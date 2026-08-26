3 Color Combinations Designers Tell Me They Always Avoid in a Kitchen
The right color combination can bring your kitchen to life. The wrong combo, however, can have the adverse effect: these are the pairings the experts avoid, no matter what
There's no denying it: the colors you use can define your space. And in rooms where so much of the design is ruled by practicality, like the kitchen, this becomes all the more important. Do you want to play it safe and opt for a classic combo, or will you try something new and defy conventions with something a little more original?
It's a big decision to make, and even if the rest of your design has been crafted to perfection, the wrong kitchen color can leave the whole space feeling off. Go too bold, and you run the risk of a kitchen that feels overwhelming. But, equally, if you go the other direction and choose a completely neutral color scheme, your space can quickly lose all dimension, appearing flat and, dare I say it, boring. The trick is finding something in the middle, a combo that finds a balance between playful and timeless, and of course, knowing the combinations to avoid doesn't hurt, either.
Which is exactly why I took the time to turn to the experts and ask them the color combinations they would suggest avoiding at all costs. As well as what they recommend doing instead, so you can know exactly what works and what doesn't.
1. Green and Red
Today, people are increasingly moving towards more experimental, colorful kitchen designs, with butter yellows and cheerful blues dominating our feeds. But, according to the experts, brighter isn't always better, and it's easy for this trend to cross over from stylish to overwhelming.
While one bright pop of color can certainly bring a surge of life into your kitchen, Annie Burrows, lead designer at luxury kitchen brand Blakes London, believes that you're always better off limiting yourself to just one statement color. "We always advocate choosing colors that you genuinely love and making the kitchen feel personal, but we tend to avoid combining two or more very strong colours, such as yellow and purple or green and red," she says. One bright shade can bring interest and contrast into your space, adding dimension and depth, but when you begin to layer various contrasting colors, they can start to fight for attention, creating an almost suffocating effect.
They also carry less cozy, welcoming connotations than you may want in your home. Annie notes that these bright combinations can feel more reminiscent of brand colors, "giving the kitchen a more corporate feel."
Similarly, particular color combinations can have very strong visual associations that can be hard to overcome. This is particularly prevalent with the green and red colorways, which Annie aptly notes "can quickly veer towards a Christmas palette." Although these two colors may look gorgeous separately, when used together, it can be hard to overcome the Christmas connotations, which, while fun in December, are likely not what you want for your kitchen all year round.
"A kitchen is often one of the most hardworking and sociable rooms in the house, so we prefer color schemes that feel considered and enduring rather than overly stimulating," explains Annie. It's also important to consider how the colors you choose will affect your home's sellability. Generally, neutral kitchen colors are a safer bet for those thinking of putting their house on the market, as they are more likely to appeal to a wider pool of buyers.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Instead, Try
2. Black and White
While two bright colors can be too much of a risk, playing it safe can often be just as bad a move.
Although it's long been thought of as a classic, Jayne Everett, the creative director of Naked Kitchens, shares: "The traditional, high-contrast black-and-white combination is one we generally steer clear of in our bespoke designs."
Fans of minimalist kitchen designs might lean towards this combo in the hope that it will offer a sleek finish, with a clean, modern effect. But, in reality, the result can be harsher than expected. As Jayne points out, "Black and white is undeniably modern, but it often lacks soul." And in the kitchen, which is meant to be the heart of the home, a lack of soul can be hard to come back from. It's one of those things that makes a kitchen feel unwelcoming, no matter what you do.
"We love combining warmer colors, which really enhance the warmth and create an inviting kitchen design," says Jayne. You can still use these neutral shades; just try pairing them with some softer, warmer tones to counteract the harshness. For example, Jayne suggests, "Combine black kitchen cabinetry with warm, earthy off-whites rather than a sharp, brilliant white. This softens the edges and makes the space feel luxurious rather than graphic." The materials you use will make a difference too. The natural, textural warmth of a wood kitchen can never feel cold and is an easy way to warm up an otherwise monochromatic design.
3. Navy and Black
Emerging as a rejection of the bright white kitchens of the 2000's, in recent years, we've seen a growing trend for deep, moody kitchens, with intensely dark color palettes. But before you commit to the look, it may be best to give it some deliberation first.
"Think twice before pairing two dark shades, such as blue and black," warns Tamsin Holland, a kitchen design expert at Paula Rosa Kitchens. Through her years of experience, Tamsin knows just how alluring these darker shades can be, and how effective they can look when used correctly.
The dark intensity of navy blues and blacks can lend a dramatic, striking beauty to your kitchen. However, it's all too easy to be heavy-handed with these darker shades, leaving your kitchen feeling oppressively dark and heavy, and instead of the desired 'quietly dramatic' kitchen you were going for, you'll be left with an eerie, cavernous space.
"Darker colors can work well in kitchens if they’re used with restraint and intention," explains Tamsin. When used sparingly and with careful consideration, a dark blue or inky blank can bring depth to a room, providing a welcome contrast to other, light colors. The trick lies in finding the balance between the two.
Now that we've got the color combinations to avoid out of the way, why not take some time to explore the unlikely kitchen color combinations that the designers can't get enough of. They're not the classics, but that's exactly what makes them so special.
For more expert tips, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.