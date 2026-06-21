When your living room blueprint is limited, nothing should go to waste, including that often-overlooked gap behind the sofa. But transforming this awkward, hard-to-reach space into something practical and stylish isn't always straightforward. So, where should you begin?

The first thing to consider is whether your sofa is pushed right up against the wall. Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with this placement, but most interior designers suggest pulling your furniture away from the wall by at least a few inches (yes, even in small living rooms where it seems counterintuitive). This simple shift can create the illusion of a bigger room while also unlocking valuable space for storage, display, or a clever design feature.

Of course, that isn't to say the spot behind your sofa is an easy one to work with. Finding a solution that's practical, accessible, and equally stylish is quite the challenge, but designers have a few tricks up their sleeves. Whether you have just a few inches of space behind your sofa or a fully exposed sofa back in an open concept room, here are six ideas that will make your small living room layout work extra hard.

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1. A Narrow Console Table

If space isn't on your side, a simple console table can add useful storage behind a sofa (both on its surface, and below). (Image credit: DNA Photography. Design: Nina Lichtenstein)

Perhaps the most intuitive piece of furniture for positioning behind a living room sofa is a console table. Designed with the ideal height and proportions to complement the back of a sofa, it slots neatly behind a typical two-seater.

Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein says a console table is one of the most versatile solutions for the space behind a sofa. "It provides a convenient surface for lamps, books, decorative objects, or drinks while helping the furniture arrangement feel intentional," she says. "Choose a narrow profile or consider a custom-designed table that maximizes functionality while fitting the dimensions of the room perfectly."

Elana Mendelson, founder of Elana Designs, agrees, recommending a narrow option, specifically. "They're great for everyday drop-zone items without taking up much visual space," she says. Think everyday living room essentials like magazines, books, or the TV remote.

DUSK Elina Console Table in Washed Wood £139 at Dusk.com Choose a console table that aligns perfectly with your sofa's height. Nestle it between your couch and the wall, or behind an exposed sofa back if you have an open concept living room.

2. A Floor Lamp

Every living room needs a floor lamp, and the gap behind your sofa often presents the perfect opportunity. (Image credit: Dan Arnold. Design: Stefani Stein)

Every living room needs a floor lamp and, besides being one of the best things to fill an awkward corner, the space behind your sofa often presents the perfect opportunity for a light source. Even if you only have a few inches, you can choose an option with a small base, but a large, curving arm that extends over your sofa.

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Alternatively, the awkward nook behind a curved, asymmetrical sofa (like the one pictured above) is the ideal spot for a tall, straight design. "A tall floor lamp behind the sofa adds height, warmth, and layered lighting," notes Elana. "It's a great choice when there is no room for end tables or table lamps."

Nina adds that a well-placed floor lamp behind the sofa "adds both function and ambiance". "It provides task lighting for reading while helping create layers of light that make a small living room feel larger and more inviting," she says.

Soho Home Dinis Floor Lamp £635 at Soho Home If there isn't space either side of your couch, a floor lamp nestled behind your sofa is a great alternative. This option feels so chic and adds structural interest to any room.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

3. A Plant or Indoor Tree

Only the smallest amount of space is needed to add a plant pot behind your sofa. (Image credit: Gavin Cater. Design: Bungalowe)

If you don't have any greenery in your small living room yet, but you do have an awkward gap behind your sofa, it's more than likely you have space to squeeze in a plant pot or two (or three... or four...) If you have a curved or asymmetrical sofa, an indoor tree could even be your best bet, since it will help add balance to the room.

This might not be the most practical use of the space, but Nina says it's certainly an aesthetic one. "Introducing greenery behind the sofa softens furniture arrangements and adds life to the room," she explains. "A grouping of plants at varying heights can add natural beauty without taking up significant floor space."

4. Storage

Be it a bespoke built-in unit or a simple storage bench, there are plenty of flexible storage solutions for the space behind your sofa. (Image credit: Greg Natale)

The area behind your sofa presents a great storage idea for small living rooms. If your couch backs onto a wall, then a built-in unit is the best choice. If your seating floats in the middle of an open plan space, there's likely room for a cabinet or storage bench.

You don't need to overthink this piece of furniture too much, but you will need it to be accessible. A cabinet won't work if your sofa is against the wall, for example, but if the back of your sofa is exposed then choose a sleek storage solution. "A shallow cabinet or credenza can provide concealed storage for games, blankets, electronics, or everyday clutter," suggests Nina.

In a small living room, she recommends incorporating hidden storage wherever possible. "This helps maintain a clean and organized appearance," she says. "A storage bench also offers dual functionality, providing additional seating when needed while concealing blankets, pillows, or other household items. It is a practical solution for maximizing every square foot."

When ottomans or footstools aren't in use, they can be neatly tucked behind your sofa to open up your living room floor. (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Design: Soho House)

A footstool is always a good addition to a living room, but when your blueprint is small, they can be cumbersome if left in the middle of the floor. The next best-case scenario? Store them behind your sofa. "Tucking compact ottomans or poufs behind the sofa creates flexible seating that can be pulled into the conversation area when guests arrive," Nina says.

Elana suggests combining them with a console, so that your footstools fit neatly under a surface. This creates a layered, considered setup that makes use of every inch without making the room feel cluttered. And of course, the best footstools come with hidden storage for the blankets, throws, and pillows, while patterned ottomans add extra style to the space.

MADE.com Steel Grey Blue Novara Storage Footstool £199 at Next UK Who said storage footstools can't be stylish? This option is so elegant and features a wood-effect base, steely blue cushioning, and ample storage.

Elana Mendelson Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Elana Mendelson is an industry design leader and the CEO and principal designer of Elana Designs, a boutique interior design firm. Born and raised in the greater DMV, Elana designs interiors for families where beauty and aesthetics meet function and versatility. With over 20 years of experience, her expertise spans new construction, renovations, and full-scope furnishings. She thoughtfully partners with select families, overseeing every aspect of the project, from creative conception and curation to cohesive construction and completion.

6. Mirrors

Not only will a large scale mirror make your living room look bigger, but the wall behind your sofa is often the perfect placement opportunity. (Image credit: frenchCALIFORNIA)

Every room deserves a mirror, but they're especially helpful at making a small room look bigger, and the space behind a sofa is often the perfect spot.

"A mirror behind the sofa can reflect light and visually expand the room, making it feel brighter and more spacious," says Nina. "This is especially effective in small living rooms that lack abundant natural light."

Whether you choose a freestanding option that extends from the floor to the ceiling, or you hang a pair on the wall above your couch, mirrors make your space feel more expansive while also making the most of every inch available.



When it comes to small living rooms, the space behind your sofa is more valuable than it first appears. Whether you use it for smart storage, a stylish display, extra seating, or a combination of all three, this often-forgotten spot can help your layout work harder without compromising on style.

The key? To choose solutions that suit your space, keeping things practical, easy to access, and visually balanced. And of course, you'll need to choose one of the best sofa ideas for small living rooms. With the right approach, even the smallest gap behind your sofa can become a functional feature.

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