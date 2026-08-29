Should Your Bed Face the Door? What I Learned From a Feng Shui Master About Bedroom Layouts

In the last couple of years, learning about Feng Shui, the one recurring mistake I've heard many an expert tell me is about the bed facing the door. It's a deeply inauspicious layout that drains your sleep space of valuable harmony.

I'd even go as far as to say it's rule number one of bedroom Feng Shui to ensure your feet don't directly point out the door when you're lying in bed. So, why is this a common warning, and which direction should your bed face?

I spoke to a Feng Shui master to learn about the ideal bed layout and what to do if you can't shift your bed out of what is commonly known as the 'death position'.

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Why Shouldn't Your Bed Face the Door?

To have your legs pointing out the door as you rest signifies a loss of life force in Feng Shui. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: CG Design Studio. Build: Thais Pupio and Wak'a Designs)

"I always tell my clients not to place the bed so it's facing the door, because this is known as the death position in Feng Shui," says Rosanna Deflorian, founder of More Than Intuition.

"In funeral wakes, the deceased are placed with their feet towards the door for a very practical and respectful reason — to allow relatives and friends to enter the room, pay homage to the body, and 'watch over' it without having to walk around the head. Plus, this alignment made it easier to carry the coffin out of the room (always feet first) during the funeral procession."

Rosanna explains that Feng Shui takes this ancient tradition and transforms it into a true spatial and energetic law, according to which the bedroom door is the entry point of chi. "So, placing the feet in direct line with the door exposes the sleeper to a straight and swift flow of energy, which can be unsettling," she adds. Hence why this is one of the biggest bedroom Feng Shui mistakes you can make.

Rosanna Deflorian Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Rosanna Deflorian is a classical Feng Shui consultant based between Madrid and Mallorca. As the founder of More Than Intuition, she works as a Feng Shui property consultant for international buyers, expats, and investors who want more than a beautiful property; they want one that works for them. As a certified Feng Shui consultant, her background combines languages, education, interior design, and classical Feng Shui.

Which Direction Should Your Bed Face for Feng Shui?

Arranging your bedroom so the door isn't directly parallel to the foot of your bed, while remaining visible is ideal. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Hindley & Co. Styling: Studio Forest)

"The optimal bedroom layout is what we call the 'commanding position'," says Rosanna. "This is where you can see the entrance without being directly in line with it. I recommend arranging the bed diagonally to the door so you have a clear view of the entrance. This gives you a sense of security and control."

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Considering other aspects of your bedroom, like bed and window synergy, and keeping a clear route around this space, can further improve the energy. However, correcting the death position should come first.

FAQs

What Should You Do If Your Bed Has to Face the Door?

"You can create a barrier to slow down or redirect the rushing energy," Rosanna advises. "For example, use a high footboard or bench, a folding screen, or a heavy curtain between the bed and the door to break up the energy flow. And keep your bedroom door closed at night."

Should You Be Able to See the Bedroom Door From Your Bed?

"Yes, being able to view your bedroom door is at the core of the commanding position," says Rosanna. "The instinctive part of the brain constantly monitors the environment for possible threats. If we cannot see who is entering, it remains on low-level alert, and after a few hours, it drains your energy."

Although a primary factor, it's not just your bed's position that could be bringing bad energy into your sleep space. The design of the bed also has a role to play. And finding a good Feng Shui headboard is a natural next step.

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