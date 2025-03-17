"A Balance of Restraint and Irreverence" — How This Home Masters the Art of 'Playfully Mature' Style

Playfully mature. It seems like a contradiction, but it doesn't have to be. In a recent project, Annie Downing, founder and principal designer of Annie Downing Interiors, combined the oxymoron into a tastefully designed home. The result: a home where lively decor meets modern sophistication.

Situated in Houston, in a neighborhood filled with many traditional and formal houses, Kensington Court stands out as a unique and exciting outlier. Having known the homeowners for years, Annie created a space that reflects their taste and fits their current needs. Since the couple loves to host, Annie ensured each room could be adaptable — fit for entertaining, but designed for real life.

With a healthy mix of vibrant color and unexpected pattern, Annie transformed Kensington Court into a sophisticated modern home that is both playful and inviting.

Annie brought pops of color and pattern into the living room at Kensington Court through the jewel-toned divan and checkerboard pillows. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

"I always think a space should have some whimsy — something that keeps it from taking itself too seriously," Annie tells me. Kensington Court is just that. Combining elements from interior design trends like playfulism with bold color palettes and timeless patterns, this home demonstrates modern, mature design that feels fun, fresh, and exciting.

"We did a mix of modern silhouettes and tailored pieces to give a sense of sophistication, combined with elements like unexpected pattern, a touch of lacquer, and the fabulous tiger-print rug to inject personality," Annie says. "It’s a balance of restraint and irreverence: crisp architectural lines paired with playful lighting, or a structured sofa... softened with pillows in a cheeky print."

These thoughtful details are key to Kensington Court's success: a home centred in design, but at its core, playful and personal. Here's how you can create your own playfully mature home.

Use a Jewel-Toned Color Scheme

Although not a traditional jewel-tone, the mustard yellow rug adds to the depth of this room. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors) The deep green lacquered walls make the office in Kensington Court feel grounding. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

Decorating with jewel tones is a great way to bring depth into a space. Of course, these colors are rich and, at times, intense, but they can add character — making it feel unique, different, and intriguing, just like they do in Kensington Court.

"In this home, we played with jewel tones in different intensities, ensuring they harmonized rather than competed," Annie tells me. "We chose a palette of deep greens, moody blues, and velvety purples to create an enveloping coziness — where each room feels distinct yet connected, almost like walking through a beautifully curated story."

According to Annie, these jewel tones can set the scene of the home. "A deep emerald might feel grounding and elegant in a study, while a rich garnet in a living space brings warmth and a touch of drama."

While utilizing several shades throughout the rooms of this home, Annie points out that there should always be some common factor — "whether it’s a particular hue that recurs, a shared finish, or a design element that subtly echoes throughout the space," she says. A common factor can create cohesion within a home that bounces from shade to shade in each room.

Size: 8' x 10' (more sizes available) Mustard yellow might not be a typical jewel tone like deep red, purple, or green, but it's nonetheless a vibrant and rich color that exudes the same luxe qualities. In Kensington Court, the mustard yellow rug adds a soft pop of color to the room. It complements the playfulness of other decor, but does not minimize the sophistication and modern look of the space.

Incorporate a Healthy Mix of Prints and Patterns

Pops of pattern in the pillows and curtains act as an element of intrigue in this living room. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors) Balance is crucial when utilizing bold patterns. Annie balanced the bold wallpaper with dark leather chairs. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors) According to Annie, prints such as tiger print can be timeless when styled right. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

Introducing prints and patterns into a space can feel overwhelming, but they don't need to cause any stress when designing a home. As Annie explains, "Scale and contrast are key. If one textile is bold, another is softer; if a wallpaper is intricate, then maybe a solid fabric balances it out."

Annie demonstrates this in each room of Kensington Court. For instance, the bold, graffiti-like wallpaper in the dining room is softened with dark leather chairs. In the living room, patterned pillows and window coverings are balanced with neutral-toned couches. "It’s that push and pull which keeps things lively yet intentional," Annie explains.

Similarly, Annie shares that certain prints can add to the vibrant spirit of a home, and look timeless when styled right. "Animal prints are like a good red lip — classic, but with a little edge," she shares. Like the other patterns scattered throughout the home, the tiger print rug "feels bold yet grounding, almost like a neutral with personality," according to Annie. It's these mindful infusions of prints and patterns that can make a home feel playful while maintaining its mature sophistication — as seen in pattern sprinkling.

Find Furnishings Fit for Entertainment

A bar cabinet is an ideal addition in a home fit for entertainment. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors) A freestanding island can make a kitchen feel more open — ideal for hosting parties and gatherings. (Image credit: Image: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

The owners of the Kensington Court home enjoy hosting, which Annie took into account within the design process. Each room seamlessly blends elements fit for entertainment with the interior necessities of everyday life.

"Great entertaining spaces should feel effortless," Annie tells me. "Here, we designed the spaces to transition seamlessly from everyday living to full-blown gatherings." This intention is clear throughout the home. In one room, Annie added a tastefully designed home bar — functional for every day use but equally ready to entertain guests.

Similarly, in the kitchen, Annie thoughtfully opted for an alternative kitchen island — a freestanding table with stools designed as a gathering place in the heart of the home. "Unlike a built-in island, which is locked into place, a freestanding piece can feel more dynamic and open, making the space feel less rigid and more inviting for gathering, conversation, lingering over a glass of wine or keeping company while someone is cooking and preparing a meal," Annie shares.

Through color, pattern, and considered furnishings, Kensington Court became a home that doesn't take itself too seriously, but exudes a rich, modern, and mature energy.

As a home fit for entertainment but designed with real life in mind, Kensington Court demonstrates the power of versatile design, blending sophistication with playfulness to create a space that is both functional and stylish.

For more inspiration, our page on the latest fabric trends will help you combine comfort and texture into your design projects.