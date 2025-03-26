The Designer of This Sydney Home Treated Every Room 'Like Its Own Little World', so Even the Landing Is a Design Moment

David Flack used gut instinct to create a dynamic family home for a client whose brief was, basically, the antithesis of cookie-cutter Sydney beach house

outdoor area of coastal home with crazy pavers, red sofa, coffee table, two teal armchairs, and lots of potted plants
The new landscaping was designed by Florian Wild. “It's a bit Santa Fe,” David says of the palm-fringed courtyard. The Sail Out sofa (right) and chairs are by Cassina; Tobi-ishi outdoor small table is by BB Italia; the side tables are by Anibou (left) and Gervasoni (right).
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)
Hanna Marton's avatar
By
published
in Features

When meeting new clients and fleshing out a brief, interior designer David Flack doesn’t ask many questions. He doesn’t even say much. "They probably think I'm a bit of a weirdo," says the Flack Studio founder and principal.

"I just pick up on what people want, and how the home should make them feel," he explains. "What music they like or what their everyday life looks like all plays into a person, while the house and its geography tell you what to do. It's just intuition — I guess it's my little superpower — and it’s why all our projects look different."

The owner of this three-story house in a pint-sized beachside Sydney suburb is a hardworking native New Yorker with a blended family. “Coming home needs to be complete respite for him,” says David.

But as calming as it was, the "white on travertine on white" coastal interior design of the original house was incongruent with the client’s personality. "New Yorkers have this edge to them; they’re straight-shooting, witty and kind," David explains. "So that was a starting point."

hallway and staircase landing with artwork and sculptures, marble steps, and skylight

A playful Memphis Super Table Lamp lights the way upstairs. The paintings are by Australian artists Jason Phu (left) and Dale Frank (right).

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

He's also a guy who knows what he likes. "The client had always wanted to live in that house, so he knocked on the door and he asked if you could buy it, and they sold it to him," David Flack recalls. "He’s a very intentional person."

But not prescriptive — happy to defer to David and his team, giving them carte blanche to reimagine every inch and sumptuous layer of the interiors. "It was a really wonderful relationship from the get-go."

Memphis, Super Table Lamp
Memphis
Super Table Lamp

Price: £840

Image 1 of 2
living room with timber ceiling, bookcase, akari lamp, sofa, gold coffee table, and patterned rug
This living room, one of David’s favorite spaces, faces the ocean but there’s nothing ‘coastal’ about it. “It’s the antithesis of beach-side Sydney property,” he says. The brown leather B&B Italia Camaleonda sofa is by Mario Bellini; an oxblood Utrecht armchair is by Cassina; the Akari 33 light is by Isamu Noguchi; an artwork by Stephen Ormandy offers a surprising pop of blue. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

Besides the addition of a bathroom, there were no significant structural changes. David introduced rich woods such as walnut and American oak, polished plaster painted in jewel tones, terracotta tiles, and a smorgasbord of marbles.

"I wanted it to feel a bit New York and a bit European," he explains. "Weirdly, the work feels Australian, as well, because of its context."

Featuring a hammered brass rangehood, Portuguese tiles, and rust-coloured stone, the modern kitchen indeed evokes the feel of a Renaissance oil painting.

Akari 33n Pendant Light
Vitra
Akari 33n Pendant Light

Price: £960

Image 1 of 2
modern rustic kitchen with checkered wall tile, red marble countertop, marble floors, gold clad rangehood
David describes the open-plan kitchen as, “Mexicana meets Milan.” Just add Palladiana flooring, featuring deconstructed marble embedded in terrazzo, striking handmade checkerboard tiles, and a hammered brass rangehood, and stir to combine. The oven is a Subzero Wolf; the wall light is by Leucos.(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The modern living room gives major brownstone-salon vibes with its timber library walls, timeless furniture and curious objets d’art.

While the cellar and tasting room imbue a 1970s nightclub, complete with irreverent Kiron Robinson neon wall art.

Image 1 of 2
hallway with illuminated mirror, staircase, artwork and colored glass wall
David treats every room — even landings — “like its own little world, so you feel a shift in temperatures.” The Ettore Sottsass Ultrafragola mirror from 1st Dibs and textured glass here, for example, are energizing. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

"Sometimes the simplest details are often the most significant," David says. "There's a thin little red line creeping through all the library joinery, like a beautiful little solid bead. I love that."

It’s just one example of how Flack Studio punctuates spaces with intricacy and intrigue. "When you've got a client who respects that level of detail, you push each trade to create something really bespoke, because you know they'll appreciate it."

Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova, Original LED Ultrafragola Mirror
Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova
Original LED Ultrafragola Mirror

Price: £7,294

marble and timber bathroom with timber and marble walls, floating vanity, and pendant wall light

American oak, Opus marble and vintage a Murano glass light bring drama to the bathroom. “It's a tactile home; it feels warm and engaging. You want to touch everything,” David says.

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

A well-curated art collection includes works by Daniel Boyd, Dale Frank, Bill Henson and Tracy Moffatt. "There are some heavy hitters, plus some fun emerging artists in the mix, like Nadi Hernandez and Jason Fu," David says.

After supplying every glass, sheet, towel, knife, fork, and salt and pepper grinder, did the family bring anything with them on moving day?

"No, just their clothes," laughs David. "It was a turn-key situation."

Image 1 of 2
modern bathroom with marble wall and countertop, timber vanity, terracotta floor tiles, wooden stool, towel hook, vase with foliage, and mirror
Green Viuva Lamego tiles pop against the confectionary-like Opus Rosso marble of this bathroom.(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The client still texts David regularly (and randomly) to say how much he loves the house; sometimes his partner sends photos of the family’s latest party. "It’s so cool," David muses. "I don't need anything else… that's the icing on the cake for me."

Hanna Marton
Hanna Marton
Contributing Design Writer

Sydney-based journalist Hanna Marton has contributed to some of Australia’s top magazines and websites, including Australian House & Garden, Home Beautiful, Country Style, homestolove.com, Vogue, Body & Soul, Marie Claire and Healthdirect. Hanna has a Bachelor of Arts (Journalism) and worked on staff at Men’s Health and Women’s Health. Having travelled to 35 countries so far, she's obsessed with global style, history, architecture, and interiors, and she relishes talking to designers. With two heritage renovations — and a little Airbnb — under her toolbelt, Hanna's constantly looking for the right rug/bedside/cushion for her home, which she shares with her husband, two kids and rambunctious poodle.

Latest