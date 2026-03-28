"Color-drenching has well and truly dominated the interior trends, and this summer we expect to see 'nature-drenching' as the outdoor living alternative," Kris Manalo, head of design at Atkin and Thyme, tells me. Intriguing — but filling your outdoor spaces with foliage is seemingly obvious, so how is 'nature-drenching' different?

Well, rather than carving out a space in your garden for tables and sofas, this garden trend invites you to consider how your outdoor furniture can blend with the natural composition of your space. "It's about allowing man-made furnishings and structures to be thoughtfully taken over by plants to encourage an outdoor space that feels designed for comfort and for the promotion of nature," Kris explains.

For instance, think about training climbing plants to grow up and around your large outdoor furniture and pergolas, turning your structures into living, breathing 'nature-drenched' canopies. But small planters and pots can work well, too. There are plenty of ways to reconnect your outdoor space to the soothing wildness of lush vegetation, while staying stylish, of course — here's what you need to know.

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Image 1 of 2 You can make your greenery pop with terracotta earth tones. (Image credit: Anson Smart Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem) This nature-drenched pergola still feels calming and minimalist when paired with the rest of the space. (Image credit: Patrick Locqueneux/MrTripper)

Much like the interior counterpart, there is a specific technique that should be followed to achieve the nature-drenched garden aesthetic. Cohesiveness, layering, and thoughtful planning will be your best guides.

Start by analyzing the garden furniture you already have and the vibe you want for your outdoor living space. This will help you choose the right plants for your garden (ones that match aesthetically as well) and identify what you want to add or replace to create the lush, 'drenched' look.

For instance, a Mediterranean garden might incorporate trailing vines and Mediterranean plants such as lavender and Jerusalem sage to create a more atmospheric space. A British garden, on the other hand, may rely on ivy and wisteria for a regionally inspired nature-drench.

From there, "Choosing hard-wearing furniture pieces that can last outside all year-round is crucial when attempting to nature-drench a space, as the aim is to have climbing plants grow up and around each piece," Kris Manalo explains. For that, pergola ideas and gazebos are also an easy way to create beautiful, living decor that envelops the space.

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Kris Manalo Social Links Navigation Garden and Outdoor Furniture Expert Kris Manalo is a garden and outdoor furniture expert, working as the head of design at UK-based furniture and homeware company, Atkin & Thyme. As part of Kris' predictions for outdoor furniture trends for 2026, she shared that pergolas and nature-drenching were among the most in-demand styles right now.

The wooden table and natural colored chairs balance the plant wall in this dining space. (Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, if your space is too small for permanent fixtures or needs to remain more versatile, then "choose modular furniture sets made of natural materials like wood, rattan, and rope, which introduces complementary organic textures that will add another layer of dimension into the garden," says Kris. You'll find these styles also hit on the latest outdoor furniture trends, while remaining timeless.

There is also room to get creative with how you want to nature-drench your outdoor space, from covering an entire wall in crawling vines to mixing planters and architectural plants amongst your furniture.

"Using green-colored furnishings will aid in achieving a nature-drenched outdoor space by creating a harmonious wash of color," adds Kris. For that, you can't go past the iconic HAY Palissade collection, or for something more affordable, Habitat's green Scandi-style outdoor dining table.

They'll sit seamlessly against a backdrop of organic, lush, green plant-life, and complement the pops of color from spring and summer blooms.

Nature-drenching's main objective is to recenter nature as the central element of your garden. Yes, we all want our outdoor living spaces to be stylish extensions of our interiors, but that's not to say you should shy away from more plant life in your design. In fact, foliage helps bring serenity and comfort to a space.

And nature-drenching works well in both small apartment gardens and backyards with plenty of space to spare. Just make sure to strike the right balance of plants to furnishings. You may want to lean into the maximalist garden style, but you don't want the amount of plants to overwhelm your garden visually or maintenance-wise, either.

This slim patio has a sleek, minimalist design that still feels integrated with the surrounding nature. (Image credit: Leighton James. Styled: Innes Design Studio)

Maybe the one thing you need in your garden this year is simply more plants. The result is an outdoor space that is both calming and full of life. Will you be trying this look?

And for more ideas on how to spruce up your outdoor space, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to have everything you need delivered straight to your inbox.