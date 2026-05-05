I don't think I've ever, actually, been to someone's home and them have a shed that wasn't a jumbled mess filled with spider webs and stacks of badly-stored tools, garden furniture, and house junk. I know people with beautifully organized sheds exist — I've seen them on TV — but I have a feeling they're more of a rarity than you'd imagine.

The problem, I think, is one of size. When you have a standard-size shed, you give yourself 'floor space', which inevitably becomes piled high when you go to store things in it quickly. So, even if you kit out a shed from floor to ceiling with shelves, you still run the risk of it becoming overrun with clutter.

The solution, for my own garden at least, might well come in the form of a 'garden closet' — a smaller, vertical outdoor storage idea that gives you the space you need to store lots of your outdoor ephemera (though it's not big enough for your lawn mower, sorry), without so much storage space that it can really become too disorganized.

I even found probably the most stylish option out there, this outdoor tool shed from Wayfair that Lucy Searle, content director of Livingetc.com, bought last year, and absolutely loves. It's got a lot of great reviews on the site, too.

Wayfair.co.uk Sol 27 Outdoor Pent Tool Shed £136.99 at Wayfair UK With an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5, this 'outdoor closet' has a lot of fans, who love it for its stylish good looks. Some reviewers say it's a little orange-y for their tastes, so you might want to consider garden furniture paint to give it a custom look.

The only thing that might hold someone back from buying this Wayfair find? Some of the reviews refer to the holes not quite lining up during assembly, something I've actually often found with this type of outdoor timber furniture. Manufacturers don't seem to take quite as much care and attention as they do with furniture for your home.

However, if you're even a little handy, you should be able to make it work, and this work can be very forgiving if you need to shift a hole slightly. If you're not, though, maybe one of these other options might suit you a little better?