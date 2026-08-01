Sun-soaked beaches, olive oil-drenched bread, and a relaxed, slow pace to life — there's plenty about the Mediterranean we'd like to bring to the UK. But while we can't offer any advice on how to swap out your backyard for an Italian vineyard, we can give you the next best thing.

Or, rather, Murude Katipoglu can. Born and raised in Cyprus, this London-based interior designer has found a way to infuse a touch of Mediterranean style into every home she designs, no matter the location. Having grown up surrounded by the culture and style we all desperately hope to replicate in our own homes, for Murude, this style is embedded in her identity. Her designs are inextricably linked to the visual culture of the Mediterranean, constantly drawing on the materials and colors she grew up seeing.

"Growing up in Cyprus, Mediterranean living has naturally influenced the way I approach design. I like creating spaces that feel warm and contribute to a sense of calm," says Murude Katipoglu. From the colors to the materials, Murude has shared the five tips and techniques she turns to time and time again when bringing the Mediterranean aesthetic to London homes.

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1. Keep the Color Palette Neutral, but Earthy

"I love the combination of earthy brown tones, alongside silvery greens and sun-bleached stone hues," says Murude. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Murude.)

It's no secret that earthy color palettes are in style; they've practically become the new neutrals for many of us. And so much of their appeal comes from the warm, laid-back vibe they bring to a home, which just so happens to make them the perfect choice for Mediterranean-inspired homes.

"I gravitate towards earthy, sun-washed tones inspired by the Mediterranean landscape," explains Murude, listing "warm whites, soft limestone, sand, rusty terracottas, olive greens, and muted browns, with occasional accents of deep sea blues."

So often with design, especially with this style, there is no greater place to turn for inspiration than nature. The colors that naturally occur out in the world are the ones that will bring that grounded, comforting warmth into your home.

When designing a room, Murude says to "Keep the color palette soft and earthy." Start with a light, neutral base, and build from there, adding layers of warm, earthy tones on top.

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2. Prioritize Textured, Natural Materials

Warm, textured timber brings so much character and depth to this dining room. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Murude)

As the first tip suggests, nature plays a crucial role in this design style, and that's just as present when it comes to materials as it is for the color palettes.

"For me, natural materials are never just aesthetic choices; they're about creating spaces that feel grounded and timeless," explains Murude. Natural stone, marble, and timber form the building blocks for so many of Murude's designs, providing the texture, warmth, and atmosphere that is impossible to replicate with artificial materials. Stone flooring provides a base to work from, while wooden furniture and marble home accessories help to build on this material palette.

The materials bring a permanence to your design, making your home feel truly timeless rather than trend-led. "These finishes age beautifully over time, adding depth and character rather than striving for perfection," explains Murude.