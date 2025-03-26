The Designer of This Sydney Home Treated Every Room 'Like Its Own Little World', so Even the Landing Is a Design Moment

When meeting new clients and fleshing out a brief, interior designer David Flack doesn’t ask many questions. He doesn’t even say much. "They probably think I'm a bit of a weirdo," says the Flack Studio founder and principal.

"I just pick up on what people want, and how the home should make them feel," he explains. "What music they like or what their everyday life looks like all plays into a person, while the house and its geography tell you what to do. It's just intuition — I guess it's my little superpower — and it’s why all our projects look different."

The owner of this three-story house in a pint-sized beachside Sydney suburb is a hardworking native New Yorker with a blended family. “Coming home needs to be complete respite for him,” says David.

But as calming as it was, the "white on travertine on white" coastal interior design of the original house was incongruent with the client’s personality. "New Yorkers have this edge to them; they’re straight-shooting, witty and kind," David explains. "So that was a starting point."

A playful Memphis Super Table Lamp lights the way upstairs. The paintings are by Australian artists Jason Phu (left) and Dale Frank (right). (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

He's also a guy who knows what he likes. "The client had always wanted to live in that house, so he knocked on the door and he asked if you could buy it, and they sold it to him," David Flack recalls. "He’s a very intentional person."

But not prescriptive — happy to defer to David and his team, giving them carte blanche to reimagine every inch and sumptuous layer of the interiors. "It was a really wonderful relationship from the get-go."

Image 1 of 2 This living room, one of David’s favorite spaces, faces the ocean but there’s nothing ‘coastal’ about it. “It’s the antithesis of beach-side Sydney property,” he says. The brown leather B&B Italia Camaleonda sofa is by Mario Bellini; an oxblood Utrecht armchair is by Cassina; the Akari 33 light is by Isamu Noguchi; an artwork by Stephen Ormandy offers a surprising pop of blue. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner) Get a read on this. Baxter’s Milano armchair is a cozy spot for repose; the Mangarotti stool is the perfect place to set down your gin; grounding the space is a Moroccan kilim rug from Halcyon Lake. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

Besides the addition of a bathroom, there were no significant structural changes. David introduced rich woods such as walnut and American oak, polished plaster painted in jewel tones, terracotta tiles, and a smorgasbord of marbles.

"I wanted it to feel a bit New York and a bit European," he explains. "Weirdly, the work feels Australian, as well, because of its context."

Featuring a hammered brass rangehood, Portuguese tiles, and rust-coloured stone, the modern kitchen indeed evokes the feel of a Renaissance oil painting.

Image 1 of 2 David describes the open-plan kitchen as, “Mexicana meets Milan.” Just add Palladiana flooring, featuring deconstructed marble embedded in terrazzo, striking handmade checkerboard tiles, and a hammered brass rangehood, and stir to combine. The oven is a Subzero Wolf; the wall light is by Leucos. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner) The owner requested a banquette for the dining zone, which connects to the kitchen. An organic-shaped Chrisophe Delcourt dining table and Mario Bellini chairs elevate family dinners. The blue sculpture is by Nabilah Nordin; the Charlotte Perrand wall lights were sourced from 1st Dibs, and the painting is by Reko Rennie. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The modern living room gives major brownstone-salon vibes with its timber library walls, timeless furniture and curious objets d’art.

While the cellar and tasting room imbue a 1970s nightclub, complete with irreverent Kiron Robinson neon wall art.

Image 1 of 2 David treats every room — even landings — “like its own little world, so you feel a shift in temperatures.” The Ettore Sottsass Ultrafragola mirror from 1st Dibs and textured glass here, for example, are energizing. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner) The lower-ground level comprises a garage, gym, laundry, sauna, TV room, and a cellar and tasting room fit for Tony Montana. The neon artwork is by Kiron Robinson; the piece on the right is by Indigenous Australian artist, Tracey Moffatt. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

"Sometimes the simplest details are often the most significant," David says. "There's a thin little red line creeping through all the library joinery, like a beautiful little solid bead. I love that."

It’s just one example of how Flack Studio punctuates spaces with intricacy and intrigue. "When you've got a client who respects that level of detail, you push each trade to create something really bespoke, because you know they'll appreciate it."

American oak, Opus marble and vintage a Murano glass light bring drama to the bathroom. “It's a tactile home; it feels warm and engaging. You want to touch everything,” David says. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

A well-curated art collection includes works by Daniel Boyd, Dale Frank, Bill Henson and Tracy Moffatt. "There are some heavy hitters, plus some fun emerging artists in the mix, like Nadi Hernandez and Jason Fu," David says.

After supplying every glass, sheet, towel, knife, fork, and salt and pepper grinder, did the family bring anything with them on moving day?

"No, just their clothes," laughs David. "It was a turn-key situation."

Image 1 of 2 Green Viuva Lamego tiles pop against the confectionary-like Opus Rosso marble of this bathroom. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner) A cossetting bedroom is drenched in polished render and electrified by a Dane Lovett artwork. The &Tradition Little Petra occasional chair and Leucos Yellow Shade Lumen lamp make for a true retreat. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The client still texts David regularly (and randomly) to say how much he loves the house; sometimes his partner sends photos of the family’s latest party. "It’s so cool," David muses. "I don't need anything else… that's the icing on the cake for me."