I Implore You — Stop Painting Every Kitchen Island a Different Color and Embrace These More Timeless Styles Instead

Two-tone kitchens were the theme of 2025 and, at first, I welcomed the look. Any trend that embraces a more colorful, characterful space is no bad thing, and the kitchen has been a neglected area for far too long. Why would you not want to break up a run of matching cabinetry with a contrastive island that makes a distinctive accent? Well, a year on, I regret to say they're already looking dated and overdone.

Now, don't get me wrong — I accept that kitchen island trends are transitory. The pursuit of an ever-fashionable home is entirely unattainable, but there are certain trends that are more enduring than others. Painting every kitchen island a different color from the rest of your joinery just isn't one of them.

My main objection? Your kitchens are beginning to look like patchwork. While I'd favor this Frankenstein-esque jigsaw puzzle over a soulless, all-gray kitchen with utilitarian fittings, a bit of cohesion will always look visually cleaner and calmer in a functional space like a kitchen (especially when your space is small). I'm not alone in this sentiment, either. Halfway to 2027 and kitchen styles are already evolving again, with designers favoring a little more harmony this time round. Here's how they're planning kitchen designs that feel more sleek, unique, and timeless in 2026.

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Why Shouldn't You Paint Your Kitchen Island a Contrasting Color?

Less really can be more, so consider sticking to a more simple palette. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

Somewhere along the line, we seem to have collectively decided that our kitchen island ideas need to be different from our cabinets. There have been many iterations — from the contrasting countertops to fluted bases — but the trend has culminated more recently in two-tone kitchens where the cabinetry of an island is painted in a bright, contrasting color to the rest of the kitchen.

As we look towards 2027, however, they're starting to fall out of fashion already. When an island is painted in an entirely different color to your walls or cabinets, it can often make a kitchen look too busy, with too many elements competing for the eye (like a patchwork quilt).

Leah Hook, principal designer at Gray Oak Studio, says this can be especially problematic in small kitchens. "Here, a contrasting island can feel disjointed, making the space feel even smaller," she says.

There’s also the consideration of longevity. According to Charlotte Tilby, kitchen expert at LochAnna Kitchens, contrasting kitchen island colors are naturally more "trend-led". "Because the island is often one of the largest elements in the kitchen, changing it later can be difficult without affecting the wider scheme," she says. "A bold color can look striking initially, but more neutral and tonal choices tend to offer greater flexibility and longevity, especially with evolving tastes."

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What Color Should an Island Be Instead?

A kitchen island doesn't have to stand out at all. Sometimes, the countertop alone can do the talking. (Image credit: Blakes London)

So, where are kitchen island color trends in 2026 actually headed? A stylish kitchen doesn't necessarily hinge on the specific shade of the island itself, but simply on a hue that feels more harmonious with the surrounding space. Maybe it's a color found in your tiled backsplash, or a wood stain that complements your kitchen cabinet color. An island can still stand out, but the difference shouldn't feel stark or jarring.

"Recently, there has been a move towards more cohesive and considered kitchen schemes, where the cabinetry, walls and materials all work together," explains Al Bruce, kitchen designer at Olive & Barr. "Many clients are now looking for a softer, more timeless feel, rather than having the island stand out as a separate feature."

As mentioned, this doesn't mean a total absence of variation at all, but it does mean more tonal kitchen islands that work with a larger scheme, rather than against it. "Homeowners are experimenting with tonal shades, tactile finishes, statement worktops and metallic details to give the island its own identity," says Charlotte. "This creates depth and visual interest, while maintaining a cohesive overall scheme."

Whether you opt for a natural wooden island where the countertop does all the talking, or match your shaker cabinetry with an island that's just one shade lighter or darker, the idea is to create a kitchen that looks visually cohesive while still avoiding overly co-ordinated, uniform units.

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive and Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

How Can You Make a Kitchen Island Stand Out Without Painting It a Different Color?

A contrastive material, cabinetry style, or an intriguing shape can be a more effective way to make your island stand out. (Image credit: Alicia Taylor. Design: Kerry-Ann Jones)

There are plenty of ways to ensure your island still stands out without relying on a bold color contrast. Leah recommends opting for a different kitchen countertop material as a simple starting point. "Dramatic veining or even colorful stone on the island with a quieter choice on the perimeter brings the statement moment to the true center of the room," she says.

Consider the materiality, too. Dramatic stone islands can make a serious statement, or opt for a wooden base with an inlay accent, as pictured above. Choose a finish that complements the kitchen colors found on your walls, backsplash, and cabinets. "Timber detailing, open shelving, or even a different style of cabinetry can give the island its own character without having to introduce another color," adds Al. "A combination I particularly like is a wooden island in ash or oak paired with painted cabinetry."

One benefit of natural materials, as Charlotte points out, is that they will also prove more timeless. "Natural timber, beautifully veined stone, and fluted or reeded detailing are all great ways to introduce interest," she offers as examples. "The use of softer, tonal palettes, where different textures and materials are layered together, creates a kitchen that feels considered, cohesive, and individual."

Leah Hook Interior Designer Leah founded Gray Oak Studio in 2017 and brings an imaginative, thoughtful approach to every project. Before launching the studio, she built a career rooted in visual storytelling and structure, winning a photography award from The Boston Globe, and renovating and designing every home she lived in, from a Brooklyn brownstone to a 1950s ranch in the Boston suburbs. She also earned her law degree and practiced as a criminal defense attorney for nearly a decade before pivoting fully into interior design.

When Can a Contrasting Kitchen Island Color Work?

Subtle contrasts will allow your kitchen island to still stand out. (Image credit: Brooke DelRossi / Design: Gray Oak Studio)

Of course, you may still want to paint your island a different color from your kitchen cabinets, and I'm not denying that it can't ever work at all. Instead of choosing bold contrastive shades, however, consider a tonal shade that echoes your walls or cabinets.

"Contrasting islands can also be particularly effective in a larger, open-plan kitchen, where color can help define different areas without the need for physical dividers," says Charlotte. "The key is to ensure the island still connects to other elements within the room, such as the worktop, flooring, lighting, or hardware, so it feels like a considered part of the overall design rather than simply a statement piece."

If you want your island to act as the focal point of your kitchen, this is when you can be a little bolder with your color choice. "A darker island can help to anchor the space and draw attention towards the heart of the room," Al notes. "Equally, a lighter island can work well if you don't want it to dominate the scheme. Ultimately, it's about making sure the colors work with the rest of the room."

Kitchen trends come and go, but you want an island that stays stylish until your next renovation. Painting it a different color for the sole purpose of making your kitchen more chromatic won't be the best choice long-term. By all means make it a contrast to your cabinets, but don't be blindly led by the two-tone trend. Instead, think about materiality, subtle color shifts, and other ways of accenting your island that won't disrupt your existing color scheme.

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