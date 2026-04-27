As someone who's always looking for a good excuse to linger outdoors, it's little surprise to me that people are placing more emphasis on comfort when choosing outdoor furniture. From high street to high-end, we've been noticing a steady influx of super-plump and supersized designs made for lounging, many of which wouldn't look out of place in your living room.

"Outdoor spaces are increasingly being seen as an extension of the home, almost like an extra room where people can relax and unwind in nature," says Scott Leung, director and principal landscape designer at studio Eckersley Garden Architecture.

Leading British landscape designer Andy Sturgeon concurs. "Few of our clients use their gardens predominantly for gardening; lifestyle has been important for decades, but there was relatively little outdoor furniture to support this until more recently," he states. "Now there are outdoor kitchens, automated louvered pergolas, saunas, ice baths... the list goes on. Furniture, of course, plays a vital part in extending time spent outside."

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Why 'Super-Plump' Outdoor Furniture Is Trending

Eckersley Garden Architecture chose two cocooning armchairs by Australian brand Tait to flank this outdoor fireplace. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Eckersley Garden Architecture)

So, what has contributed to the super-plump outdoor furniture trend? "Many of our clients treat their gardens like a private sanctuary, a space where they can retreat from the world. Having a cozy, comfortable place to sit or recline really adds to the sense of luxury and retreat," explains Scott Leung, who chose two oversized armchairs with wraparound cushioning for this Melbourne garden.

Super-plump outdoor seating reflects how gardens are increasingly being viewed as 'outdoor living rooms'. "The seating choices in this garden were based on how the spaces would be used and their scale," adds Scott. "These armchairs were chosen for around the fire to create a place to relax in the evenings."

How to Choose 'Super-Plump' Upholstered Outdoor Furniture

A Minotti outdoor sofa in earthy greens sits against a backdrop of naturalistic planting in this coastal garden. (Image credit: Rachel Warne. Design: Andy Sturgeon)

"Weather resistance is key," says Sussex-based landscape designer Andy Sturgeon. "And even if rain-resistant, soft furnishings cannot be left out all year round, so cushion storage needs to be nearby and often sizable. [Try this rattan-effect storage box from Dunelm.] Of course, you can cover furniture, but it isn’t very pretty."

Andy's eponymous studio tends to favor furniture that can be used without the cushions (while still looking good), so you don't have to drag them out of storage every time the sun appears for five minutes. For the contemporary coastal garden on the Isle of Wight (pictured above), Andy selected a sofa and armchair with muted green upholstery that's both beautiful and practical.

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"The planting is reliant on leaf textures rather than bright floral colors, so these greens were a harmonious fit," he says. "Outdoor furniture is definitely reflecting the demand for more colorful interiors and heading in the same direction. There used to be a fairly limited choice of tasteful neutrals, so this is a welcome change."

Cult Furniture Harris 2 Seater Garden Sofa in Moss Green Stripe £249 at cultfurniture.com

Two Gandia Blasco Onsen sofas create a generous outdoor living area that feels like an extension of the home's interior. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Kate Gould)

"Garden furniture has become much larger and more comfortable over the years," says Hertfordshire-based landscape designer Kate Gould. "This, combined with warmer summers in the UK, allows for more time spent outside."

When overhauling the North London garden pictured above, Kate focused on fostering a sense of indoor-outdoor connection to the home's newly renovated interior. "Materials were carefully chosen to complement the indoor spaces, and outdoor zones were set out for dining, cooking and lounging," says Kate, who selected two capacious Gandia Blasco Onsen sofas to create an inviting outdoor living space.

Kate flags that the area surrounding and how you arrange your outdoor furniture is just as important as the design itself. "It's vital to allow enough room for the furniture to breathe while still ensuring there is still enough soft landscaping to make the garden feel like a garden, even if it is a small space," she says. "Greenery is key!"

What to Keep in Mind With 'Super-Plump' Outdoor Furniture

Smaller gardens might benefit from more compact seating that doesn't compromise on comfort. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Eckersley Garden Architecture)

While there's nothing more appealing than the idea of sinking into an enormous outdoor sofa or armchair and soaking up the peace of your garden, it's worth remembering that not every outdoor space is set up for larger furniture pieces.

"Style and weight are important factors to consider when selecting upholstered outdoor furniture, especially in smaller gardens," cautions Scott Leung. "You don't want to end up with designs that feel visually heavy or block views through the garden."

As a compromise, you could look to more compact or slimline furniture that still offers comfort in abundance, such as a love seat like this Tait sofa, which Eckersley Garden Architecture chose for the lower courtyard of their Melbourne project. "We opted for a compact love seat to suit the smaller space, with a color that blends beautifully into the lush green surroundings," Scott explains.

Shop 'Super-Plump' Outdoor Seating

Buchanan Studio's Outdoor Studio chair is a weather-resistant version of the original that looks as good in the garden as it does inside. (Image credit: Buchanan Studio)

Nothing encapsulates the super-plump outdoor furniture trend quite like the sculptural curves of Buchanan Studio's Outdoor Studio Chair. Retaining the same playful spirit as the original, the design has been reconfigured for outdoor use with a hardwearing weatherproof construction.

"We always prioritize high-performance, outdoor-grade materials when selecting outdoor pieces to ensure longevity in harsh conditions," says Scott Leung, who advises investing in quality furniture covers (Garden Trading has a good selection) or storage to keep furniture clean and protected in inclement weather.

For more investment buys, Kate Gould recommends checking out Cane Line, Kettal, Dedon, Talenti, and Tribu. If you're seeking stylish designs on a tighter budget, you can't beat the high-street favorite: IKEA's HAVESTEN outdoor sofa.

You can find colorful, striped designs with a similar look at John Lewis, or for something a little more rustic, try Nkuku or Garden Trading. I've shared some of my favorites below.

John Lewis Marcy 2-Seater Sling Garden Sofa £279 at John Lewis The perfect plush two-seater for a small garden, the Marcy Sling Garden Sofa combines seat and back cushions you can sink into with a slender steel frame that won't overpower your outdoor space. The range comprises matching armchairs in a choice of fabrics — including some cheerful brights — but there's nothing quite like a stripe for emphasizing that super-plump look. Muuto Settle Outdoor 2 Seater Sofa £2,759 at Heal's Muuto's Settle Outdoor Sofa looks as good on its own as it does paired with other designs from the collection, which would work well in both polished and more naturalistic gardens. I'd love to see this in a green or rust colorway, but for now, you can choose from a solid selection of neutral hues that are understated, timeless and won't compete with other outdoor pieces or planting schemes. Habitat Ivy Stripe Rattan Accent Chair £120 at Habitat UK On the other-end of the price range, there is a lot to love about this Ivy Stripe Rattan Accent Chair from Habitat. Those super-plump, "generous" cushions are designed to sink into, and are showerproof and come with removable covers. One review also mentions it's nice and wide, and "easy to slouch into".

Now you've got comfortable seating sorted, discover how you can maximize the time you spend outdoors with something like this retractable wave sun-shade sail by Woace.

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