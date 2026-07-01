24 Things to Add to Your Sofa That Will Make It Feel More Layered and Less Basic — According to an Interior Stylist
If your sofa feels a little flat, these small styling details are the easiest way to make it look more cozy, layered, and full of character
The sofa is usually the largest piece in a living room, so when it feels unfinished, the whole space can feel a little flat too. The good news is that you don’t need to start from scratch.
Before you commit to buying a new sofa, know that sometimes the smallest styling shifts are the ones that make the biggest difference. A better cushion combination, a relaxed throw, a side table that adds shape, or even a sculptural lamp beside the sofa can make the entire room feel more layered and intentional.
For me, sofa styling is all about building a story. You want different textures, a mix of shapes, and a few details that stop the room from looking like everything was bought in one go. Pillows are, of course, one of the easiest places to start, and if you want even more inspiration, this throw pillow collection, curated by Miaad Latood, stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, is full of pieces that can instantly bring in pattern, softness, and personality.
Also, if you’re working with a tricky layout, the area around the sofa matters too. This guide on what to put behind a sofa in a small living room has clever ideas for making that space feel more useful and designed, rather than forgotten. And, of course, if you need help pulling a whole room together, Design Lab by Livingetc offers bespoke design services to help you create a space that feels polished, personal, and completely your own.
Sofas should feel like the heart of the room, not just the place where everyone happens to sit. With the right mix of pillows, throws, lighting, and decorative details, it can become softer, more layered, and far more interesting without needing a full redesign.
For more stylish shopping edits, designer-approved decorating ideas, and clever ways to make your home feel more beautiful, don’t forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. And, if you need extra help for your living room, book an appointment with a Livingetc stylist today.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.