that appeal to them and the ones that don't. So I asked the designers exactly what design features they would never be caught including in their own kitchens, and their answers were not what I expected.

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1. Raised Microwave Storage

"It's always better to have the microwave below counter height or, even better, tucked in the pantry. Microwaves and any other unattractive appliances should live out of sight, preferably plugged in and lined up like soldiers ready for culinary battle!" says Damian Samora. (Image credit: Crosby Jenkins)

"Upper cabinet microwaves are a kitchen eyesore, and I would never design a kitchen with one," says Damian Samora, from Ferguson & Shamamian Architects. Proper storage of kitchen appliances is the key to a tidy, uncluttered kitchen. A well-placed appliance garage, or cabinet, can keep your kitchen worktops free, providing you with more much-needed prep area.

However, not all kitchen storage solutions are created equal, and while some are the backbone of a functional, organized design, others can have the opposite effect, and this is exactly what you'll find with a raised cabinet microwave. "There is simply no functional or aesthetic occasion where you should stare at a black window and have children reaching above their heads for scalding hot bowls of anything," argues Damian.

You may think keeping your microwave stored above your countertops will help to make your kitchen more streamlined, removing the need for a bulky box sitting on your counters, but not only does a raised microwave look ugly, it actually introduces more risk into your space, especially if you have young children.

2. Fluted Cabinets

"Something to add to this would be that it is much more suited to isolated areas with less daily use, more as a feature panel than on a cabinet door being used all the time," says Isabella Pacelli. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Fluted wood kitchen cabinetry has been one of the standout kitchen trends of the past few years, popping up in almost every chic, modern design. But for Isabella Pacelli, a designer at London's trend-setting kitchen design brand, Roundhouse, this is a style she'd avoid using in her own home.

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While it's undeniably beautiful, there are a few practical issues that would keep Isabella from featuring this kitchen cabinet style in her own kitchen. As she explains, "It is difficult to clean due to the ridges, and in a painted finish it is prone to chipping on the scalloped edges, unfortunately."

Your kitchen cabinets form one of the crucial elements of your design, and over the years, they'll likely be subjected to plenty of wear and tear, so choosing a low-maintenance kitchen material for this feature is undoubtedly the smarter option.

3. Built-In Coffee Machines

A pocket door breakfast bar makes the perfect hiding spot for your coffee set-up. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

There's a certain belief that when it comes to designing a luxury kitchen, you should always choose built-in appliances over freestanding ones. But according to Amy Peltier from Peltier Interiors, the truth is a little more nuanced.

While a concealed fridge will always look chic, there are some other appliances that aren't quite so beneficial to have installed as a permanent fixture in your kitchen. Namely, the coffee machine. "I would never install a built-in coffee maker," states Amy.

Not only is this a far more expensive option than a regular espresso machine or coffee maker, Amy shares that the results are often less than desirable: "Over the years, feedback from clients who have had them in their homes has been less than ideal," she shares, adding, "They require regular cleaning and servicing, which can be cumbersome, and there are only a handful of really good options on the market."

With so many fantastic coffee machines on the market now, you'll find far better results sticking with a countertop machine. And, if you're really after the minimalist kitchen look, Amy says, "For clients who don’t want one sitting out, we’ve even concealed them inside cabinetry on an appliance lift. This keeps the coffee maker hidden on a daily basis while still making it easily accessible and, importantly, not permanently built in."

4. Oversized Islands

Allow your island to play a primarily aesthetic role, and let the material do all the talking. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

"One thing I would never include in my own kitchen is an oversized island simply for the sake of having one," shares interior designer Maureen Gomez, whose London-based studio specializes in elegant designs that bring contemporary touches to period properties.

So often with kitchen islands, people follow the logic of 'the bigger, the better', but, according to Maureen, this is often to the detriment of the overall flow and feel of the space. This is especially prominent in small kitchens, where an island is often just about squeezed in, and ends up taking over the entire space, leaving the room looking cramped and awkward.

Even worse still, Maureen says, "Don't even get me started on the hideous trend of installing two islands. I would always favor a smaller, beautifully proportioned island, or no island at all, over one that interrupts the natural flow of the space."

It's not just the size of your island that can be an issue; Maureen also draws attention to the often problematic placement of sinks and hobs on kitchen islands. As she explains, "An island is often the social heart of the room, so I prefer to keep it free from extractor fans, pans, cooking splashes and lingering heat." Similarly, a kitchen sink invites clutter onto your counters, often leaving your island covered in dirty dishes and drying racks.

5. Recirculated Extractors

An extractor hood can actually become a focal design feature in your kitchen, and one that's as practical as it is beautiful. (Image credit: Andrew Welch. Aria Stone Gallery)

The benefit of working in kitchen design is that you're granted a first-hand view of what works and what doesn't. While the rest of us have to live with it to find out, for the designers, every new project offers a learning opportunity, and they have the time and experience to filter through what is just a trend and what should become a modern essential.

And, unfortunately, as Matthew Andrews, head of design at bespoke kitchen and joinery specialists, Co Domi, found out, the sleek, recirculating extractor hood fans fit firmly in the former category. "On paper it looks like the easier option — no ductwork, simpler install — but it never really removes the grease or odors," explains Matthews.

Though it may seem like the easier, faster option, in the long run, it can end up dragging down your kitchen as a whole. "In a kitchen where every material and finish has been chosen with intention, that's a false economy as it compromises air quality, shortens the life of cabinetry and worktops, and the filters need replacing far more often than people realize," says Matthew, adding, "If ducted extraction genuinely isn't possible, I'd redesign the layout around one that is, rather than compromise on it."

6. Banquette Seating

Opting for light-weight bar stools is ideal for social kitchens, allowing you to switch up the seating arrangement with ease. (Image credit: Studio Vero)

While, for the most part, the designers draw on practical noticings in their decision-making, there are other cases in which it simply comes down to personal preference.

This was the case for Alexis Ryder, from Robert A.M Stern Architects. "I would skip a banquette in my own kitchen," she tells me.

This is not because there is anything fundamentally wrong with an island with built-in seating or banquette dining in the kitchen; it's just that this style wouldn't align with Alexis' lifestyle.

As she explains, "I love to cook, and the kitchen is the soul and main zone of my home, so I want it to accommodate real life, not dictate it." Built-in seating can be a great solution for squeezing seating into small kitchens; however, for more social spaces, they can feel a little restrictive. Instead, Alexis says, "Give me fun chairs I can pull together for a crowd, move around for a conversation, or clear out entirely when dinner turns into cocktails. Fixed seating has its place; I just don’t want it fixing the way I live."

Alexis Ryder Associate Partner at Robert A.M Stern Architects Having joined the team back in 2007, Alexis is now nearing 2 decades of experience at one of the most respected architectural firms in the US. Founded back in 1969 by the lauded architect, Robert A.M Stern, RAMSA keeps his legacy alive through their commitment to craftsmanship and quality. In her role, Alexis focuses on residential architecture, helping families build their dream homes.

noo.ma Metal Counter Stool Doon £189 at Westwing A fun pop of color, these simple bar stools add a touch more personality to your kitchen with their brightly colored hues. Heal's Cesca Bar Stool - Black Satin £792 at Heal's A classic for a reason, this iconic bar stool design won't be going out of style any time soon. West Elm Anton Bar Counter Stool £399 at West Elm UK Who said bar stools can't be comfortable? With a plush, upholstered seat and supportive back rest, this stool is as much a pleasure to sit in as it is to look at.

To design a kitchen like a pro, you need to plan it like a pro and avoid common kitchen planning mistakes from the start — 'fail to prepare, prepare to fail' is the key mantra here.

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