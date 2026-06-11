The journey to a style-forward outdoor space involves, in part, the careful curation of furniture pieces and decor, and, crucially, how these are styled together. You need to take into account the surroundings, how you plan on using the space, and how you want it to feel. And in 2026, that feeling is increasingly towards outdoor spaces that feel like a natural extension of our interiors — designed the same way you would a room inside the home. But 'style-forward' does not have to mean expensive. And a brand that knows how to do that well? IKEA.

There's a reason it's included in our list of the best garden furniture brands. Synonymous with versatility and practicality, the Scandinavian design brand is also very capable of creating designer-look pieces at pleasantly affordable price points. And its outdoor furniture collection is no exception. As Miaad Latoof, one of the stylists for Design Lab by Livingetc, explains, "Growing up in Scandinavia, I learnt to appreciate the simplicity of form because I was surrounded by it, and IKEA was definitely part of that visual influence. I have always seen the brand as practical, accessible, and incredibly adaptable, which is why so many of its pieces work across different styles. With its garden furniture, I think IKEA does that clean Scandinavian simplicity really well."

Needless to say, I spend an inordinate amount of time checking IKEA's latest offerings, and with the onset of better weather, that includes a daily check of its outdoor furniture range. Here, I've rounded up what I think are twelve of the best IKEA products for your outdoor space that not only deliver big points on style but are kind to your wallet, too. From sofas to storage, consider this your one-stop shop for IKEA garden furniture for 2026.

Chairs

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Lounge Chair, Outdoor - Light Brown Stained/Frösön/Duvholmen Beige $265 at IKEA IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Lounge Chair is effortlessly elegant — as is the entire NÄMMARÖ range, in my opinion, now in its third year of production — and its minimalist design ensures it suits a wide variety of aesthetics. It undoubtedly looks more expensive than its price tag, and whether you only have space for one or two lounge chairs in your outdoor space, or you want to add it to a wider seating area, it will be sure to elevate it. Crafted from acacia wood and praised by reviewers as both comfortable and of good quality, its durability will ensure it stands the test of time, too. IKEA SEGERÖN Chair With Armrests, Outdoor - Dark Green/Frösön/Duvholmen Beige $70 at IKEA $100 at IKEA $100 at IKEA With a powder-coated steel frame and handwoven rope, this outdoor chair is as stylish as it is easy to care for. The cushion cover is also water repellent, and I love the dark green tone of the frame — though it is also available in a white/beige style, plus you can also opt to have a multi-hued stripe cushion cover if you want to add more color to your space. Perfect for outdoor dining or sunset drinks on the balcony, customers praise its value for money, comfort, and that the chairs “look and feel like a more expensive brand”. Editor Favorite IKEA TVARÖ Seat Sec for Modular Sofa, Outdoor - Brown/Frösön/Duvholmen Beige $370 at IKEA A favorite from IKEA's garden furniture collection, our editor, Hugh Metcalf, explains that "With its tied rattan design, this chair brings the resort luxury outdoor trend home." Whether used as a standalone lounge chair or paired with other modular sections to create an outdoor seating area that perfectly suits your space, this piece, designed by Andreas Fredriksson, is a celebration of craftsmanship. Handwoven from natural rattan, each piece is unique and highly resistant to the elements. The low seat height also promotes relaxation, so you’ll not be in any hurry to leave your patio once you’ve sunk in for the day.

Tables

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Table, Outdoor - Light Brown Stained 140x75 Cm $199.99 at IKEA The NÄMMARÖ range strikes again with this 4.5-star-rated outdoor dining table, crafted from naturally durable, solid acacia wood that has also been pre-treated to better protect it from the elements. The clean lines and simple design mean it will be suited to any style of outdoor space, and the matching chairs and bench you can buy to pair with the table fit neatly underneath it for a space-saving design that works for small gardens, too. Customers have praised its sturdiness, quality, and that it "Seats 6 people comfortably, yet perfect for a small apartment balcony." IKEA MÅBÄRSSKÄR Coffee Table - Outdoor Indoor/White 61x41 Cm $49.99 at IKEA I love this unique metal coffee/side table style for many reasons — firstly, I love that the functional element of the handle becomes a design moment; it's a completely intentional construction that perfectly marries style and practicality, and its lightweight, lipped design allows you to carry it easily anywhere you need it. It's also durable with a powder-coated finish, and there are two very handy holes, one on either side of the table, that allow water to drain through — clever — and all for under £30. IKEA NÄMMARÖ Table, Outdoor - Light Brown Stained 130 Cm $249.99 at IKEA This isn’t even the last time the NÄMMARÖ range will feature in this edit — sorry, not sorry. But if you prefer a round dining table, this would be my pick. As with all of the NÄMMARÖ range, it is constructed of naturally durable acacia wood, but the wood is also pre-treated for better protection against rain, sun, as well as general stains and wear and tear. It's a timeless design, and the rich, brown tone of the wood will bring warmth to your outdoor space. It will, however, need a waterproof cover if stored outdoors, and it is recommended to regularly re-stain the wood for longevity.

