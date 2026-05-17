Something has changed in the way people want their homes to feel — slower mornings, softer lighting, materials that ground rather than overstimulate. That's exactly why nature drenching has become such a big design movement lately.

Unlike minimalism, nature drenching is about surrounding yourself with materials and textures that reconnect the home to the natural world — warm woods, stone, linen, handmade ceramics. Less about obvious "nature" motifs, more about creating an atmosphere that feels restorative.

I've noticed a similar shift in biophilic living room ideas too. People are becoming much more aware of how materials affect mood. A room full of glossy finishes and sharp contrasts can feel visually loud without you even realizing it. Meanwhile, softer textures and natural materials tend to make a space feel instantly more relaxed.

The greenery and deep green sofa give the space a calm, relaxed feel, making the interior feel softer, warmer, and more connected to nature. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design. Róisín Lafferty)

Wood especially plays a huge role in that. There's something psychologically calming about it. The grain, the warmth, even the way it softens light in a room. It's why I completely understand the move toward wood being the new white in interior design. Pale oak, walnut, burl wood, deeper smoked finishes, they all add warmth in a way white walls and ultra-bright spaces often cannot.

Stone is evolving too. Interiors are becoming much more layered and tactile, which is why I love seeing designers experimenting with mixing stones in interiors. Marble no longer has to feel formal or untouchable. When layered with travertine, limestone, or textured ceramics, it starts to feel softer, more lived in, and far more interesting visually.

This collection is really about that feeling. Pieces that help your home exhale a little. Softer shapes, grounding textures, earthy tones, and materials that make a room feel calmer the second you walk into it.

The best nature-inspired interiors are never overly themed. They do not try too hard. It's usually just a few thoughtful materials working together quietly in the background, warm wood beside cool stone, textured linen against polished marble, soft lighting reflecting off natural surfaces.

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And honestly, once you start bringing these kinds of pieces into a space, you notice the difference immediately. The room feels slower, softer, easier to be in.

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