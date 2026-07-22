Getting an expensive-looking bathroom isn’t about how much money you spend. And in fact, choosing the right bathroom color ideas will totally change how luxe your bathroom looks, say the experts.

Sounds easy, but it's a design trick that only works if you pick the right colors. "Color is one of the most powerful tools in a bathroom but works best when it supports the mood of the space rather than dominates it," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "The colors that read as high-end are the ones that feel considered and layered, rather than bold for boldness’s sake."

So before you study the paint charts yet again, you could enlist the help of our Design Lav by Livingetc stylists for help choosing a color, but in the meantime, here are 5 colors guaranteed to make your bathroom look more expensive, whatever your style or space.

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1. Chalky Off-White

Warm chalky white is a foolproof color to elevate the bathroom into an expensive retreat (Image credit: BC Designs)

A stark white bathroom feels a little basic in 2026, say the experts. Instead, off-white with a chalky, plaster-like undertone feels far more elevated than bright white.

"Keep your color palette pared back with creams, off-whites and neutrals to create a clean look in the bathroom," adds Sarah Brown, founder and creative director of Sarah Brown Interiors. "This allows more luxurious finishes and touches in your taps, towel rails and other fixtures."

But if you do want a touch more color, go for warm neutrals like putty, limestone, muted greige and clay

"These shades are versatile and refined, creating a sophisticated backdrop that allows the bathroom’s other decorative elements to take center stage," adds Laura Hammett, creative director of her London-based interior architecture and design studio.

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So rule number one is clear: if you want a bathroom that looks expensive, step away from stark white.

2. Olive Green

Deep olive tones create a luxe looking bathroom (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

Olive green instantly gives your bathroom an expensive uptick, the experts agree. This rich green tone adds depth and a sense of quiet luxury without trying too hard.

"Inspired by nature, deep olive pairs beautifully with travertine, limestone, and unlacquered brass for a spa-like environment that feels both timeless and indulgent," says interior designer Kunal Trehan at Touched Interiors.

Choose deep or muted olive green bathroom depending on how dark you want to go. Otherwise, soft sage green always feels timeless rather than trend-led.

"Soft sage green continues to be one of our preferred bathroom colors," says Sophie Chapman, interior designer and associate at The Vawdrey House. "It works particularly well with natural timber, marble and brushed brass."

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3. Rich Cocoa Brown

Rich brown tiles create a sumptuous backdrop in this modern bathroom (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Brown has shrugged off its reputation for a color that's simply for retro decor fans and returned in a far more refined way than we remember. And in the bathroom, a rich cocoa hue creates an unexpected yet expensive boutique hotel quality.

"Rich, cocoa tones feel grounding and elegant, particularly when paired with tactile materials like fluted timber, smoked glass and natural stone," says Kunal at Touched Interiors. "They give a bathroom a special boutique hotel quality."

In a similar way, dark bathroom colors, intense tones of mulberry, warm tobacco and bitter chocolate also look incredibly luxurious, say designers.

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4. Soft Plaster Pink

Try pale plaster pink in the bathroom for an understated yet expensive mood. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

Pale pink bathrooms are a softer alternative to white or beige, but still feel incredibly expensive.

But the key is to get the right pink. Steer clear of sugary pinks and hot fuchsia and instead go for barely-there blush and whispery plaster shades.

"Soft plaster pinks add real warmth and, honestly, they flatter everyone’s skin tone in the mirror, which is no small thing in a bathroom," says Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director at Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio.

Pair plaster pink with accents of green, natural stone and warm metallics for that expensive hotel or spa bathroom mood.

Westwing Collection Wall Mirror Elara With Engineered Marble Frame £399 at Westwing

5. Warm Terracotta

Rich, rusty terracotta looks oh so expensive in today's bathroom. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Maek. Styling: Jessica Alice Design)

Rich terracotta is having a real moment in our homes - and that includes the bathroom. This warm, earthy shade is a seriously chic color to make your bathroom look super high-end say the experts.

"We’re seeing a shift towards earthy color palettes such as soft browns and terracotta tones, which bring a calm, grounding feel to the bathroom," says Louise at West One Bathrooms.

And the designers all agree that terracotta makes a bathroom feel cocooning and expensive, especially when layered with natural textures.

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Color plays such an important part in our bathrooms — for the look and the atmosphere. So it's a good idea to try a variety of paint testers and tile samples in different parts of your bathroom.

But there are two more things you shouldn't forget. "Bathroom lighting changes how color reads, and a beautiful paint shade can fall completely flat under harsh, cool lighting," adds Lisa Hensby, "so get your bulb temperature right before you blame the paint."

And if you really want that seamless, high-end look, try color drenching walls. "Walls, ceiling and woodwork all in the same tone," she adds. "It removes the visual joins, which always reads as more expensive."

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