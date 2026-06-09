I’m all for a single-color drench to expand a space and celebrate the architectural features, and in some cases this is still a good route to take. But maybe, just maybe, the time has arrived for a little contrast in our kitchens — but the question is: should our kitchen cabinets match our wall colors?

We’re seeing more and more personalization in this main space of the home, and the more individual and unique we go, the more variety there is, and consequently, the design thrives.

But when it comes to kitchen color ideas and what we should and shouldn't contrast in this space, sometimes it pays to enlist the help of the pros. We reached out to kitchen experts and interior designers, and although the overarching answer is that kitchen cabinets and walls don't need to match, they should still feel connected — here's what they said.

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Should Kitchen Cabinets Match Your Wall Colors?

Both the green of the walls and the wood of the cabinets are of a similar tone, though the gray kitchen island feels unexpected, and it most certainly works. (Image credit: DMP Creative. Design: The Stylesmiths)

In short, not entirely. While color drenching remains one of the most effective ways to create a sophisticated, cocooning effect, designers are beginning to take a more redefined approach in kitchens. Rather than painting every surface the same shade, many are introducing subtle shifts in tone and materials.

“We’re currently seeing a shift away from fully color-drenched kitchens toward more layered, balanced spaces,” says Richard Misso, creative director of The Stylesmiths. “While monochromatic schemes still create a beautiful sense of cohesion, many designers are now introducing subtle contrast through cabinetry, natural materials, stone surfaces, or tonal variations,” giving kitchens way more depth and personality.

This evolution feels particularly relevant in modern kitchens, which have become more expressive in recent years. Rather than striving for a perfectly uniform look, homeowners are creating combinations that feel curated and individual. The result is a softer form of contrast, one that may rely on texture, undertones, and materiality rather than a dramatic color clash.

As Richard explains, for 2026, it’s less about stark contrasts and more about nuanced palettes; we’re talking warm timber against soft plaster tones, muted cabinetry paired with richly veined stone, tonal colors that sit comfortably alongside one another. “Kitchens are becoming more expressive and tactile, rather than feeling overly uniform,” he says. This is an exciting move in the industry as people are coming around to creating their own works of art using the colors and materials they like, rather than playing it safe or choosing a palette based on somebody else's kitchen. The result is layered, lived-in, and ultimately more personal.

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Richard Misso Creative Director of The Stylesmiths Richard Misso is the creative director of The Stylesmiths. Established in 2014 his notable award-winning design practice has offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, Australia. At the heart of his philosophy is the belief that high-level interiors should be more accessible. His mission is to deliver authentic, bespoke interiors that reflect the client's style and needs, creating meaningful spaces that are client-centric.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using One Color Throughout?

Matching your kitchen cabinets with your wall color is a great way to create a cohesive space, as seen in this kitchen — but it's not the only way. (Image credit: deVOL)

There is a reason color-drenching has remained a popular decorating technique. Painting walls and cabinetry in the same shade instantly creates a sense of cohesion, making a kitchen feel calm, intentional, and often larger than it actually is. Without visual interruptions, the eye travels more freely around the room, and this can be a great benefit, especially in smaller spaces.

It also becomes the canvas, allowing materials and craftsmanship to take center stage — stonework, timber grain, statement lighting, and other decorative details become the focus, rather than competing colors.

However, a matching scheme isn’t without its challenges. When every surface is the same color, kitchens can sometimes lack depth, more so when there isn’t enough variation in texture or finish; it can end up feeling rather flat. As Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, explains, matching cabinets and walls works well when there is already plenty of visual interest elsewhere in the room. If your walls are relatively neutral, introducing a different kitchen cabinet color can create a stronger focal point and add character.

For Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL Kitchens, the enduring appeal of color-drenching lies in the atmosphere it creates. She says, “For us, the benefits are that color-drenching achieves a very serene look and feel to a room; it feels cosseting and enveloping, especially when done in a rich, dark, or moody paint color.” And while trends evolve, Helen believes the principle behind color-drenching has lasting appeal because it fundamentally changes how a room feels, creating a sense of elegant immersion.

She continues, “The all-encompassing color creates an atmosphere of calm where nothing is fighting for dominance. Limited color palettes make styling a room easier too; you can be much more selective, not necessarily keeping to that same color but being a little more restrained with your choices.” A rich, muted color on the walls and cupboards with flashes of crystal and copper is enough to create drama. Similarly, in a light colored kitchen, the constraints of using only natural, earthy colors help to instantly create a soft and mellow feel."

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Al Bruce Founder of Olive & Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens Helen is the creative director at deVOL Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

How to Create a Cohesive Scheme When Opting for Contrast

See how well the brass details thread all colors and materials together? (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

If you do make the decision to move away from a matching scheme, the secret is to ensure the contrast in design feels intentional. “The most successful contrasting kitchens still feel connected through an underlying palette or material story,” says Richard. “Rather than treating cabinetry and walls as completely separate elements, we like to create continuity through repeated tones, textures, or finishes throughout the space.”

This could mean pulling a cabinet color through into the stone veining, or repeating a timber finish in shelving and dining furniture, or selecting metals that bridge both sides of the palette. These small repetitions of detail help to emanate cohesion even when walls and cabinetry are two distinct colors.

The most contemporary approach is to work within the same tonal family rather than simply opting for opposites. Richard suggests thinking along the lines of warm olive green kitchen cabinets with soft mushroom walls, or warm greige plaster against charcoal joinery. Note how the colors are different enough to create depth and contrast, but also close enough to feel harmonious.

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The answer for 2026 isn’t a hard yes or no. Designers aren’t abandoning color-drenching altogether, but they are moving beyond exact matches and curating a more expressive, layered palette.

In fact, creating a layered interior design scheme and layers in general seem to feature heavily in every article I write at the moment — but that's because they are key to curating something really special. Think cabinetry and walls that complement rather than blend seamlessly together, creating kitchens with depth, texture, and personality.

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