We all know how trends go: hot one day, out the next. It's as brutal as it is unavoidable. But while we can all handle an outdated outfit or two (it's practically a rite of passage), an outdated kitchen is a slightly harder pill to swallow. And if there's one thing that's going to give your kitchen's age away, it's the color combination you use.

Nothing is more susceptible to the trend cycle than a color palette, and that goes for your kitchen colors too. Not only do particular colors suddenly emerge as the standout shade of the moment, but color pairings also seem to rapidly gain popularity, before losing it just as quickly. So when it comes to something as permanent as your kitchen design, it pays to be mindful of color pairings that might not stand the test of time.

But how do you avoid falling for this fatal error? After all, the whole point of a trend is that it has appeal in the moment, so how can we know when something's just a trend, and when it's here to stay? We ask the experts, of course. They've shared the one color combo they can't help but cringe every time they see it in 2026. But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom — they've also shared exactly what to do instead, for a kitchen that's still in style for years to come.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Navy and Brass

DO INSTEAD: Opting for a gunmetal finish on your hardware can help modernize a navy kitchen. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

So often, the things that most obviously date a space are the ideas that were once the height of style. The issue is, when something becomes so popular, it immediately becomes emblematic of that specific time. Which, in future years, only serves to anchor a design in that time, preventing it from evolving and adapting to the current age. And one particularly prevalent example of this in kitchens is the much-loved pairing of navy and brass.

It wasn't long ago that navy blue kitchens were seen as the ultimate display of sophistication, an undeniable marker of style and elegance, and never more so than when paired with the metallic finish trend of aged antique brass.

Gaining popularity in the late 2010s, most likely in response to the sterile white kitchens of earlier years, navy became the ultimate antidote. Reminiscing on this trend, celebrated interior designer Lia Gold says, "Navy kitchens once felt like the brave alternative to gray, but that combination has become so familiar that it can now feel quite heavy and, dare I say, the new millennial gray."

In a matter of years, something that was seen as 'brave' can easily become expected, losing all of that initial appeal. It also doesn't help that navy isn't exactly the most forgiving shade, especially in darker, small kitchens with limited natural light. As Lia explains, "It can also absorb so much light, especially since most kitchens have that flat matte finish," leaving the space dull and uninviting. "For me, it can feel like you've stopped just short of committing to color, and the whole scheme starts to lack luster," she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just the navy aspect that's a problem here, though. So much of the issue lies in the combination of this shade, alongside the once-trendy brass kitchen hardware. For Ntola Obazee, from Kutchenhaus, the key to a timeless kitchen is in the balance of trends and classic choices. Experimenting with one kitchen trend doesn't have to lead to a dated kitchen, so long as you balance it out with some more timeless elements, too. As she explains, "Although some color combinations have had their moment, as designers, we find it’s less about one color or material feeling dated and more about when several recognizable trends are used together, tying a space to a particular moment."

When two trends are so obviously of a specific era, it can be hard for the rest of your kitchen to move beyond that, leading to a dated-looking kitchen. "Navy or forest green with brass has had a huge moment in recent years," notes Ntola, making it a tricky combo to style without feeling a bit passé.

Anne Puukko, founder of Arkken, a Finnish kitchen company, also points to navy kitchen cabinets with brass hardware as a particularly problematic combination, saying, "That pairing was everywhere between about 2015 and 2022, so it dates a kitchen to a specific window rather than feeling timeless."

What to Do Instead

A light, fresh blue can open up your space, making it feel more alive. (Image credit: Studio SFW)

Don't take this to mean blue is suddenly an absolute no-go for kitchens, though. There are still plenty of ways to make this classic color work in a modern kitchen; they just require thinking slightly more creatively.

For example, Anne says, "If you want to bring in blue, which is having a real moment for 2027, don't paint the cabinets; put it on the wall instead." A subtle but impactful diversion from typical kitchen designs, opting to use the focal color on your walls as opposed to your cupboards, not only allows for a design that feels more original, but it's also a lower-risk way to incorporate bolder colors into your design. Cabinets and worktops are a 10-plus-year commitment, so I'd keep those calm," says Anne.

You don't just have to opt for a solid color, either. Anne's a big advocate for using wallpaper in kitchens, saying, "A striped or textured wallpaper behind open shelving, or wrapped floor to ceiling inside a pantry, gives you that color moment as a contained, considered zone rather than a decision you're locked into for a decade." This allows you to make a statement without boxing you into it for life, so your design can evolve with the times.

The exact shade of blue you use can also completely switch up the vibe, too. If you still want something that feels relatively neutral, Lia says, "Swap navy for something like Little Greene’s Celestial Blue and contrast it with deep red painted woodwork or a red and white checkerboard splashback." Or, for a lighter, fresher feel, icy blue kitchens have been one of our favorite trends of the past year.

The hardware you select will make a difference, too. While navy and brass feel predictable, pairing the color with brushed steel or matte black hardware feels surprising in comparison, allowing you to move forward with a dark blue kitchen without it feeling like a 2015 throwback.

Timeless Colors for Your Kitchen

As the experts clearly show, it's not just the color that can date your kitchen; it's the hardware too, and this year's biggest kitchen handle trends will elevate your space to the next level.

And for more design advice straight from the experts, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter.