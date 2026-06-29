If you’re starting a new bathroom reno — and don’t have a huge budget — where do you start when it comes to tiles? You want a tile that looks luxe (ideally without the luxe price tag) but also fits in with your overall design. Crucially, you want bathroom tiles that you love not just today, but in the future, too. Because, as well all know, once a tile is fitted, it’s not budging for a good long while.

"Remember that bathrooms can’t always be easily pulled out and remodelled with minimal disruption as tiles are fixed using strong adhesives," says Joel Fry, designer at West One Bathrooms. "Try to make decisions based on the fact that you have to love this space for years to come." Luckily, you don’t need a huge tiling budget to create a bathroom that looks expensive. "An expensive-looking bathroom is rarely about choosing the most expensive tile," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. "It’s about choosing the right tile, using it well, and giving the whole scheme a sense of ease."

You won’t be short on choice when you're seeking out the perfect bathroom tiles. And today’s vast selection of colors, shapes, and finishes has never been so exciting — if not a little overwhelming. "If there’s one secret to making a bathroom look expensive without spending a fortune, it’s understanding that luxury is far more about thoughtful design than costly materials," says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs. So, how to pick the right tile to make your bathroom look more expensive without breaking the bank? Let our expert tips and tricks show you how.

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1. Choose Large Format Tiles

Choose larger bathroom tiles to create a cool, calm and uninterrupted look. (Image credit: Tile of Spain)

Choosing larger tiles is a foolproof design trick to make your bathroom look more expensive without necessarily spending more.

"Large format tiles instantly feel more premium because they reduce grout lines and create a calmer, more seamless finish," explains Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. "Even an affordable porcelain tile can look incredibly sophisticated when specified in a larger size."

And don’t be put off by using a larger tile, even in small bathrooms.

"Here’s the bit that surprises people: large format tiles don’t shrink a small space, they expand it," says Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio. "So if budget allows, using 120cm square tiles on the floor — and on the walls, if you can stretch to it — will make any bathroom feel bigger and more considered."

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To enhance the luxe look, go for porcelain tiles in natural stone effects, neutral colors, and a matte or honed surface.

"Look for tiles with natural variation, subtle veining or tactile textures that mimic stone or handmade ceramics," adds Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish. "These nuanced finishes bring depth, character, and a sense of craftsmanship to a scheme that will stand the test of time."

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Kunal Trehan Interior designer & founder Kunal is an interior designer and founder of touched Interiors, an award-winning design studio renowned for creating luxury residential designs

2. Consider Zellige Tiles for an Artisan Look

Zellige-style ceramic tiles have a handmade look that's packed with character. (Image credit: Baked Tiles)

Handmade tiles or tiles with a handmade effect will instantly elevate your bathroom say the experts. And in 2026, it is traditional Moroccan zellige tile bathrooms that designers are coming back to time and time again.

"Zellige has become such a useful way to make a bathroom feel more expensive because it brings movement and light to a surface without needing a complicated layout," says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of Baked Tiles. "Real zellige is beautiful because each tile has its own irregularity, which gives a bathroom that handmade quality people often associate with more expensive schemes."

But if you don’t have the budget for the real thing, a zellige-effect ceramic tile can create a very similar look.

"While they don’t have the same variation as zellige, the slight differences in texture, their hand painted effect finish and ceramic glaze reflection create movement across a wall," says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles & Design. "And this immediately gives a bathroom scheme more depth than a perfectly flat surface."

"The important thing is to choose a tile that has enough tonal shift to avoid looking flat, then keep the installation simple so the surface does the work," adds Lesley.

Damla Turgut Creative director and founder Damla is founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, an international decorative surfaces brand known for its expressive use of color, pattern and traditional tile-making techniques

3. Pick a Neutral Palette

Neutral-colored tiles with a matte finish are a foolproof way to get a luxe bathroom on a budget. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Bathroom tiles are a long-term commitment. You can’t simply swap out the color or size if you fancy a quick change, as you can with a cushion or rug. So you need to get them right first time — and color choice is important.

