When it comes to interiors, a big-ticket item — like your sofa — tends to command a lot of attention. And it makes sense: it’s the destination where you'll live, lounge, and lose yourself in a new series. It’s also a key piece of furniture that’s bound to be with you for years to come — which is why it's imperative to take a look at this year's sofa trends and pick your seat wisely. But which features make a sofa look more luxe than low-end? And does a bigger budget mean a more premium finish? Or is the devil really in the details?

“You can usually tell [an expensive-looking sofa from a standard one] by looking at the overall finish rather than the price tag,” Monika Puccio from Sofa Club tells us. “Expensive-looking sofas tend to have better proportions, high-quality fabrics, neat stitching and cushions that keep their shape,” she adds. “So it's often the small details that make the biggest difference.”

So, if 2026 is the year you’re upgrading your seating space, discover the five designer-approved design details the most expensive sofas all have in common right now.

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1. Warm Neutral Tones

"Premium materials, timeless colors, and thoughtful design details make a sofa feel more expensive because they show attention to detail," says Monika. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

If you missed the newsflash, decorating with warm neutral colors is very much hot in 2026 (and beyond). And these neutral color swatches (like cream, clay, and cinnamon) extend way beyond the paint on your walls. Instead, according to Monika, it's best to choose sofas in these timeless shades as they help to create a luxurious finish.

“Shades like stone, oatmeal, beige, mushroom, chocolate brown, and earthy greens are replacing cool grays,” Monika says. But beige doesn't mean boring. In fact, it's far from it. “These colors feel timeless and work well in most homes,” the expert adds.