Sofas

IKEA TVARÖ 3-Seat Modular Sofa, Outdoor - Brown/Frösön/Duvholmen Beige $1,110 at IKEA This is the modular garden sofa version of the TVARÖ lounge chair above, which is handwoven from natural rattan, offering a tactile and unique element to each set. It's a timeless design that will add elegance to any space, from sprawling gardens to small patios alike. It's highly durable, and the sloped seat design calls out for a reclining afternoon in the sunshine. Either keep it as is for a minimalist style, or add a couple of cushions for a pop of color. IKEA REVSKÄR 3-Seat Conversation Set - Outdoor Anthracite/Frösön/Duvholmen Dark Gray $745 at IKEA $745 at IKEA If you prefer darker outdoor furniture, this conversation set is incredibly stylish and has a lovely integrated side table alongside the chaise longue, making it super handy for keeping drinks and snacks close at hand — even better yet, the coffee table is also included in the set, so you have a ready-made outdoor living room all in one set. With a powder-coated steel frame and natural acacia wood on the tables, the design is durable and has cushion covers that are highly resistant to fading, which are also machine-washable to make life even easier. IKEA NÄMMARÖ 3-Seat Sofa - With Footstool Light Brown Stained/Frösön/Duvholmen Beige 210 Cm $865 at IKEA When my garden sofa reaches the end of its life, this is the one I'll be getting to replace it. I see countless outdoor sofas every day, but there's something about the simplicity of this design and the way it looks both incredibly comfortable yet effortlessly chic — two things that don't always go hand in hand — that makes me keep coming back to it. And I love the footstool that comes with it, which can be moved to be used with any of the seats as a chaise longue, or even an impromptu coffee table if you add a little tray on top. It's also got a solid 5-star rating — need I say more?

Storage

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Storage Box - Light Brown Stained Indoor/Outdoor 80x40x45 Cm $125 at IKEA When it comes to garden storage, it can be very difficult to find pieces that don't end up being total eyesores. These practical — and very necessary — pieces are so often ugly, plastic monstrosities that completely detract from your carefully curated design scheme. Not this one. Crafted from beautiful, natural acacia wood, this storage box actually enhances its surroundings, while also providing a very handy extra perching spot when particularly tight on space — that's a big win in my book. Plus, you can even get IKEA's 3-in-1 Privacy Screen, which is this piece combined with garden screening. IKEA KOLBJÖRN Cabinet - Beige Outdoor/Indoor 90x161 Cm $349.99 at IKEA Garden closets are where it's at this year, and IKEA's KOLBJÖRN Cabinet is definitely my favorite style. Its sleek steel design stylishly conceals your garden tools and accessories, freeing up more floor space, while also turning a practical storage solution into a design moment. The beige powder-coated finish means it will likely blend nicely into most exterior schemes, and it's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. As well as shelves, it also has integrated hooks for hanging wires, hoses, and more; I'm a fan. IKEA KOLBJÖRN Cabinet In/Outdoor - Beige 80x81 Cm $169.99 at IKEA This smaller version of the KOLBJÖRN cabinet is ideal if you have a smaller outdoor space, such as a balcony and/or fewer items to store — plus, if you want to make your garden look like a natural extension of your home, this style of indoor-outdoor furniture can help you do just that. The doors are kept closed by a magnetic lock, and with adjustable feet, the highly-rated piece is described by customers as easy to put together, sturdy, and "a well-finished piece of solid construction." Perfect for clearing away garden clutter or storing your garden party essentials.

Styling IKEA Garden Furniture

The key to making IKEA outdoor furniture look design-forward comes down to the styling. As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou explains, "What I love about IKEA's garden furniture is how easy it is to build a beautiful outdoor space around.

"The designs are often simple and versatile, which means they can adapt to so many different aesthetics. I love the idea of starting with a Scandinavian-inspired foundation from IKEA and then layering in handmade ceramics, colorful cushions, and decorative accessories to make the space feel more personal and curated."

Mixing in natural elements and personal pieces will not only add character to your space but will also organically make it feel more lived-in and storied, which is a key outdoor furniture trend for 2026.

"I also think the brand has become much stronger at introducing trend-led colors and finishes, making it easier to create a space that feels current without committing to a huge investment," says Iokasti. "It also offers pieces that allow you to experiment, layer, and evolve your outdoor setup over time. I believe the brand is approachable, flexible, and encourages people to have fun with their outdoor spaces."

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Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, agrees. "In the right context, and styled well, IKEA's outdoor furniture range can look extremely expensive — without, of course, actually being so."

What draws us to Scandinavian design is not just that pared-back, effortlessly chic aesthetic, but the way that functionality sits at its core, which is exactly what makes it so ideal for garden furniture, too. As Miaad says, IKEA "proves that practical outdoor furniture can still have real design appeal."

If you want to take IKEA's practicality indoors, these 12 IKEA kitchen storage buys will double, if not triple, your storage space.

And for more design ideas for your home and garden, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.