"Overly busy patterns, stark contrasts, or excessive grout lines can make a bathroom feel visually restless," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "And trend-driven choices that lack warmth or tactility can date quickly."

That’s why experts recommend neutral color schemes and natural palettes for an expensive tiling look that doesn’t require a ton of cash. Think natural stones and rustic handmade tiles like terracotta or ceramics in rich tones and earthy neutrals.

"The key is to avoid anything too busy or overly glossy," says Abbas Youssefi of Porcelain Superstore. "Soft neutrals, warm stone shades, and gentle textures look much more sophisticated than tiles trying too hard to make a statement."

That’s not to say you can’t get creative with your bathroom tiles, and the designers love using rich, earthy green, inky blue, or feature tiling zones for added personality.

"We still find year after year that most clients are seeking classic, lasting designs in their main bathroom, and then go wild for color in the downstairs WC or in the shower area of the main bathroom," says Joel at West One Bathrooms. "By sticking to something classic, it not only looks expensive, but you could also avoid breaking the bank."

So as a rule, neutral bathroom tiles win out every time.

"Choosing a soft, neutral palette and a matte surface will always elevate a scheme, giving you that calm, spa-like feel that never dates," adds Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone.

4. Use Feature Tiles Intentionally

A tiled basin area can add masses of impact to your bathroom without having to tile every surface. (Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design)

If you fall in love with a tile but it’s pricey, think about where you could use it in a small area, such as behind a basin, inside a shower recess, or as a framed feature panel.

"You can then pair it with a more affordable tile in a complementary single color to balance the cost while still achieving the look that you desire," says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House.

The same idea goes for a decorative accent, such as a vintage-style Delft tile or mother-of-pearl mosaics.

"Scattering Delft tiles throughout a bathroom can create a bespoke feel, as though the bathroom has evolved over time rather than being installed all at once," says Jamie Robb, owner and creative director at Marlborough Tiles. "The result is a layered, collective aesthetic that feels considered and luxurious, and shows that thoughtful design choices often have a greater impact than simply increasing the budget."

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5. Pay Attention to the Details

Avoid fancy tile trims for a timeless, elevated bathroom look. (Image credit: Sarah Southwell, Bert & May)

Details count when it comes to making your bathroom look luxe on a budget. So pay close attention to your choice of grout, how the tiles are laid, and tile edges.

"Matching grout closely to the tile, taking tiles up to full height where possible, and keeping the palette tight will instantly make a bathroom feel more refined, even when the tile itself sits at a very accessible price point," says Grazzie Wilson at Ca’Pietra.

"A grout that sits close to the tile tone will keep the finish feeling neat, rather than busy," agrees Lesley. "It’s a good example of where you do not have to spend at the top end to create a bathroom that feels personal and far more expensive than it was."

Many designers recommend using the same tile across walls and floors for a more seamless, elevated, and expensive feel.

"We often underestimate the power of restraint," adds Damla. "Rather than introducing multiple materials and finishes, using one tile consistently across walls or built-in details can create a much more elevated result."

And don’t forget installation tricks too.

"Avoid tile trims that break the seamless finish," says Gemma Luteijn, interior designer at Project London. "There are always solutions: plastering in flush with the wall, mitred edges, pencil tiles, or panelling up to the tile edge."

"Pay attention to installation too," adds Kunal. "A simple stacked layout often feels more contemporary and high-end than complicated patterns."

If you love the look of natural stone but don't have the budget for the real thing, many designers can't shout loudly enough about the merits of porcelain tiles. "Advances in porcelain printing mean that you can now achieve the look of an Italian marble with beautiful veining and depth, but with the added benefit of easy maintenance and no sealing required," says Isabel at Quorn Stone.

The key is to look at your design scheme, budget, and lifestyle as a whole, rather than individually. That way, you can choose the best bathroom tiles that you'll love now and for years to come. As always, we recommend doing your research and asking advice from a tile specialist, bathroom expert, or interior designer who can look at your space with fresh eyes.

For more ideas on choosing the best bathroom tiles for your space, our guide to tile shapes will help you find a look with real design edge. And for the rest of your design inspiration, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.