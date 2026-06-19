Brown has undoubtedly been one of the most loved colors to decorate with of late, and for good reason. The soft yet strong earthy tones of brown add depth and warmth to a space that shades on the cooler end of the spectrum simply can't replicate, and in a time where we are prioritizing calming, cocooning spaces that embrace us, it's hard to think of a better tone to use.

So when it comes to your living room sofa ideas, a brown couch is a great way to incorporate the hue as a focal point without committing to changing your whole wall color or flooring. The best sofas do a lot of the heavy lifting in a space, but it helps to know how to style them to reach their full potential.

The best way to do that? Call on the experts, of course. So, I pored through the glorious Livingetc archives to find the best interior designer-styled living rooms with brown sofas to inspire your space, whether you already own a brown couch or are thinking of buying one.

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1. Embrace an Earthy Color Palette

Tour this luxurious penthouse in London. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

In this London penthouse designed by award-winning Irish interior designer Róisín Lafferty, the modern living rooms leave a lasting impression. While instantly drawn to the sofa in this space, it doesn't dominate and works in perfect harmony with the earthy color palette, inspired by the city's ever-changing light. Róisín wanted the home to feel "inviting, rather than austere", and used "natural, tactile materials to introduce warmth and authenticity," she explains.

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2. Contrast With Playful Patterns

Tour this playful and sophisticated Houston home. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

Annie Downing, founder and principal designer of Annie Downing Interiors, designed this Houston home for an old friend, creating spaces that are both sophisticated and playful, as this inviting living room is. "I always think a space should have some whimsy — something that keeps it from taking itself too seriously," Annie explains. Playful patterns combine with modern silhouettes for a cohesive space that oozes personality.

3. Pair With Rich Wood

Tour this modern coastal home in Sydney. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The brown leather B&B Italia Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini is a statement piece in this living room for sure, but it feels perfectly at home in this space — the rich wood of walnut and American oak that envelops the space ties in the brown tones of the sofa for a room that feels rich with depth and character. Designed for a client by interior designer and Flack Studio founder David Flack, this room is a masterclass in building a dynamic space that allows each piece to sing.

West Elm West Elm Cosmo Side Table, Antique Brass £125 at John Lewis

4. Forge a Link Through Art

Tour this retro-designed Barbican apartment. (Image credit: Phillip Durrant. Design: Black & Milk)

This Barbican apartment, designed by Olga Alexeeva, creative director of interior design studio Black & Milk, taps into the distinctly Brutalist style with added warmth and personality. "The earthy, tonal color scheme creates a warm, soothing atmosphere," says Olga. And the custom-made bronze artwork creates a tonal link to the ever-so-subtly striped sofa, further defined by the wood wall paneling behind it.

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Dunelm Buffie Coffee Table Mango Wood £319.20 at Dunelm

5. Lean Into Curves

Explore this before and after living room makeover in Wimbledon. (Image credit: Studio Hahn. Design: Filippo Calvagno)

"The Togo sofa has even been repurposed as a changing table for the younger child," says designer Filippo Calvagno, owner of Studio Calvagno, who designed this space for a family with two young children. The living room and adjoining snug can work as one open area when hosting a larger gathering, with an effortless flow between the zones, and the curves of the sofa and coffee table add softness to the angles of the room for a calming, contemporary space that prioritizes comfort.

6. Layer in a 70s Color Palette

This cocooning apartment in Kazakhstan has a "bold, colorful interior full of character," says designer Diana Mussakulova, who designed the space together with Elina Mussakulov, the founders of sdelaemremont. "These bold colors also perfectly align with our clients' personalities." The custom-made retro brown sectional sofa is the centerpiece of the space, and the 70s color palette brings it all together, layered with the rug, cushions, art, and cabinetry that add texture, too.

7. Pair With Vintage Pieces

Tour this rustic Californian villa. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Corinne Mathern Interiors)

Designed by Corinne Mathern of Corinne Mathern Interiors, this home comprises 90 percent vintage and custom pieces. "The original owners had embedded vintage European architectural elements into the property when it was first built," says Corinne. "Our clients wanted us to expand on that by selecting vintage furniture with a story and to create custom pieces that could speak to the solidity of the property and its history." It adds depth and storied charm to the space that uses an off-white paint across the walls as a base.

8. Build It In

Tour this 70s-inspired home in Australia. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

A built-in sofa takes rooms to the next level, adding a sculptural quality that is specifically designed around the architecture of the space, and this living space, designed by the acclaimed interior design and architecture studio YSG, is no exception. "Anchoring the sunken lounge, we coated our spacious molded L-shaped lounge with a pale sandstone-shaded micro-cement render that flows down to cover the room’s floor," explains Yasmine Ghoneim, director of YSG Studio. "Unifying the home, this gently glistening render features on the kitchen walls and ceiling, in the primary suite (via the bedhead), plus the guest bathroom."

9. Add Unexpected Cushions

Tour this eclectic Arkansas home. (Image credit: Rett Peek Design: Meet West Studio)

"Part of the client's brief to us was she wanted to incorporate furniture with organic shapes in an unexpected layout," says Whitney Romanoff, principal designer at Meet West Studio of this space in the Arkansas home she designed for her clients. "We wanted this space to have a boutique hotel lobby vibe that would draw people in — a spot that could be comfortable for both cozy lounging near the fire and a post-dinner drink with a good record on." And the chocolate velvet Kagan-style sofa is the perfect piece. The cushions are an unexpected addition, and they work so well.

Next Teal Blue Printed Crane Velvet Cushion - Size 50x50 £22 at Next UK

10. Make It the Centerpiece

Tour this calming Montauk bungalow. (Image credit: Glen Allsop. Design: Studio Robert McKinley)

If you're looking for a powerful leather sofa living room idea, this is it. "As we were designing the house we tried to blur the lines between the traditional and the modern interior design, mixing new and vintage, playing with texture and finishes that feel appropriate and connected to Montauk," explains designer Robert McKinley, of Studio Robert McKinley of this space and the bungalow in general. "It is always important to make sure we are inspired by the colors, materials, and vibe of the place and its spirit." The brown sofa, while bold, perfectly blends into its surroundings and forms a relationship with the waves outside.

Whether you choose to blend or contrast your brown sofa into your living room, there are so many ways to make this functional piece a real design moment — it comes down to what you like and what works best for your space. If you're intentional with layering in interior design, with color, texture, and materials, the space will truly sing.

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