I Check IKEA’s Outdoor Furniture Section Every Day — These Are 12 Standout Pieces I'll Always Recommend That Are Big on Style, Not on Cost

From sofas to storage, these are the pieces that are sure to elevate your outdoor space this season, without breaking the bank

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An outdoor seating area with a wooden garden sofa with cream cushions and a matching outdoor lounge chair and coffee table against a black-paneled wall with modern wall lights above
(Image credit: IKEA)
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The journey to a style-forward outdoor space involves, in part, the careful curation of furniture pieces and decor, and, crucially, how these are styled together. You need to take into account the surroundings, how you plan on using the space, and how you want it to feel. And in 2026, that feeling is increasingly towards outdoor spaces that feel like a natural extension of our interiors — designed the same way you would a room inside the home. But 'style-forward' does not have to mean expensive. And a brand that knows how to do that well? IKEA.

There's a reason it's included in our list of the best garden furniture brands. Synonymous with versatility and practicality, the Scandinavian design brand is also very capable of creating designer-look pieces at pleasantly affordable price points. And its outdoor furniture collection is no exception. As Miaad Latoof, one of the stylists for Design Lab by Livingetc, explains, "Growing up in Scandinavia, I learnt to appreciate the simplicity of form because I was surrounded by it, and IKEA was definitely part of that visual influence. I have always seen the brand as practical, accessible, and incredibly adaptable, which is why so many of its pieces work across different styles. With its garden furniture, I think IKEA does that clean Scandinavian simplicity really well."

Needless to say, I spend an inordinate amount of time checking IKEA's latest offerings, and with the onset of better weather, that includes a daily check of its outdoor furniture range. Here, I've rounded up what I think are twelve of the best IKEA products for your outdoor space that not only deliver big points on style but are kind to your wallet, too. From sofas to storage, consider this your one-stop shop for IKEA garden furniture for 2026.

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Storage

Styling IKEA Garden Furniture

The key to making IKEA outdoor furniture look design-forward comes down to the styling. As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou explains, "What I love about IKEA's garden furniture is how easy it is to build a beautiful outdoor space around.

"The designs are often simple and versatile, which means they can adapt to so many different aesthetics. I love the idea of starting with a Scandinavian-inspired foundation from IKEA and then layering in handmade ceramics, colorful cushions, and decorative accessories to make the space feel more personal and curated."

Mixing in natural elements and personal pieces will not only add character to your space but will also organically make it feel more lived-in and storied, which is a key outdoor furniture trend for 2026.

"I also think the brand has become much stronger at introducing trend-led colors and finishes, making it easier to create a space that feels current without committing to a huge investment," says Iokasti. "It also offers pieces that allow you to experiment, layer, and evolve your outdoor setup over time. I believe the brand is approachable, flexible, and encourages people to have fun with their outdoor spaces."

Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, agrees. "In the right context, and styled well, IKEA's outdoor furniture range can look extremely expensive — without, of course, actually being so."

What draws us to Scandinavian design is not just that pared-back, effortlessly chic aesthetic, but the way that functionality sits at its core, which is exactly what makes it so ideal for garden furniture, too. As Miaad says, IKEA "proves that practical outdoor furniture can still have real design appeal."

If you want to take IKEA's practicality indoors, these 12 IKEA kitchen storage buys will double, if not triple, your storage space.

And for more design ideas for your home and garden, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!